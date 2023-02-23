Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Soccer Players in Phoenix Rising to the Challenge at Open Tryout

February 23, 2023 10:00AM

Ahead of its 2023 season, Phoenix Rising FC hosted more than 100 soccer players during open tryouts in January.
Ahead of its 2023 season, Phoenix Rising FC hosted more than 100 soccer players during open tryouts in January. Elias Weiss
Cheers of “Vamos! Vamos! Vamos!” echoed through the desert air in late January as Phoenix Rising FC — the Valley’s professional soccer team — held open tryouts at its youth training facility near Tempe. More than 100 footballers took the field in hopes of securing a spot at the club’s preseason training camp.

“You can see that these players have passion, and they want to prove that they are good enough,” assistant coach Marcos Reina told Phoenix New Times. Reina came to Phoenix this year from Barcelona, Spain, by way of three teams in the Mexican Pacific League and the Rising’s rival in the United Soccer League Championship, Oakland Roots SC.

Hopefuls paid $200 for the chance to impress the Phoenix Rising coaching staff and former professional players and coaches who have extensive knowledge of professional soccer.

“If they’re good enough to play with us, they will, and if not, they’re having fun, which is okay, too,” Reina said.

A handful of those who tried out on January 20 and 21 qualified for a scrimmage against the Rising’s academy team on January 22. Some of those finalists could don a red-and-black kit for the team’s regular season opener on March 11.
click to enlarge
Phoenix's professional soccer team plays its home opener on April 1.
Elias Weiss

Searching for the Missing Puzzle Piece

Phoenix Rising recorded back-to-back appearances in the USL Championship finals in 2019 and 2020. The team is looking to reverse its fortunes after it missed the postseason last year for the first time since 2016.

There’s no guarantee that anyone who tried out in January will make the cut, coaches said. But the team could sign several players to fill some of the 10 vacancies on this year’s roster.

“We’re looking for local talent, somebody that is not on the radar right now,” Reina said. “It’s a way to be sure that we know about players in the Phoenix area. Maybe we can find a hidden talent here. That’s why the tryout is important, to see if we were missing some local talent.”

Players on the Rising’s active roster hail from a dozen countries, including Gambia, Sweden, Nigeria, and Argentina. But others, such as defender Channing Chasten from Queen Creek, are the product of local scouting here in the Valley.

Slideshow

Chasing a Dream: Phoenix Rising FC Hosts Open Tryouts

25 slides
Click to View 25 slides

Chasing a Dream

Jack Terrell, a 21-year-old outside forward from Salt Lake City, Utah, flew in for the chance to prove himself to new head coach Juan Guerra, who came to Phoenix from Oakland with Reina during the offseason.

“There’s a lot of competition out here. I’m feeling good, though. My ultimate goal in life is to go pro in soccer,” said Terrell, who has played soccer for 18 years.

However, most of those who tried out had a shorter commute.

Dom Iovino, a 29-year-old center midfielder from Phoenix, has managed the men’s soccer program at Deer Valley High School and coached for the Paradise Valley Community College men’s soccer team. He also has been coaching the Rising’s youth club for six years.

Still an avid player, the New York native and one-time standout collegiate athlete at the New York Institute of Technology decided to throw his hat in the ring this year before it’s too late.

“I got the itch to play again,” Iovino said. Regardless of whether or not he’s tapped for a training camp slot, as a longtime club soccer coach, he said the tryout is “good for the organization.”

Devin Franklin, a 25-year-old outside back from Avondale, has been honing his craft for a decade. He played semi-pro soccer for the last two years and hopes to continue in his hometown.

“My ultimate goal is to get a contract and play a long career here in Phoenix,” he said. “I’m before my prime.”

Like Iovino, Franklin trains hundreds of youth players in Phoenix. He grew up playing just about every sport — football, basketball, baseball — but he turned soccer from a high school pastime to a legitimate career ambition to support his two young children.

“It’s the sport that requires the most fitness, technical skill, and execution,” he said. “It’s a free-flowing game of creativity. I think that’s the difference between this game and many others. You have to stay engaged and locked in.”
click to enlarge
Players came from across the country to compete for a roster spot with Phoenix Rising.
Elias Weiss

A Global Game

Soccer, the most-watched sport on Earth, is more popular than ever in the U.S. after the country lagged behind on the global stage for generations. Buoyed by the U.S. Men’s National Team reaching the Round of 16 in the World Cup last December, the upward trend of soccer’s stateside popularity shows no signs of slowing down. The 2026 World Cup will be played in stadiums across North America.

Domestically, high school soccer participation has jumped more than 32 percent in the past two decades — beating out baseball and hockey, which grew by less than 7 percent.

Contributing to that growth was Franklin, who joined the soccer team at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear at age 15.

“It’s a global game,” Franklin said. “I think that what the American team did this World Cup said enough about the potential of what’s coming out of soccer in this country. I think the coaching infrastructure is improving at the pro level.”

Reina said that because soccer is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., he’s exactly where he belongs after a career in Europe and Central America.

“Football is growing a lot in Arizona and the U.S.,” Reina said. “This is something that can attract anybody because it’s a great country, and soccer is going up and up. It’s going to be an unstoppable country for soccer soon, and I’m excited about that.”

Phoenix Rising debuts its regular season on the road against the Charleston Battery on March 11. The club’s home opener is slated for April 1 against the San Diego Loyal SC at its new digs near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The new stadium at Washington and 38th streets seats 10,000 and includes the option of adding a sportsbook, which was not possible at the team's previous home venue in Chandler, according to city documents.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Elias Weiss is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times who covers everything from politics and sports to gambling and electric vehicles. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he reported first for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and was managing editor of the Chatham Star-Tribune in Southern Virginia, where he covered politics and courts. In 2020, the Virginia Press Association awarded him first place in the categories of Government Writing and Breaking News Writing for non-daily newspapers statewide, and in 2021, the Virginia Press Association awarded him first place in the categories of long-form news writing and headline writing. His Arizona politics coverage has been featured in The Daily Beast.
Contact: Elias Weiss

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation