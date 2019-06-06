40 Places to Eat and Drink on Father's Day in Greater Phoenix

It's all about love for dads at these Valley eateries.

It's the beginning of June and this means Father's Day is almost here. And since mom just got a whole lot of attention, dad might be expecting a little something special on Sunday, June 16. Whether it's a burger and a beer, a chat over coffee, or a hearty brunch, there is something for every dad in the Valley.

Here are 40 (yes, you read that right) restaurants offering special dining deals and drink specials for Dad on Father's Day in metro Phoenix.

24 Carrots Natural Cafe and Juice Bar 1701 East Guadalupe Road, Tempe



Is dad looking to channel his inner Elvis? If so, 24 Carrots Natural Cafe and Juice Bar features Elvis French toast with peanut butter caramel, coconut bacon, whipped cream, and fried bananas. If dad is craving a more savory option, he can choose from a steak-and-eggs sandwich or a burrito stuffed with nacho chips, cheese, pickled onions, cabbage, and roasted corn. These items are available all day on Sunday, June 16. For more information, call 480-753-4411.

Chase's Diner 2040 North Alma School Road, Chandler



Meat and more meat is on the menu for dad at Chase's Diner. From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the big day, Chase's Diner is serving the meat lover’s special which features bacon, ham, and sausage with two eggs, hash browns, and toast. This hearty meal is available for $12.29. If dad is watching his waistline, he can also opt to order from the regular menu.

Wash down a Chompie's sandwich with a buy one draft beer, get a second for $1 special. Courtesy of Chompie's

Chompie's

Multiple Locations



Surprise dad with the unexpected on Father's Day. Gather his buddies at Chompie's to enjoy a buy-one-draft, get-a-second-for-$1 deals. He can sit back, sip beer, and relax while eating deli favorites like a Reuben, roast beef, or turkey breast sandwich — not to mention that famous order of pastrami. This offer is available only on Sunday, June 16, at all Chompie's locations.

Creamistry Multiple Locations



The summer heat is gearing up in the Valley and by Father's Day, a cool treat will definitely hit the spot. On Sunday, June 16, dads will receive half off any ice cream treat with the purchase of a regularly priced dessert. Dad and everyone else can scream for ice cream at all Creamistry locations.

EXPAND Daily Jam is offering mancakes to fulfill Dad's sweet tooth. Courtesy of Daily Jam

Daily Jam

Multiple Locations



Is Dad up for a good cause? During Father's Day weekend, Daily Jam will serve "mancakes" – stacks of pancake combinations with a choice of eggs, bacon, potatoes, and fruit. Daily Jam will donate $1 of each order to The 100 Club of Arizona, which provides financial assistance to families of first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

Farmboy Market, Meats and Sandwiches 1075 West Queen Creek Road, #1, Chandler



If you want Dad to have a hearty breakfast without breaking the bank, Farmboy Market, Meats and Sandwiches offers everything from a Sunrise Burrito to stuffed French toast — sourdough bread stuffed with apple-cinnamon-cream cheese filling and caramel, served with choice of pork sausage or vegan chorizo patty. Come by between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, and Dad will get a free dish with the purchase of one regular breakfast or brunch entree.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts

9390 West Hanna Lane, Suite B101, Glendale



If you're looking to satisfy Dad's sweet tooth, head to Fractured Prune Donuts. On Father's Day, Dad can skip counting calories and receive 10 percent off half a dozen or more doughnuts. And maybe, if you're good, Dad might be in the mood to share.

Try the chicken chilaquiles for a taste of modern Southwestern cuisine at Ghost Ranch. Mer Norwood

Ghost Ranch

1006 East Warner Road, Tempe



For the father who loves modern Southwestern cuisine, Ghost Ranch is celebrating Father's Day with steaks. Treat Dad to a 14-ounce prime rib-eye paired with crispy fingerling potatoes, roasted tomatoes, and toppings like chimayo chile sauce, confit shallots, and herbs. All ingredients are locally sourced and crafted in-house by the chefs. On Sunday, June 16, draft beers cost a penny with a purchase of a Cowboy Steak.

