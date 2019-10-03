9 Haunted Restaurants and Bars in Greater Phoenix

The veil is getting thinner. For folks who are trying to get their spook on, trespassing on some ransacked, abandoned property can usually do the trick. Fortunately for Phoenicians, there are plenty of residences and small businesses that have seen a fair share of death and are now serving food and drinks to the public.

Here are nine restaurants where you might run into a phantom or two, all the while filling your belly. Plus, you won't get a trespassing ticket.

Four Peaks Brewery Company

1340 East Eighth Street, Tempe



Four Peaks Brewery is not only a staple in Arizona’s craft beer culture, it's also a pub for ghostly encounters. Staff members did research on the history of the 100-year-old brick building, and apparently, people have met their fate between its walls. It’s possible that those spirits are floating about, relocating brewery tools, making mysterious noises, and even conversing with employees. To give the public a deeper dive into this spooky phenomenon, Four Peaks is hosting haunted brewery tours throughout the month of October. Even if you don’t take the tour, next time you’re scarfing down a Peaks burger, beer-battered fries, and a pint of Hop Knot, you may have an unexpected guest join you.

EXPAND Will you see the Lady in Red at Stockyards? Jacob Tyler Dunn

The Stockyards Restaurant

5009 East Washington Street, #115



What used to be a coffee counter for cattlemen in the mid-1900s is now The Stockyards Restaurant. It boasts some of the best beef in town, serving up bison meatloaf and calf liver. After a fire ripped through the original construction, it prompted the project of a two-story restaurant and bar. Helen Tovrea, then owner Philip Tovrea’s wife, took the liberty of handling the interior design. In the Rose Banquet Room, the "Lady in Red" painting apparently comes alive with Tovrea’s spirit. She’s been reported to wander around in a red dress, flickering lights, whispering, and surprising women in the restroom mirror.

LON's at The Hermosa Inn provides fine dining and spooky tales. Jackie Mercandetti

LON’s at The Hermosa Inn

5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley



LON’s is a tribute to artist Lon Megargee who had these grounds to himself for solitude until he opened up the property for overnight stays. The menu at the swanky restaurant and lounge offers craft cocktails, brews, and small plates for guests and locals alike. To this day, it is said that Megargee’s spirit never left. So, whether you’re dining in, staying overnight, or strolling the property, keep your eyes peeled for his ghost, as well as other reported spirits, like a woman in pink by the pool, a cowboy figure in the mirrors, a night watchman, or children at play.

EXPAND The W.A. Moeur House was built in 1910, and is now Casey Moore’s Oyster House. Tempe History Museum

Casey Moore’s Oyster House

850 South Ash Avenue, Tempe



Casey Moore’s is a local favorite for good beer, oysters, fried mushrooms, and ghost hunting. In the early 1900s, while a boarding house operated in the building, a woman was strangled by her boyfriend. After such a horrific death, it’d be no surprise that her spirit still lingers on the second floor. And apparently, the building’s original owners, William and Mary Moeur, are still roaming about. Much of the paranormal activity is said to happen after closing, but even if you’re unable to see it for yourself, have a chat with management — they’re not in denial.

EXPAND The spirit of Helen Anderson might want a slice of your pizza at HobNob's Food & Spirits. Charles Barth

HobNob's Food and Spirits

149 West McDowell Road



HobNob's isn’t only serving up spirits for sipping, but spirits for sighting. A residence turned restaurant, HobNobs used to be the home of Carl and Helen Anderson. At the time, Mr. Anderson was an insurance company organizer, until he died and left the widowed Mrs. Anderson to live in the cottage alone. Apparently, her presence was so active that the staff invited paranormal investigators to scout out the scene. So, after you’ve ordered your buffalo chicken pizza, or one of HobNob’s stacked sandwiches, like the pastrami or grilled salmon, see if Helen wants a bite.

EXPAND Guinness and ghostly encounters abound at Rúla Búla on Mill Avenue. Melissa Campana

Rúla Búla Irish Pub

401 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



Rúla Búla is known for its award-winning fish and chips, official Guinness tap making proper snakebites, and eerie spirits. Mill Avenue gets its name from the mill operation in the early settlement years, which included the area where Rúla Búla stands today. Before it turned into an Irish pub, a fire burned down the original building, but someone was trapped inside and died. During its renovation, management bought and shipped chairs, wood flooring, glass, and artifacts from abandoned buildings and churches in Ireland. Former employee Danielle Dizes says between the fire and items from abroad, Rúla Búla is indeed haunted. She recalls a cat-and-mouse experience with one of the ghosts who she spotted in the dining room after close. Other activity includes glass shattering, a young girl in the windows, and patrons on the verge of suffocation near where the fire originated.

If your personal items go missing or are out of place, you might be able to blame it on the ghost of Eliza Teeter. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Nobuo at Teeter House

622 East Adams Street



If you’re seeking five-star Japanese cuisine with a side of an apparition, Nobuo at Teeter House in Heritage Square dishes up unique, handcrafted plates prepped with seasonal ingredients — and potential sightings of Eliza Teeter’s spirit. In the early 1900s, Teeter resided here with her family, eventually opened it up as a boarding school, and died in the home at the age of 95. It is rumored that her ghost continues to meander around the property, whispering, and shifting items around in the kitchen and dining room.

The Old Spaghetti Factory hosts murder mystery dinners — some food for thought. Lauren Cusimano

The Old Spaghetti Factory

1418 North Central Avenue



Considering the two alleged murders that took place in what is now a popular spot for Italian dining, it’s no surprise that the supernatural happenings at The Old Spaghetti Factory might seem malicious and frightening. The brick building used to be a string of residences, where, apparently, a man was murdered in his sleep, and another time, a woman was killed in the basement. Some eerie phenomenons include screaming, crying, cold chills, and whispers when no one else is around.

EXPAND If the Glendale Pizza Hut gives you goosebumps, takeout and delivery are always an option. Josh Chesler

Pizza Hut

13105 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale



Defective faucets and whimpering children might not strike ghost hunters as paranormal activities for Pizza Hut, but apparently, these are the workings of spirits at the Glendale location of the chain. Patrons have reported crying babies, chatty children, and bathroom sinks that turn on and off without the help of a customer or employee.