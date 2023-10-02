Sheriff Paul Penzone calls it quits, won’t run for reelection

click to enlarge Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio said he won't run to replace Sheriff Paul Penzone, who announced he's not seeking a third term. Pablo Robles

Will Joe Arpaio run again for sheriff?





click to enlarge Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes credited Penzone for protecting election workers. Katya Schwenk

Elected officials react to Penzone’s announcement





Paul Penzone has served Maricopa County with distinction and integrity his entire career—spending 21 years as a @PhoenixPolice officer before being elected Sheriff.



At @mcsoaz, his commitment to public safety and service to our community has been second to none. pic.twitter.com/FyRadd3PRr — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) October 2, 2023

Sheriff Penzone brought humility, integrity & respect back to the leadership of @mcsoaz. It's been a joy & honor to work alongside him. Through his servant leadership, he made headway on the fentanyl crisis, child safety & human trafficking prevention. Sheriff, we are grateful. https://t.co/7PmSvFb6mI — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) October 2, 2023

Statement from County Attorney @Rachel1Mitchell on Sheriff Penzone's Announcement: “In my tenure as County Attorney, Sheriff Paul Penzone and I have had a great working relationship with a shared focus on protecting and keeping Maricopa County safe." (1/3) pic.twitter.com/tuH6d5Hx52 — Maricopa County Attorney's Office (@marcoattorney) October 3, 2023

I’m grateful for Sheriff Penzone’s friendship, his work to modernize the county’s jails and his partnership to reduce recidivism in our criminal justice system. He’s always acted with integrity and has been an exemplary public servant. I wish him the very best in the future. https://t.co/7ONRWq4n2f — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) October 2, 2023

click to enlarge Penzone said he planned to do something “significant” after resigning but didn't elaborate. File photo by O'Hara Shipe

Penzone inherited Arpaio’s legal troubles



