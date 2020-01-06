 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Paul Gosar Tweets Fake Photo of Obama Shaking Hands With Iran's President
Twitter

Paul Gosar Tweets Fake Photo of Obama Shaking Hands With Iran's President

Steven Hsieh | January 6, 2020 | 2:37pm
AA

Paul Gosar strikes again.

This time the Arizona Congressman tweeted a fake image of former President Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Prescott Republican captioned his photo: "The world is a better place without these guys in power."

Related Stories

Obama has never met with Rouhani, though he has spoken with the leader on the phone.

The doctored image appears to be taken from a 2015 election ad from a Super PAC supporting Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson that criticized Obama for negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program. As several media outlets reported at the time, the image actually depicts Obama meeting with former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2011. The ad simply superimposed Rouhani's head onto Singh's body.

The Congressman, known for having a tenuous relationship with the truth, doubled down on his tweet after reporters roundly criticized him for spreading misinformation.

Daniel Medina, a freelance reporter who has contributed to The Intercept and The Guardian, pointed out that Rouhani remains Iran's president and that Obama never met with him.

Gosar on Twitter responded by calling Medina "dim-witted," adding: "[N]o one said this wasn’t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person." In a follow-up tweet, Gosar wrote: "The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror.  The world is better without Obama as president.  The world will be better off without Rouhani."

A spokesperson for Gosar did not immediately respond to a request to explain his tweet. Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated this week, following President Trump's order to assassinate Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian military official.

Gosar, a fringe Republican, often traffics in controversy and conspiracy theories. He has supported a prominent anti-Muslim extremist, defended Islamophobic conspiracy theories, and tweeted (ironically, he claims) that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's suicide was a hoax.

But Gosar is probably best known for getting politically abandoned by his six siblings, who all endorsed his general election opponent in 2018.

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >