Motorist Was Practicing Unsafe Sax on Side of Freeway, ADOT Says

The Arizona Department of Transportation posted a series of photos of a mystery man playing the saxophone on the side of a freeway on Wednesday afternoon.

The unidentified man pulled his Honda onto the shoulder of the Loop 101 freeway heading north, near the Indian School Road exit. He got out of his car and whipped out his sax – presumably to play some Kenny G, or maybe something a little more classical.

ADOT assumed he was playing the hit Gerry Rafferty song, "Baker Street," which is a solid guess. That opening sax riff is very recognizable, even for those driving 60-plus miles per hour.