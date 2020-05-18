A Running List of Phoenix Restaurants Reopening the Week of May 18

Valley restaurants have been slowly reopening now that Arizona eateries may resume dine-in services as of May 11, and stay-at-home restrictions were lifted as of May 15. Multitudes of Phoenix restaurants opened last week, but more will be seating dine-in guests as of this week (though keep in mind any places are still offering carryout and delivery options).

Here’s a quick rundown.

Angry Crab Shack Multiple Locations



Angry Crab Shack is resuming full service in its dining areas starting Monday, May 18.

Maple & Ash 7135 East Camelback Road, #130, Scottsdale

Maple & Ash at the Scottsdale Waterfront will be reopening for dinner service beginning Thursday, May 21.

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



Miracle Mile Deli will be reopening its dining room beginning Monday, May 18, from 11am to 7pm Monday through Saturday. Delivery is still available through Postmates and Uber Eats.

Here's what's on deck at North Italia. North Italia

North Italia Multiple Locations



All three Arizona locations of North Italia will be reopening for dine-in service on Thursday, May 21. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the dining room will be operating at 50 percent capacity.

Ocean Prime 5455 East High Street



This High Street seafood restaurant will resume dine-in service starting May 19. Ocean Prime will be open for dine-in and curbside carryout on 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, and 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.