Hash Kitchen Multiple Locations



If Dad believes breakfast is the most important meal of the day, Hash Kitchen will deliver. On Sunday, June 16, fathers may choose from herb-fried-chicken eggs Benedict, featuring two poached eggs, fried leeks, and warm maple reduction with hollandaise, or the thick-cut bacon scrambler with potatoes, onions, and Swiss cheese. To complement these savory entrees, order the cannoli pancakes. Entrees are $12. Dad can also build his own Bloody Mary for $13, choosing from more than 40 toppings including crispy bacon, sausage, and fried ravioli.

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



Ambiance, elegance, and a prix-fixe dinner menu sets the tone for Father's Day at ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho. At 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, dads can participate in a wine versus beer showdown while enjoying their five-course meal. The prix-fixe dinner with pairings is $75 per person. For more information and reservations, call 480-360-2700.

EXPAND Treat dad to a steak at Keeler's in Carefree. Courtesy Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse

Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree



From 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, give Dad the VIP treatment at Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse. With the purchase of a steak, guests can order $1 draft beers and $1 wine by the glass. Reservations can be made by calling 602-374-4784.

LDV Winery Tasting Room

7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B110, Scottsdale



LDV Winery celebrates dads this Father’s Day with two wine gift baskets available with special pricing through Sunday, June 16. The baskets includes the P.S. (Petite Sirah) I Love You! collection — a 2013 petite sirah and 2012 Epilogue petite sirah for $57. Or grab the I’m Nuts About You basket, which includes a sack of Arizona pistachios and a bottle of LDV Winery’s 2013 Sky Island sirah for $42. Baskets can be ordered at the LDV Winery Tasting Room in Scottsdale or by calling 480-664-4822.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse

Multiple Locations



Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse locations will honor dads this Father’s Day with $1 draft beers all day, and 20 percent off barbecue to-go orders on Sunday, June 16. Reservations can be made by calling 480-278-7044 for seating at the DC Ranch location, 480-595-9930 for seating at the Terravita location.

EXPAND Luci's at the Orchard has the most chill patio. Melissa Campana

Luci's at the Orchard

7100 North 12th Street



Chill with Dad on the patio at Luci’s at the Orchard. It might be a little hot, but the 80-plus citrus trees will provide plenty of shade. On Sunday, June 16, Luci's is serving $3 draft beers for Dad in honor of Father’s Day. For more information, visit the Luci's at the Orchard website.

Marcellino Ristorante 7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



If your dad loves Italian food, Marcellino Ristorante offers authentic specials on Sunday, June 16. Guests can order from the normal dinner menu or choose from specials including chef Marcellino’s 16-ounce veal chop with a spicy whiskey reduction sauce for $56. Or go for the 16-ounce boneless rib-eye for $56, filet mignon for $44, baby lamb chops for $42, or tagliolini mare e monte, a long, delicate pasta sautéed in rich tomato sauce with tailed shrimp and mushrooms, for $25. As a special treat, Dad gets a complimentary tiramisu.

The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer’s 3603 East Indian School Road, Suite A



The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's is treating Dad with burger and beer specials. On Father's Day, dads will receive half-off burgers and local brews. For more information, call 602-626-5050 or see The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's website.

EXPAND Match with a steak and egg breakfast. MATCH Restaurant & Lounge/Facebook

Match Restaurant and Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue



In honor of Father’s Day, Match Restaurant and Lounge is offering a steak-and-egg breakfast from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. The breakfast features yep, steak and eggs, plus grits and Texas toast for $15. Dads can also enjoy $2 draft beers all day long. Reservations can be made by calling 602-875-8080.

Mountain Shadows 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale



Treat dad to brunch at Hearth ’61 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Choose from classic dishes on the seasonal brunch menu, including the green chili pork torta and crispy, thick Belgian waffles. Dad can savor complimentary chocolate and sun-dried cranberry scones for the special day. Did anyone say whiskey? Mountain Shadows is offering a flight of three whiskeys, including Woodford Reserve, Bulleit, and Blanton's, for $30. For reservations, call 480-624-5400 or visit the Mountain Shadows website.

Organ Stop Pizza

1149 Southern Avenue, Mesa



For the father who loves a good buffet with a soundtrack, Organ Stop Pizza will keep him occupied with food and tunes. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, Organ Stop Pizza offers an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet with salad and unlimited soft drinks. Adult buffet is $12 and children under 9 eat for $10. Advance tickets are required. For more information, call 480-813-5700.

