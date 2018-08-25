5 New Spots for Comfort Food in Metro Phoenix

Cupcakes are out. Poke is in. One day, kale will be just another leaf. (And may that day come soon.) The food fad cycles are constantly spinning, bringing an endless stream of newfangled trends to the plates and minds of eaters. Comfort food, though, is eternal. It will never go out of style. Burgers grilled to beautiful brownness and fries blanketed with sauce so heavy they bend the potato strings will be popular forever. So will all of these other comfort foods, ranging from Mexico City to Vietnam, cookie dough to peanut-butter-and-jelly doughnuts. Here is a list of new comfort foods, eats that will hit the spot whenever.

Single patty burger with five or so toppings. Chris Malloy

Scottsdale Burger Bar

23535 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Scottsdale Burger Bar captures that old-school all-American throwback burger joint experience. The menu is refreshingly pedestrian. You can get burgers, single or double patty. You can get loaded fries, onion rings, milkshakes, and hot dogs. The whole anatomy of your burger can be customized here except the bun. Patties are beef or turkey. Cheese options abound. Some possible toppings are generic (tomato, onion); some take a half-step from expectations (grilled mushrooms, grilled jalapeños). All said, this is a retro-style, middle-priced burger worth eating. If you dig funky potatoes, check out the loaded fries. These fries are long and blocky and hot in the middle, ideal for the gooey mess on top.

Two spicy raspados with mangos. Chris Malloy

Raspados Solaris

9204 North Seventh Street, #6

A new storefront in north Phoenix is serving raspados, Mexican cups of shaved ice, fruit, and other sweet and spicy additions. Owner Alejandra Matias says her raspados, a snack widely popular in Mexico, have a Mexico City bent. The Mangonada raspado contains mango sliced and puree, shaved ice, Tajin, lime juice, and Chamoy. This raspado is sweet, tart on two or three levels, a smidgen hot, and icy from those tiny shaved chips of frozen H20. Bites of fresh mango lend more of the cool levity that makes a raspado what it is in the first place. The Chamoyada is similar but with more of Tajin and chile prickling through. It also brings crunch from Japanese peanuts and Chamoy-spiked candy. Raspados Solaris also serves ice cream and a few savory dishes.