Frank Riggs Has Slim Lead in Republican Contest for Arizona Superintendent

Frank Riggs in 2014. The former California congressman has a narrow lead based on votes counted so far in Tuesday's Republican primary for superintendent.

Former California congressman Frank Riggs has a narrow lead in the Republican primary for Arizona superintendent of public instruction, based on votes counted so far from last Tuesday's election.

But as of Monday evening, Grand Canyon University instructor Bob Branch was trailing Riggs by just 295 votes. A recount will automatically occur if the margin of victory drops to 200 votes or fewer, according to Arizona law.

The incumbent superintendent, Diane Douglas, has been stuck in third place. She was about 3,000 votes behind Branch, according to the ballots counted as of Monday.