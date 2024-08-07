Looking back at the Phoenix skyline, from 1889 to today

More than 130 years ago, the Phoenix skyline featured barely any buildings taller than a few stories. Glancing at old photos, only the surrounding mountains look familiar.
But as the population of Phoenix grew — from roughly 100,000 in 1950 to about 1.6 million people today — so has the look of downtown. Though some remain, many older stone and brick buildings were razed and replaced by taller and taller skyscrapers. Two major sports facilities, Footprint Center and Chase Field, were constructed.
With construction cranes dotting the downtown landscape, expect the complexion of the city's center to look even more different a few years from now. Until then, take a walk through history with these photos of the Phoenix skyline through the decades.
1800s
1900s
1920s
1930s
Luhrs Tower, built in 1929 at 11 W. Jefferson St., now features Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour and Monroe's Hot Chicken on the ground floor.
1940s
1950s
1960s
1970s
1980s
1990s
2000s
2010s
2020s
Phoenix in 2022 — basically as it is today.
Nestled in the middle is Luhrs Tower. When it was finished in 1924, it was the tallest building in Phoenix. A century later, it's dwarfed by the bigger — and glitzier — skyscrapers that now dominate the Phoenix skyline, a signpost of how much the city has grown.