4
Enjoy a four-course meal on July 15 at ZuZu paired with wine and spirits from Penner-Ash Wine Cellars.EXPAND
Hotel Valley Ho

10 Food and Drink Events This July in Greater Phoenix

Julie Levin | July 1, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

After you've recovered from Independence Day weekend, July 2019 has more to offer — food- and drink-wise. From restaurants celebrating birthdays and anniversaries to a hands-on cooking class, festivals dedicated to wieners and tequila, and a wine history lesson, you won't go bored or hungry (or thirsty) this month. Who said the only fun thing to do in July was to party on the Fourth?

Birthday Celebration


July 10 to 14
Edelweiss Biergarten
2625 East Bell Road


German-Hungarian restaurant Edelweiss Biergarten is commemorating its first birthday all week long with live music and free pretzel bites with the purchase of lunch or dinner. The first 16-ounce beer of your choice is $1.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater


July 13
The Old Spaghetti Factory
3155 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler


The Murder Mystery Company presents Til Death Do Us Part, where you can enjoy a "killer" three-course meal and solve a mystery at the same time. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. at The Old Spaghetti Factory in Chandler. Tickets are $49.99, which you can purchase on the Eventbrite page.

Has the Whining Pig ever let you down?EXPAND
Has the Whining Pig ever let you down?
Lauren Cusimano

Three-Year Anniversary Party


July 13
The Whining Pig Gilbert
2512 South Val Vista Drive, #105, Gilbert


The Whining Pig's Gilbert location is celebrating three years in business with happy hour all day and night plus swag and prizes. The party goes from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Monday Night Chef's Table


July 15
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale


ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho's Monday Night Chef's Table is back at 6:30 p.m. on July 15 with Penner-Ash Wine Cellars. The four-course meal paired with wine and spirits is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Visit the Hotel Valley Ho website or call 480-376-2600 for reservations.

Malee's Thai Cooking Class


July 20
Malee's Thai Bistro
7131 East Main Street, Scottsdale


Malee's Thai Bistro's cooking class from noon to 3 p.m. starts with mimosas and a hands-on cooking class featuring dishes like pad thai, mango fish, and fresh summer rolls, followed by a wine-paired luncheon. Students take home all the items they prepare as well as a goody bag with key Thai ingredients and a recipe booklet. Tickets are $75.

The El Elotero from Black Top Grill won best of the Wurst last year.
Amy Young

The Wurst Ever Festival


July 20
Short Leash Hot Dogs
4221 North Seventh Avenue


Short Leash Hot Dogs is hosting its fourth annual celebration dedicated to wieners, puns, and beer. At the Wurst Ever Festival 2019, you'll try exotically topped sausages and vote to crown one local food truck the "Wurst Wiener" of 2019. Short Leash will also be preparing the winning entry from its annual hot dog topping contest — also in its fourth year. For other entertainment, check out Literally the Worst Show Ever, a combination of performances from local and national stand-up comedians, improv, and audience participation games, or enter the Suns Out Puns Out Competition. Admission for the entire festival is $10 online or at the door, and tickets for hot dog samples are $3 each.

Tequila Festival


July 21
Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila
7228 East First Avenue, Scottsdale


Taste your way through Mexico on Sunday Funday at Cien Agaves from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 21. Each $25 ticket includes drink specials, the chance to try 14 premium tequilas, a welcome gift bag, live music, and food. The regular menu will also be available.

AZ Collaborative Pillsbury Wine Dinner


July 24
Southern Rail Restaurant
300 West Camelback Road


Chef Justin Beckett and Southern Rail's "Arizona CoLab Dinners" series continues on July 24 at 6 p.m. with Pillsbury Vineyards. The $48 three-course meal is a way to get the community and local artisans around the same table. Make a reservation and get your ticket here.

Seafood paella at TRES Tempe is available in a half- and full order.
David Blakeman

Paella Night


July 24

TRES Tempe
7192 South Price Road, Tempe
Starting at 7 p.m., TRES Tempe is offering full or half-orders of seafood, pork, or vegetable paella paired with a bottle of rosé (with a full order) or two glasses of rosé (with a half order). The full order is $90 and serves two to four people, while the half order is $50 and serves one to two diners. Reservations can be made by calling 480-897-5300 or by booking online.

Arizona Wine History Class


July 25
Carlson Creek Vineyard Scottsdale Tasting Room
4142 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale


Learn all about wine, from the prehistoric times to the evolution of wine-making in Arizona. Carlson Creek Vineyard is offering the class in honor of its Scottsdale Tasting Room's third anniversary. Tickets are $10 for Carlson Creek Wine Society members and $15 for nonmembers.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

