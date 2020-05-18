A Running List of Phoenix Restaurants Reopening the Week of May 18

Valley restaurants have been slowly reopening now that Arizona eateries may resume dine-in services as of May 11, and stay-at-home restrictions were lifted as of May 15. Multitudes of Phoenix restaurants opened last week, but more will be seating dine-in guests as of this week (though keep in mind any places are still offering carryout and delivery options).
Here’s a quick rundown.
Angry Crab ShackMultiple Locations
Angry Crab Shack is resuming full service in its dining areas starting Monday, May 18.
Maple & Ash7135 East Camelback Road, #130, Scottsdale
Maple & Ash at the Scottsdale Waterfront will be reopening for dinner service beginning Thursday, May 21.
Miracle Mile Deli4433 North 16th Street
Miracle Mile Deli will be reopening its dining room beginning Monday, May 18, from 11am to 7pm Monday through Saturday. Delivery is still available through Postmates and Uber Eats.
North ItaliaMultiple Locations
All three Arizona locations of North Italia will be reopening for dine-in service on Thursday, May 21. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the dining room will be operating at 50 percent capacity.
Ocean Prime5455 East High Street
This High Street seafood restaurant will resume dine-in service starting May 19. Ocean Prime will be open for dine-in and curbside carryout on 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, and 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
