2019 Phoenix Open Guide: Dining and Drinking in Scottsdale and Phoenix

Attending the Greatest Show on Grass sounds like hungry work. The 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open starts today, January 31, and runs through this Sunday, February 3, at the TPC Scottsdale. And while there's a lot of golf and concerts going on, there's still plenty of time to drink, dine, and explore the surrounding city.

We'll break it down for you. There are places near the course, restaurants worth the drive, spots you have to check out if you're in Phoenix for the first time, and of course, lots of what we're known for here in the Valley — pizza, Mexican food, and patio dining.

EXPAND Take advantage of the Tee Time Bundle. Courtesy of Press Coffee

Restaurant Deals Near the Action

The Sicilian Butcher is offering the Bucket of Balls entrée, which is a bottomless "bucket" of some choose-your-own craft meatballs and sauce. Also nearby, Hash Kitchen is offering $2 off their probably infamous Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar — a collection of infused vodkas, bloody Mary mixes, and over 50 toppings. If you're looking for a quick bite near TPC Scottsdale, Grimaldi's Pizza is inexpensive, and Press Coffee has the Tee Time Bundle — an eight-ounce drip coffee and breakfast sandwich for $6. Both options are less than two miles from the course at Scottsdale Quarter.

Want to try some of the best restaurants in Phoenix? House of Tricks

Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants

The Phoenix area is fast becoming a foodie's paradise. There are so many choices, we figured you'd need a little help deciding where to spend your valuable dining dollars. Click headline to read on to find out where's the best steak, the best patio dining, the best Italian food, the best place to take kids, the best seafood, the best food truck and even the best restaurant restroom. We guarantee by the time you get to the end of this list you'll be hungry, so make those reservations as quickly as possible. These places fill up fast.

EXPAND Epic views at Talavera. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Our Favorite Restaurant Patios

Despite record-breaking temperatures in other parts of the country, the Valley is basking in a brisk yet sunny forecast — and the best way to experience this may be with a meal on the patio. Phoenix has numerous patio dining options, but some are a cut above the rest. Consider a twinkle light or sunlit meal at Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn, T. Cook’s, the House Brasserie, and more.

EXPAND The pies at LAMP Pizzeria are worth the drive to North Scottsdale. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Our Best Pizza Places

We may be biased, but we think Phoenix is one of the best pizza towns in the entire United States. And if you think we're crazy, may we suggest 11 pizza places in the Valley that will back up our claim. From the nearby LAMP Pizzeria in Scottsdale to downtown Phoenix's Cibo (one of the many restaurants in town with a great patio) to the world-famous Pizzeria Bianco, we think Phoenix's pizza restaurants are sure to impress.

The Hazz, Lorenza, and carne asada tacos at Ta'Carbon in Phoenix. Patricia Escarcega

Our Best Mexican Dishes

East side, west side, and smack dab in the middle: Everywhere you turn in the Phoenix area there are great Mexican dishes. From burros and birria to tacos and tamales, we've put together our choices of where to find the 32 best Mexican dishes in the Valley. Call it a treasure map.

French toast made with local Proof Bread. Chris Malloy

The Best of Breakfast Beat

Phoenix New Times food critic Chris Malloy spent almost a year sampling the best breakfast spots in metro Phoenix. These are his seven favorites. We're talking huevos rancheros, breakfast burritos and sandwiches, plant-based options, omelets to die for, and more.

Aioli Gourmet Burgers, anyone? Jordyn Carias

Our Best Specialty Dishes

Want to know where to find the best pizza in the Valley? Who makes the best horchatas? The best burger or the best grilled cheese? We don't have any problem with telling you where to go to find any of them. Here are the best specialty dishes in metro Phoenix.





Arizona Sake is one of the state's great craft beverages. Chris Malloy

Our Favorite Beers, Bars, and Booze

Here are our choices of where to find the best bartender, the best tequila, the best whiskey, the best wines, the best cocktails, the best selection of beers, and even the best sake (hint, it's made here, not in Japan). However, if you take our recommendations a little too seriously, you may also want to check out this list of the best dishes to help you deal with that hangover.