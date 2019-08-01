13 Fun Food Events in Greater Phoenix This August

The Valley is the place to be for all your food adventures this month, with a plethora of cooking classes and demonstrations, craft nights, and themed dinner parties. There's also some serious alcohol and food pairing events, like gin teamed up with a five-course meal, and sparkling wine served with fried chicken. Don't forget an intimate movie night at an Italian restaurant.
August is definitely all about the food and fun times.
Craft and Wine Nights
LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 East Stetson Drive, #B110, Scottsdale
Crafty wine aficionados, rejoice. On Saturday, August 3, LDV Winery Tasting Room's $10 event, happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is giving attendees the chance to reuse wine bottle corks in a creative way. Later in the month, on Thursday, August 22, it's time for a wine and paint night. Starting at 6:30 p.m., you'll taste local wines at this $40 session while painting on a canvas you get to take home with you. Call 480-664-4822 to reserve your spot for the cork event, or purchase your tickets online for the wine and paint event.
Hands-On Cooking Classes
Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines
1325 West University, Tempe
Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines are offering three cooking classes in the eighth month. On Saturday, August 3, it's all about finishing salt used in both savory and sweet dishes. Learn about weekday meal prep on Saturday, August 10, and savory sides on Saturday, August 24. Each class is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $60. Call or text 602-376-9021 by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before class to reserve your spot.
Sparkling Week
Beckett's Table
3717 East Indian School Road
During this second annual event, Beckett's Table will be offering Champagnes and sparkling wines hand-selected by sommeliers Scott and Katie Stevens. Bubbles are available by the glass, bottle, or flight. If you get hungry, Chef Justin Beckett is serving his award-winning fried chicken Tuesday through Thursday as well as sparkling wine and food pairings throughout the week. If you come by that Thursday, August 15, you can also enjoy Beckett's weekly pasta night — fresh cuts of noodles like agnolotti and ravioli with local vegetables, meats, and seafood.
Zin and Q Wine Pairing Dinner
Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse
34522 North Scottsdale Road, #180, Scottsdale
Liberty Station's Terravita location is partnering with The Gifted Palate for a five-course wine pairing dinner. Each house-favorite wine will be introduced and discussed by a second-level sommelier, and paired with some of Liberty Station's most desirable barbecue dishes. The event starts at 5 p.m. and costs $55. Make a reservation by calling 480-595-9930.
The Third Thursdays Dinner Series
The Macintosh
2119 East Camelback Road, Suite A21
The Macintosh and Arcadia Meat Market are teaming up this month for a hearty, four-course meal featuring a chicken liver pate, lamb meatballs and grits, filet of beef, and hand-churned ice cream. The dinner is available from 5 p.m. until close and is $65 with wine and bar pairings — or $45 without.
Taco 101 Chef Demo Series
Williams-Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park
2450 East Camelback Road
In honor of the Arizona Taco Festival's upcoming 10th anniversary in October, some well-known chefs and taco titans are participating in monthly culinary demonstrations. In August, Chef Suny Santana of Taco Chelo will be cooking, serving, and cocktail-pairing. The free, 90-minute learning and tasting session goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m and is first come, first served, with no reservations required.
Banh Mi and Beer
Farmboy Market, Meats and Sandwiches
1075 West Queen Creek Road, #1, Chandler
Farmboy Market, Meats and Sandwiches and Flagstaff’s Mother Road Brewing Company are coming together to host a three-course meal of Vietnamese-inspired dishes paired with craft beer. During the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., it's pho for the first course, a banh mi sandwich for the second, and fruit for the third. Grab your tickets for $35.
Garden Party Dinner
Match Restaurant and Lounge
1100 North Central Avenue
Don your finest garden party attire for a five-course dinner at Match Restaurant and Lounge. Chef Orlando Parker is pairing gin with every course, ranging from a wild berry and lavender salad to juniper and pink peppercorn beef tenderloin, plus a cardamom apple tartlet for dessert. Tickets are $78 online.
Dinner and Movie Night
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive
Up to 12 guests can enjoy a private screening of the 1996 comedy-drama film Big Night while ordering off Marcellino Ristorante's Summer Supper Special menu. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to place your dinner orders before the movie starts at 7 p.m. There's no additional cost to watch, but reservations are required. Call 480-990-9500 for more information.
Afternoon Cooking Class
Urban Margarita
6685 West Beardsley, #180, Glendale
Want to learn how to make some of Urban Margarita's best dishes? Students are invited into the kitchen for a $25 cooking class starting at 2 p.m. Reserve your spot by calling 623-561-6684.
