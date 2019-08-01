13 Fun Food Events in Greater Phoenix This August

Learn how to reuse old wine bottle corks in a creative way at LDV Winery Tasting Room's event.

The Valley is the place to be for all your food adventures this month, with a plethora of cooking classes and demonstrations, craft nights, and themed dinner parties. There's also some serious alcohol and food pairing events, like gin teamed up with a five-course meal, and sparkling wine served with fried chicken. Don't forget an intimate movie night at an Italian restaurant.

August is definitely all about the food and fun times.

August 3 and 22

Craft and Wine Nights

LDV Winery Tasting Room

7134 East Stetson Drive, #B110, Scottsdale



Crafty wine aficionados, rejoice. On Saturday, August 3, LDV Winery Tasting Room's $10 event, happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is giving attendees the chance to reuse wine bottle corks in a creative way. Later in the month, on Thursday, August 22, it's time for a wine and paint night. Starting at 6:30 p.m., you'll taste local wines at this $40 session while painting on a canvas you get to take home with you. Call 480-664-4822 to reserve your spot for the cork event, or purchase your tickets online for the wine and paint event.

Swing by Tracy Dempsey Originals to get your bacon brittle fix. The Original Bacon Pecan Brittle is also available at Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Lauren Saria

August 3, 10, and 24

Hands-On Cooking Classes

Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines

1325 West University, Tempe



Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines are offering three cooking classes in the eighth month. On Saturday, August 3, it's all about finishing salt used in both savory and sweet dishes. Learn about weekday meal prep on Saturday, August 10, and savory sides on Saturday, August 24. Each class is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $60. Call or text 602-376-9021 by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before class to reserve your spot.

EXPAND Beckett's Table is celebrating sparkling wine and Champagne in a big way. Beckett's Table

August 13 to 18

Sparkling Week

Beckett's Table

3717 East Indian School Road



During this second annual event, Beckett's Table will be offering Champagnes and sparkling wines hand-selected by sommeliers Scott and Katie Stevens. Bubbles are available by the glass, bottle, or flight. If you get hungry, Chef Justin Beckett is serving his award-winning fried chicken Tuesday through Thursday as well as sparkling wine and food pairings throughout the week. If you come by that Thursday, August 15, you can also enjoy Beckett's weekly pasta night — fresh cuts of noodles like agnolotti and ravioli with local vegetables, meats, and seafood.

Wine of any kind goes perfectly with some barbecue like at Liberty Station. Joanie Simon

August 14

Zin and Q Wine Pairing Dinner

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse

34522 North Scottsdale Road, #180, Scottsdale



Liberty Station's Terravita location is partnering with The Gifted Palate for a five-course wine pairing dinner. Each house-favorite wine will be introduced and discussed by a second-level sommelier, and paired with some of Liberty Station's most desirable barbecue dishes. The event starts at 5 p.m. and costs $55. Make a reservation by calling 480-595-9930.

EXPAND Lamb and pork chops at Arcadia Meat Market in Phoenix. Chris Malloy

August 15

The Third Thursdays Dinner Series

The Macintosh

2119 East Camelback Road, Suite A21

The Macintosh and Arcadia Meat Market are teaming up this month for a hearty, four-course meal featuring a chicken liver pate, lamb meatballs and grits, filet of beef, and hand-churned ice cream. The dinner is available from 5 p.m. until close and is $65 with wine and bar pairings — or $45 without.

Tacos at Taco Chelo are masterminded by Suny Santana. Melissa Fossum

August 15

Taco 101 Chef Demo Series

Williams-Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park

2450 East Camelback Road



In honor of the Arizona Taco Festival's upcoming 10th anniversary in October, some well-known chefs and taco titans are participating in monthly culinary demonstrations. In August, Chef Suny Santana of Taco Chelo will be cooking, serving, and cocktail-pairing. The free, 90-minute learning and tasting session goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m and is first come, first served, with no reservations required.

EXPAND The market at Farmboy. Chris Malloy

August 22

Banh Mi and Beer

Farmboy Market, Meats and Sandwiches

1075 West Queen Creek Road, #1, Chandler

Farmboy Market, Meats and Sandwiches and Flagstaff’s Mother Road Brewing Company are coming together to host a three-course meal of Vietnamese-inspired dishes paired with craft beer. During the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., it's pho for the first course, a banh mi sandwich for the second, and fruit for the third. Grab your tickets for $35.

A five-course meal paired with gin. What could be better? Match Restaurant and Lounge/Facebook

August 23

Garden Party Dinner

Match Restaurant and Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue



Don your finest garden party attire for a five-course dinner at Match Restaurant and Lounge. Chef Orlando Parker is pairing gin with every course, ranging from a wild berry and lavender salad to juniper and pink peppercorn beef tenderloin, plus a cardamom apple tartlet for dessert. Tickets are $78 online.

EXPAND The Gnocchi Sorrentina is one of the items on Marcellino's Summer Supper Special menu. Marcellino Ristorante

August 23

Dinner and Movie Night

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive



Up to 12 guests can enjoy a private screening of the 1996 comedy-drama film Big Night while ordering off Marcellino Ristorante's Summer Supper Special menu. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to place your dinner orders before the movie starts at 7 p.m. There's no additional cost to watch, but reservations are required. Call 480-990-9500 for more information.

There are tacos aplenty on Urban Margarita's menu. Urban Margarita

August 24

Afternoon Cooking Class

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley, #180, Glendale



Want to learn how to make some of Urban Margarita's best dishes? Students are invited into the kitchen for a $25 cooking class starting at 2 p.m. Reserve your spot by calling 623-561-6684.