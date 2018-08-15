Phoenix New Times Seeks Experienced Graphic Designer

Phoenix New Times is looking for an experienced graphic designer capable of working with InDesign to design and lay out editorial pages. This project will include selecting images that will enhance the publications presentation. Must have high level of professionalism and able to meet tight deadlines.

All work must be designed in InDesign using PhotoShop as a supplement. This a part-time position, working 15 to 20 hours a week on site on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. This is an ongoing project.

Please send your resume and portfolio to zac.mcdonald@newtimes.com.