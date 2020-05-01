11 Greater Phoenix Restaurants Offering Cinco de Mayo To-Go Deals

Another holiday is happening with most of us celebrating at home, but that doesn't mean we don't get to party. This year, Cinco de Mayo also falls on Taco Tuesday — which is to our benefit as Mexican eateries prepare cocktail kits and taco packs across the Valley.

Here are 11 restaurants in greater Phoenix offering meals and drink specials for takeout and curbside service. They're sure to turn your dining room into a serious fiesta.

Barrio Queen Multiple Locations



Barrio Queen is pulling out all the stops this Cinco de Mayo, offering three different margarita kits and tacos for $2 each, a $24 snack package, and a $40 tamales package. If you purchase the $70 Skinny Cholla Margarita Kit, Barrio Queen will donate one meal to first responders. Free T-shirts, stickers, and other special gifts will also be thrown in while supplies last.

EXPAND The crunchy beef tacos from CRUjiente Tacos. CRUjiente Tacos

CRUjiente Tacos 3961 East Camelback Road



CRUjiente Tacos is open on Cinco de Mayo with curbside pickup available between 2 and 7 p.m. Orders can be made by phone starting at noon. You can bring home premade Premier CRU Margaritas and to-go bottles of Tequila Corrido, Tequila Corcel and Mezcal Carreño. For food, think three crunchy beef tacos for $15, a salsa trio with tortilla chips for $5, and $9 guacamole with chips. DoorDash delivery is also available (but not for alcohol).

Gertrude's 1201 North Galvin Parkway



Order your Cinco de Mayo goodies for takeout and delivery from Gertrude's at the Desert Botanical Garden by 2 p.m. on May 4. The $64 tacos and margarita kit feeds four and comes with 12 braised beef tacos stuffed with pickled onion, cotija cheese, and cilantro aioli. Plus, sides (oftentimes the best part) include refried black beans, arroz verde, and tortilla chips with salsa. The margarita kit by itself is $22. Text or call 918-260-4399 for more information.

EXPAND You won't stop at one taco from Joyride Taco House. Joyride Taco House

Joyride Taco House Multiple Locations



From May 2 through 5, guests at all Joyride Taco House locations can snag a $55 build-your-own-fajita pack that promises to feed four to six people. Included is flank steak and chicken with fresh-pressed tortillas and all the fixings — rice and beans, chips with salsa and Cheese y Mas, and "tricked-out" churros. For drinks, pick up the $25 DIY paloma kits or the individual $5 Boozie Frescas (they're like adult Capri Suns).

Maple & Ash 7135 East Camelback Road, #130, Scottsdale



The upscale-leaning Maple & Ash has a special menu just for Cinco de Mayo. It's offering $60 family meals, $30 to $40 to-go cocktail packs, and $75 to $200 cocktail kits serving 12 to 15. Meal choices include dishes like pomegranate rock shrimp and king crab aguachile lime, fire-roasted rib-eye and lobster fajitas, and an Arizona date cake with salted caramel and Mexican ganache. Preordering is encouraged by calling 480-400-8888, and pickup starts at 3 p.m.

EXPAND There are lots of taco options at Sandbar. Sandbar Mexican Grill

Sandbar Mexican Grill Multiple Locations



Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home with the help of any of the Sandbar Mexican Grill locations. Take home chicken and carne asada tacos and a six-pack of drinks — think sealed margaritas, White Claws, Modelo, and other beer options. A $10 car wash outside all restaurants will benefit St. Mary's Food Bank. Pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SOL Mexican Cocina 15323 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Bring home a taste of Baja — flavors inspired by coastal Mexico — with the $65 Cinco de Mayo pack from SOL Mexican Cocina. It serves three to five people and includes Naked Guacamole, TJ Caesar Salad with chicken, and the street taco six pack with choice of grilled chicken, carnitas, or black bean sweet potato tacos. And you know you can throw in a to-go pitcher of the house margaritas.

EXPAND Picture this set up from Taco Guild, but at home. Lauren Cusimano

Taco Guild 546 East Osborn Road



Preorder Taco Guild's Cinco de Mayo margarita kit for $45 and choose from flavors like passion fruit, coconut, strawberry, mango, or ginger. There's also the taco pack for $50 serving four people with choice of cherry steak, chicken tinga, or pork carnitas. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, cotiija cheese, cilantro, onions, and corn, while sides range from flour tortillas to rice, beans, chips, and house salsa. All orders can be picked up on May 3 or 5.

The Creek Patio Grill 28244 North Tatum Boulevard, Cave Creek



If you're celebrating in the north Valley, The Creek Patio Grill is serving a short rib platter all day on May 5 if you want to switch things up. But since it's Tuesday, there will also be $3 tacos, beers, and chips and salsa. Don't forget the taco platter — 12 tacos for $30.

A place named Urban Margarita must be known for their margaritas. David Blakeman

Urban Margarita 6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale



Enjoy all-day to-go specials at Urban Margarita on Cinco de Mayo. That includes $2 tacos and $5 house margaritas, plus build-your-own taco kits serving up to six people for $24. A pitcher of the house margaritas is available for $20. Place your order by calling the restaurant at 623-561-6674 or arrange for delivery through Uber Eats.

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho is celebrating the holiday with a massive fiesta feast to go. The $69 meal for four includes green chile cheddar enchiladas, chicken flautas, carne asada street tacos, chips and salsa, guacamole, rice and beans, and grilled elote. For dessert, choose from prickly pear margarita pie or four abuelita chocolate flans. Don't forget the DIY margarita kit which makes up to 18 cocktails. Order for curbside service till 5 p.m. on May 5 for pickup between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., or opt for delivery from GrubHub or Postmates. Orders of at least $100 come with free delivery within five miles.