EXPAND Pastrami hash and eggs at Original Breakfast House might put Dad in a food coma. Courtesy of Original Breakfast House

Original Breakfast House

13623 North 32nd Street



If Dad is an early riser and loves breakfast, Original Breakfast House is the best place to start Father's Day. From 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, June 16. Choose from a crab omelette, pastrami hash and eggs, Mexican eggs Benedict, shrimp and grits, and carrot cake pancakes. All entrees are under $15.

Parma Italian Roots

20831 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, dads can get their fill with a steak-and-eggs brunch, and receive $1 beer pints with their meal at Parma Italian Roots. If Dad isn't the mood for brunch, Parma is offering filet mignon served with creamy polenta and broccolini for later in the day. Dinner is served until 9 p.m. For more information, call 480-292-9900.

Perk Eatery

6501 East Greenway Parkway, #159, Scottsdale



Want to keep it spicy for Father's Day? Perk Eatery is featuring Sriracha Bloody Marys for $6. Dad can pair his drink with a chicken scramble with eggs, chorizo, chicken, sautéed onions, and jalapeños. For those fathers wanting to stick with traditional fare, the regular menu is available as well.

EXPAND Enjoy an all-day happy hour at Pomo Pizzeria. Courtesy of Pomo Pizzeria

Pomo Pizzeria

Multiple Locations



Pomo Pizzeria is celebrating Italian style on Father’s Day with all-day happy hour at each location. This includes mini meatballs, calamari, salami boards, and crostini for under $8. Drinks include $4 Italian prosecco, $5 Peroni, and $2 off craft cocktails.

Press Coffee

Multiple Locations



If dad is a coffee guy, Press Coffee is your place to celebrate with him. Press is offering a specialty blend coffee with notes of tobacco and cedar with a molasses sweetness for the big day. Supplies are limited. For the entire month of June, pick up this specially blended bag for $16.

Roka Akor

7299 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Nothing like an interactive cooking class to bond father and children, right? At 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, Roka Akor is offering a Father's Day cooking class. You'll walk away having made pork belly maple chicken yakitori with spring onion scallops, wasabi dust- and shiso yuzu miso-marinated black cod, and rib-eye with wafu dressing. And it's all served with Roka’s signature sweet potatoes, broccolini, and mushrooms. Price is $150 per person. To register, call 480-306-8800.

A meat and cheese board for a meat and cheese guy. Susie Timm

Rusconi's Italian American Kitchen 10637 North Tatum Boulevard



Rusconi's Italian American Kitchen is featuring a three-course menu for Father's Day. Choose from starters like Arizona desert sweet shrimp, guajillo-seared ahi tuna, and tomato and burrata salad. Main courses include boneless short ribs and white truffle-scented macaroni and cheese, while dessert could mean caramelized banana and Madagascar vanilla crème brûlée. The meal comes with a complimentary Bloody Mary or draft beer. Enjoy all day for $40 per person. Reservations can be made at 480-483-0009 or online at the Rusconi’s American Kitchen website.

Salt Tacos and Tequila

6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale



Who says you can't have taco Tuesday on Father's Day? On Sunday, June 16, Salt Tacos and Tequila is offering $15.99 all-you-can-eat carne asada plus a Bud Light, Four Peaks, or Man Michelada for a penny. Dad will find it hard to resist this deal.

Salty Sow

4801 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale



From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, fathers can indulge in a specialty brunch at Salty Sow. Selections include honey rosemary-dipped fried chicken and waffles, pork belly hash, honey ham, cast iron skillet scrambles, rotisserie turkey, and hot-smoked salmon. Brunch is $34.95 for adults, $19.95 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids under 5. For reservations, call 602-795-9463.

EXPAND The charcuterie board at The Sicilian Butcher. Debby Wolvos

The Sicilian Butcher

15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #160



Do you want to make Father's Day a family outing? The Sicilian Butcher is offering a five-foot charcuterie board with polenta fries, signature craft meatballs, artisanal meats, and cheeses. For the main course, consider a build-your-own meatball meal where you can choose from nine types of meatballs and sauces. If dad is on the hungrier side, there is also the rib-eye steak, chargrilled with citrus and herb oil. For more information, call 602-775-5140.

Tempe Public Market Cafe

8749 South Rural Road, Tempe



On Father's Day, Tempe Public Market Café is celebrating Dad with a burger and beer deal for $12. For dads who crave something different, the sandwiches, salads, and handmade pizzas are made with seasonal ingredients and from organic farms. Dad might be able to eat healthy this Father's Day at Tempe Public Market Cafe.

