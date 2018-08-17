New Burger Spot in Scottsdale Delivers Retro Comfort

When you approach Scottsdale Burger Bar, all the way up by Pinnacle Peak, you get, faintly, unmistakably, the smell of boardwalk. This is the nostalgic tang of fryer grease and mystery.

Inside, after ordering, after your burger comes to your table in its paper sleeve, you will see that the burger is of the slider-thin old breed. There aren’t many burgers like this in North Scottsdale. Once you climb out of the fast-food basement of McDonald's and Habit Burgers, you step into a world of steaky, $14 burgers, grass-fed and topped with Manchego.

Sure, there’s a Shake Shack in Kierland Commons. Shake Shack sizzles burgers in the $5 to $8 range, putting it into a middle tier between fast and gourmet. But the man behind the Shack, Danny Meyer, is also behind many of the best restaurants in New York. Shake Shack isn't exactly a mom-and-pop shop. You don't really get that old-school all-American throwback burger joint experience.