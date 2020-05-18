 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Maple & Ash is reopening on May 18.EXPAND
Maple & Ash is reopening on May 18.
J. Mercandetti Photo

A Running List of Phoenix Restaurants Reopening the Week of May 18

Lauren Cusimano | May 18, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Valley restaurants have been slowly reopening now that Arizona eateries may resume dine-in services as of May 11, and stay-at-home restrictions were lifted as of May 15. Multitudes of Phoenix restaurants opened last week, but more will be seating dine-in guests as of this week (though keep in mind any places are still offering carryout and delivery options).

Here’s a quick rundown.

Angry Crab Shack

Multiple Locations


Angry Crab Shack is resuming full service in its dining areas starting Monday, May 18.

Related Stories

Maple & Ash

7135 East Camelback Road, #130, Scottsdale

Maple & Ash at the Scottsdale Waterfront will be reopening for dinner service beginning Thursday, May 21.

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 North 16th Street


Miracle Mile Deli will be reopening its dining room beginning Monday, May 18, from 11am to 7pm Monday through Saturday. Delivery is still available through Postmates and Uber Eats.

Here's what's on deck at North Italia.
Here's what's on deck at North Italia.
North Italia

North Italia

Multiple Locations


All three Arizona locations of North Italia will be reopening for dine-in service on Thursday, May 21. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the dining room will be operating at 50 percent capacity.

Ocean Prime

5455 East High Street


This High Street seafood restaurant will resume dine-in service starting May 19. Ocean Prime will be open for dine-in and curbside carryout on 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, and 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.