Tempo Urban Bistro 21067 West Main Street, Buckeye



Father's Day should be an epic celebration for dads. Therefore, Tempo Urban Bistro is offering an epic burger — an eight-ounce Kobe beef burger loaded and served with fresh-cut fries. There's also an epic steak, a 16-ounce, center-cut New York strip steak sided with a loaded baked potato and seasonal vegetables. Finally, epic ribs, a full rack of barbecue baby back ribs is also available on this special.

EXPAND For the dad who loves spice, there are plenty options at Thai Chili 2 Go. Courtesy of Thai Chili 2 Go

Thai Chili 2 Go

Multiple Locations



All day long on Sunday, June 16, Thai Chili 2 Go locations are celebrating Dad with a special deal. All fathers can receive an entree at half price with the purchase of a regularly priced entree. Dad can take the leftovers home to savor the next day to prolong his special day.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub Multiple Locations



If dad is into beer tasting, Thirsty Lion Gastropub is offering half-price beer flights. This Father's Day, dads can find their favorites from local breweries at any location. Any it doesn't have to be all about the beer — Dad can try grilled rib-eye steak served with white cheddar mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Reservations are required. For more information, visit the Thirsty Lion Gastropub website.

Tomaso’s

3225 East Camelback Road



For a carb-heavy meal with upscale entrees, take dad to Tomaso's. For Father's Day, the restaurant is offering spaghetti with meatballs, chicken parmigiana, braised short rib ravioli, veal chop caprese, and veal osso buco milanese. Fathers who have an adventurous palate for fine dining will enjoy their time at Tomaso's.

So many barbecue choices at Trapp House BBQ. Courtesy of Trapp House BBQ

Trapp House BBQ

511 East Roosevelt Street



If your dad is a barbecue guy, Trapp House BBQ will hit every right spot. On Sunday, June 16, dads can savor entrees like Texas brisket, St. Louis spare ribs, or Carolina pork shoulder. With the purchase of any entree, select beers are available for $1 all day. Dads who prefer brunch can feast on hickory-smoked brisket, smoked beef short rib, or pancakes with three hot cakes layered with his choice of apple-smoked pulled pork or pecan-smoked chicken. Bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys are available for $15.99 with brunch. Brunch is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the barbecue and beer special goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more details, call 602-466-5462.

Tres Tempe Restaurant

7192 South Price Road, Tempe



Toast Dad at Tres Tempe Restaurant with $5 old-fashioned cocktails and $4 draft beers all day long on Sunday, June 16. Let dad pick out his favorite on the menu, too. He can choose from a merguez lamb burger á la fausto with spicy aioli, fried egg, banana French toast, oatmeal risotto, pastrami salad, and baby back ribs. Reservations can be made by calling 480-897-5300.

Twin Peaks

Multiple Locations



Most dads love the sound of sports with their burgers and beers. Twin Peaks is offering Dad a pass for that specific combination. Dads who dine in will be invited to come back any time through the rest of June for a buy-one, get-one handheld burger, sandwich, or taco free with a purchase of an equal or lesser item. It's the gift that keeps giving even after Father's Day is over.

Morning cocktails and tacos for Dad. Courtesy of Urban Margarita

Urban Margarita 6685 West Beardsley, #180, Glendale



Morning cocktails, anyone? Dad will certainly love to start his Father's Day at Urban Margarita. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, fathers can sip on $3 drafts and $5 Bloody Marys. If they want to get their eat on too, they can choose from steak ranchero and eggs, prime rib Benedict, and bananas Foster French toast.

The Vig

Multiple Locations



Fun, games, and food are on tap for Father's Day at The Vig. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, on Sunday, June 16, dads can munch on brunch items like chorizo burritos, classic American eggs, coconut French toast, and cinnamon rolls. Most locations will offer $4 Bloody Marys, Tito's cocktails, mimosas, and pints of beer. At some locations, dads can jam to live music, which will definitely not embarrass you.

Wildflower Bread Company

Multiple Locations



Got a dad who loves carbs? Wildflower Bread Company will celebrate dads on Sunday, June 16, by offering them a free loaf of sourdough baguette from open until close. It's a perfect complement to the wide variety of soups and salads on the menu.