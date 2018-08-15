Now Open: A Refreshing Mexico City-Style Raspado Shop

A new storefront in north Phoenix is serving raspados, Mexican cups of shaved ice, fruit, and other sweet and spicy additions. Owner Alejandra Matias, a young woman who also works as an accountant across nearby East Hatcher Street, says her raspados, a snack widely popular in Mexico, have a Mexico City bent.

Entering the shop – open just four months, still bereft of permanent signage – you see images of her raspados emblazoned behind a counter that spans a long, narrowroom. The pictured cups burst with colors, often layered, and teeter with coconut and mango strips, which fan out from clear plastic brims like flower petals.

The depicted creations are the shop’s preselected raspados. You can also customize your own.