Unique Phoenix court offers creative solution to homelessness

The Maricopa County Regional Homeless Court, established in 2006, offers unsheltered Phoenicians an avenue to deal with overwhelming fines and criminal charges that keep them in a cycle of poverty. To be eligible to have their cases moved to homeless court, participants must face only victimless misdemeanor offenses, such as loitering or trespassing.
Unlike traditional court, the homeless court offers a conference-like, informal approach to be more welcoming and less adversarial.
“These are people who have also been traumatized by going to court or by being arrested,” said Nina Targovnik, a co-founder of the program. “In homeless court, it’s important who you are and what you’ve done, as opposed to the crime that you committed and what’s your sentence."
Although homeless court provides a unique alternative to traditional court, participants are still given legal representation, and the same laws and judicial procedures apply. The typical sentence is community service and sobriety classes in exchange for the dismissal of accrued fines.
The court hears from and resolves cases for an average of 18 people per month, according to Karen Sadler, program manager for the homeless court. Participation in the program is completely voluntary, a condition that Sadler said contributes to its success.
Sadler emphasized that in the court, homeless defendants “get to speak to judges like they’re a human being and a person.” The environment also encourages participants to ask questions and be actively involved in their cases.
Restoring balance
David White became homeless in April 2022 after failing to find stable housing and living mostly in his truck. At the time, he was dealing with untreated substance abuse and depression.
“I kept screwing up," White said during a court proceeding on Tuesday. The fines and potential jail time that piled up for his nonviolent offenses “seemed unsurmountable,” he added.
White’s offenses were scattered across Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa and Phoenix. Were it not for the homeless court, he would have had to spend time in courts in each city.
Maricopa County judges can elect to turn over a case to the county’s homeless court. But first, defendants have to demonstrate a commitment to become housed and stable, and they must agree to spend time working toward individual goals with court-recognized organizations.
“Anything that you’re doing to improve your life actually improves our community. That is community service,” Sadler said. “It’s going to look different for different people because not everyone is homeless for the same reason. You have some substance abuse, some mental health, maybe some really bad luck.”
While White wanted to get out from under the heavy fines and move on with his life, his methods sent him into a deeper hole. For years, when he was arrested for driving without a license and his car was impounded, he would purchase a different vehicle. In times of frustration, while awaiting trial, White considered removing the ankle bracelet that he was mandated by the court to wear and pay for at a cost of $120 per month.
Even after he became sober and clean from drugs, the cycle felt never-ending.
Everything changed for White when he got an email from Shira Zias, a legal worker who advocates for people in homeless court. White’s recovery and efforts to end his homelessness made him eligible to have his case tried in homeless court.
White completed 484 hours of recovery training and work as a peer support specialist, helping others navigate their path to sobriety. As a result, he was cleared of nearly $4,600 in fines for his nonviolent offenses.
“I went into recovery to kind of purify myself, get to know myself and leave that crap in the past,” White said. “What this does is take a lot of the chalk on the board and wipes it off. And to get that board pristine and clear — this makes it absolutely possible.”