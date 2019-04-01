12 Food Events Happening in Greater Phoenix this April

In addition to the many food festivals happening this spring across the Valley, more intimate events are going down in the Phoenix food world as well. From National Unicorn Day to tiki parties and Game of Thrones-inspired dining, here are 12 food events happening in April.
April 1
April Fools Day Celebration
The Normal Restaurant & Bar
225 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe
Rent is due on April Fools Day like some sort of extra cruel joke, but at The Normal Restaurant & Bar at Graduate Tempe is offering 50-cent tacos and $1 margaritas. Head to the rooftop of Graduate Tempe hotel from 6 to 9 p.m. for cheap eats, games, and giveaways.
April 3
National Chocolate Mousse Day
The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch
7700 East McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale
Kitchen West is hosting National Chocolate Mousse Day for all fans of the dark stuff. Executive chef Rick Dupere will use bittersweet, single-origin Peruvian chocolate to combine with heavy cream for the anticipated mousse, while will be topped with sweetened Devonshire cream.
April 4
2019 Ruth’s Chris TasteMaker Dinner Series
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
7001 North Scottsdale Road, #290, Scottsdale
The 2019 Ruth’s Chris TasteMaker dinner series is a monthly combination of Ruth’s Chris dishes and distinct wineries. April pairs the California-based winemaker Belle Glos with the five-course dinner — the second TasteMaker Dinner in the series.
April 6
Winter Harvest Dinner Featuring Pillsbury Wine Company
The Hermosa Inn
5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley
Part of the Palette to Palate retreat, executive chef Jeremy Pacheco is partnering with vintner Sam Pillsbury to create a five-course dinner. The menu celebrates Arizona farming and instills Pillsbury’s own family recipes — and everything of course pairs well with Pillsbury wine. Dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $149 per person.
April 9
National Unicorn Day at ZuZu
Hotel Valley Ho
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
People love unicorns. And for this reason ZuZu is offering the Unicorn “Show Stopper” Shake for one day only — National Unicorn Day. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., pastry chef Lisa Graf will be behind the scenes creating this $16 confection. Why $16? It’s seriously seven ingredients — a white chocolate-dipped waffle cone with a confetti cupcake, marshmallows, cotton candy, a rainbow lollipop, whipped cream, and rainbow sprinkles.
April 10
Brew and BBQ
Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse – DC Ranch
20825 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
Do pair slow-smoked barbecue with Pedal Haus Brewery’s local craft beers during this five-course dinner at Liberty Station. Think charcuterie boards complemented by Pils German Pilsner, smoked Texas brisket with Tmave Pivo Dark Bohemian Lager, and blackberry cheesecake with Sour Garten Ketel Sour. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., and cost is $55 per person.
April 11
Sip of Scottsdale — April Gold Palette ArtWalk
Scottsdale Arts District
Multiple Locations
Participating galleries in the Scottsdale Arts District are putting out light bites and some of the state’s most impressive wines for Scottsdale Gallery Association’s monthly Gold Palette ArtWalk. Think Aridus Wine Company, LDV Winery, Carlson Creek Vineyard, and more at spots like Amery Bohling Fine Art, Wilde Meyer Gallery, Xanadu Gallery, and so on. The walk runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
April 11
2019 AZ Tiki Oasis Pre-Party
Hula's Modern Tiki
7213 East First Avenue, Scottsdale
This is the first time the annual Tiki Oasis festival is expanding outside San Diego — meaning the 2019 Arizona Tiki Oasis event will be hosted in tandem at Hotel Valley Ho from April 12 to 14. But first, Hula's Modern Tiki is holding a kickoff-party for everyone from 3:30 to 6 p.m. This Tiki Time Happy Hour will feature $6 signature cocktails, $6 island-style appetizers, merch, people, and more.
April 13
Game of Cones
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
Downtown Mesa is bringing you fire and ice (cream) to celebrate the much-anticipated new season of Game of Thrones. Worth Takeaway and Sweet Republic are collaborating to create Game of Cones — a pop-up that will take place in front of Worth Takeaway. There will be custom ice cream flavors, GoC shirts and stickers, and most likely tons of fellow fans. Times are TBA.
April 25
Five Cs Supper Series
The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch
7700 East McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale
Major fans of dinner and Arizona history will dig the Five Cs Supper Series at Kitchen West Restaurant. Chef Rick Dupere will present five, three-course, family-style dinners accompanied by Arizona wine and their signature Maude Mule. April’s meal is a farmer’s garden dinner of Cherokee purple tomatoes, roasted salmon planks, and black garlic spuds. Cost is $85 per person. Welcome starts at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception, and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required at 480-596-7525.
April 26
Nirvana Food & Wine After Party
Fat Ox
6316 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
As if there isn’t enough happening during the Nirvana Food & Wine event, Fat Ox is hosting an after-party that is sure to live up to the day’s many events. Chef and Fat Ox co-owner Matt Carter and Jillian Vose of the Dead Rabbit bar in New York City will be partnering up for a night of craft cocktail and something called interactive chef tables. Plus, many a big-name Phoenix bartender will be in attendance. Tickets are $125 per person.
April 26
Five-Course Game of Thrones Dinner
Match Restaurant & Lounge
1100 North Central Avenue
A GoT-inspired dinner menu will be available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a special evening that will involve mead wines. Match chefs and wine specialist will walk guests through each course, and dishes are titled fun stuff like Weirwood Tree, Cersei’s Green Apple and Pine Nut Salad, Red Wedding Beef & Barley Stew, The Hound & The Mountain Feast, and Sansa’s Lemon Cakes. Cost is $65 per person.
April 28
World Bazaar Phoenix Community Market
19th Ave & Camelback Rd Park & Ride
1815 West Camelback Road
Stop by the Christown Spectrum Target for some reusable bags (or bring the 14 you already have), because you’re going to load up at the World Bazaar. Presented by Local First Arizona, Fuerza Local, and the International Rescue Committee, the event will offer food and beverages like Ethiopian coffee, Iraqi bread, sweets from the Middle East, and plenty of fresh produce. Vendors from around the world will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
