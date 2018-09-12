 


Mystery man whips out a saxophone on the Loop 101 freeway
Arizona Department of Transportation

Motorist Was Practicing Unsafe Sax on Side of Freeway, ADOT Says

Dillon Rosenblatt | September 12, 2018 | 8:21pm
AA

The Arizona Department of Transportation posted a series of photos of a mystery man playing the saxophone on the side of a freeway on Wednesday afternoon.

The unidentified man pulled his Honda onto the shoulder of the Loop 101 freeway heading north, near the Indian School Road exit. He got out of his car and whipped out his sax – presumably to play some Kenny G, or maybe something a little more classical.

ADOT assumed he was playing the hit Gerry Rafferty song, "Baker Street," which is a solid guess. That opening sax riff is very recognizable, even for those driving 60-plus miles per hour.

"While everyone at ADOT loves an impromptu 'Baker Street' performance," ADOT posted on Twitter, "we remind our fellow art lovers that freeway shoulders are not the safest place to shred on the sax."

We have no idea who this mystery man is, or why he was feeling the need to practice unsafe sax on the 101. If you have any info about this guy, what song he was playing, or what happened to him after this; please send tips to dillon.rosenblatt@newtimes.com 

 
Dillon Rosenblatt is social media editor at Phoenix New Times. Originally from New Jersey, he is a graduate of Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

