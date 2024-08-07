Looking back at the Phoenix skyline, from 1889 to today

1800s

click to enlarge The Monihon Building at First Avenue and Washington Street in Phoenix was built in 1889. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge A military parade in Phoenix in 1888. Courtesy National Archives, photo no. 48-RST-4B-15

1900s

click to enlarge The Monihon Building in Phoenix around 1900. Stephen C. Shadegg Papers/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library

click to enlarge Bicycle riders and a horse-drawn carriage roll down a Phoenix street in the 1900s. Mesa Historical Museum

click to enlarge Washington Street in Phoenix in 1905. Mesa Historical Museum

1920s

click to enlarge Phoenix in the 1920s. Arizona Historical Society/Tucson General Photo Collection/TU PC 1000/Places-Phoenix-General/100328

1930s

click to enlarge Phoenix in 1933. McCulloch Brothers Photographs/Herb and Dorothy McLaughlin Collection/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library

click to enlarge Phoenix in 1935 photo. Arizona State Archives

1940s

click to enlarge Phoenix in 1946. McCulloch Brothers Photographs/Herb and Dorothy McLaughlin Collection/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library

click to enlarge Phoenix in 1946. McCulloch Brothers Photographs/Herb and Dorothy McLaughlin Collection/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library

1950s

click to enlarge Phoenix circa 1950. Stephen C. Shadegg Papers/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library

click to enlarge Phoenix in 1950. Arizona State Archives

1960s

click to enlarge Phoenix in 1965. Stephen C. Shadegg Papers/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library

click to enlarge Phoenix in 1969. Stephen C. Shadegg Papers/Greater Arizona Collection/Arizona State University Library

1970s

click to enlarge Phoenix in 1973. Arizona State Archives

1980s

click to enlarge Phoenix in 1985. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge A military flyover of downtown Phoenix in 1987. Courtesy National Archives, photo no. 330-CFD-DF-ST-99-06066

1990s

click to enlarge A practice race for the United States Grand Prix in Phoenix in 1991. Pascal Rondeau/Allsport/Getty Images

2000s

Phoenix in 2005. Garry Wilmore/Flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

2010s

click to enlarge Phoenix in 2011. Melikamp/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

Phoenix in 2012. Alan Stark/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

2020s

Downtown Phoenix has come a long way, baby.More than 130 years ago, the Phoenix skyline featured barely any buildings taller than a few stories. Glancing at old photos, only the surrounding mountains look familiar.But as the population of Phoenix grew — from roughly 100,000 in 1950 to about 1.6 million people today — so has the look of downtown. Though some remain, many older stone and brick buildings were razed and replaced by taller and taller skyscrapers. Two major sports facilities, Footprint Center and Chase Field, were constructed.With construction cranes dotting the downtown landscape, expect the complexion of the city's center to look even more different a few years from now. Until then, take a walk through history with these photos of the Phoenix skyline through the decades.It's not clear when this photo of the Monihon Building was taken, but it was built in 1889 on the northeast corner of First Avenue and Washington Street. It was constructed by James D. Monihon, an Arizona pioneer. That corner is now home to the Renaissance Square skyscraper.A military parade heads down a Phoenix street — though it's not clear which one — in 1888. At this point, the city's population was about 3,000.A lot has changed around the Monihon Building in this photo, taken sometime around 1900. More structures have risen around it, and a streetcar trolls along in front. But good ol' Camelback Mountain sits unchanged in the distance.Nary a motor vehicle to be seen in this 1900s photo of a Phoenix street. Just bicycle riders and a horse-drawn carriage.This photo from 1905 shows Washington Street looking west from First Street. You can see the Monihon Building on the right in the distance, while streetcars move up and down the street.We've got cars! In this 1920s photo, we also see the familiar spires of St. Mary's Basilica, completed in 1914. It still stands on the corner of Monroe and Third streets.This 1933 photo offers glimpses of the Professional Building (to left of the smokestacks) and Luhrs Tower right next to that. Built in 1932 and located at 15 E. Monroe St., the Professional Building used to host Valley Bank and Trust, which later became Valley National Bank. You'll see it again in these photos, with a prominent sign on top. It's now a Hilton Garden Inn.Luhrs Tower, built in 1929 at 11 W. Jefferson St., now features Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour and Monroe's Hot Chicken on the ground floor.Of note in this 1935 photo: Ray Busey Paints, located at Second and Van Buren streets. Busey was an important civic figure in Phoenix, going on to serve as mayor from 1946 to 1947.This 1946 photo shows the intersection of Monroe Street and First Avenue. On the right, sitting across from the row of palm trees, is the Ellis Building, constructed in 1922. It's still there, although it was given a modern facelift in the 1960s. On the far left, sitting up First Avenue, is the Title and Trust Building, built in 1930. The opening sequence of ''Psycho" was filmed from its roof. It's now filled with condominiums.This 1946 photo shows an eastward view of Van Buren Street. Both the Ray Busey Paints building and St. Mary's Basilica can be seen. But also note how short the palm trees are compared with their height today.This photo was taken sometime around 1950, and look how the city has expanded. Many older buildings can be found — St. Mary's Basilica, the Title and Trust Building, Luhrs Tower. But this wider view also gives us a glimpse of the Westward Ho building on the far left of the frame.Also taken in 1950, this photo shows the Professional Building — see the Valley National Bank sign now on the roof — as well as the Hotel Adams, which was torn down and rebuilt in 1973. It's now the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel.Compare this shot, taken in 1965, with the shot two photos above. Phoenix is starting to take on a more modern look. One older structure sticks out, though: the old City Hall and Maricopa County Courthouse on Jefferson Street. Built in 1929, it still sits there today, although City Hall and many courthouse functions have relocated to more modern homes.This photo, taken in 1969, shows the Westward Ho as well as the First National Bank of Arizona, the light-colored building with lettering on top in the center of the frame. That building now houses Arizona State University's downtown University Center.In this 1973 photo, you can see the Valley National Bank building — now with rotating sign — next to a brand-new glass facade tower constructed the year before. Initially owned by Valley National Bank, the structure was renamed Chase Tower — as we know it today — following a series of corporate takeovers and mergers.Whoa, color photos! In this 1985 shot, Chase Tower is framed on the right by St. Mary's Basilica and on the left by the Hyatt Regency Hotel, which was completed in 1976.In 1987, five F-15 Eagle fighters fly over downtown Phoenix. See those nondescript buildings right next to where Seventh Street leaps over the railroad tracks? A decade later, they'd be replaced by Chase Field.This 1991 photo was taken during practice for the Iceberg United States Grand Prix. That's Ayrton Senna and Aguri Suzuki zipping by the old courthouse, with One and Two Renaissance Square — completed in 1986 and 1990, respectively — and 100 West Washington in the background. To the right of the old courthouse is Patriot Square Park, which has since been replaced by CityScape.Looking eastward down Washington Street in 2005. Patriot Square Park is beyond the building on the right.We get our first glimpse of what's now known as Footprint Center at the far lower-right of the frame in this 2011 photo, even though the building was constructed in 1992. First known as America West Arena, the home of the Phoenix Suns was known as the US Airways Center at the time of this shot.A fuller view of the then-US Airways Center, taken in 2012. Bank of America Tower, completed in 2000, sits a block north.Phoenix in 2022 — basically as it is today.Nestled in the middle is Luhrs Tower. When it was finished in 1924, it was the tallest building in Phoenix. A century later, it's dwarfed by the bigger — and glitzier — skyscrapers that now dominate the Phoenix skyline, a signpost of how much the city has grown.