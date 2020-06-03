5 Standout African Restaurants in Greater Phoenix

When most people think about eating in Phoenix, they likely don't think about eating African food. And that's too bad. Our metropolitan area is more diverse than many realize. Yes, there's worthwhile African food to be found here, food from across the continent. You can find tangy injera heaped with half a dozen Ethiopian stews. You can find Somali goat, Egyptian coffee, and all the wat you can handle. You can find so much more if only you open your mind. Here are five scrumptious African eateries to start.

Abyssinia Restaurant and Cafe 842 East Indian School Road

Abyssinia Restaurant and Cafe serves a fairly traditional Ethiopian menu — there are no intrusions by standard Mediterranean or Middle Eastern cuisine here. It is divided between breakfast (definitely worth stopping in for), vegetarian entrées, and meat and lamb entrees. Within these categories, there are several excellent options. Tibs, or cubed meats with spices and vegetables, are a safe bet, as are the various wats, stewed meats or vegetables that are a staple of Ethiopian food. For the indecisive, the good choice is agelgel: a sampler platter with a variety of different wats and tibs served on a piece of injera. Each item on the platter — there are about eight, including collard greens, cabbage, beef tibs, two kinds of lentils, and two kinds of meat wats — is excellent. Flavors of garlic, paprika, and the essential Ethiopian spice, berbere, pervade. Traditional Ethiopian spiced coffee is worth getting at the end of your meal, too.

EXPAND The A.T. Chai Tea is not to be overlooked. Lauren Cusimano

AT Oasis Coffee & Tea Shop 4613 East Thomas Road

The main draw at AT Oasis is the coffee. It's roasted in-house using Ethiopian beans, and the flavor is excellent. The menu does have some Western coffee items — including lattes and chai teas — but the real highlight is the Ethiopian ginger coffee, which tastes exactly like it sounds. It's a strange but comforting combination of sweet, bitter, and spicy. The more intrepid can also participate in a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony, complete with complimentary biscotti and coffee served out of a gourd, or order from an array of both Ethiopian and American-style pastries, as well as a menu of some injera and pita dishes and wraps.

Stewed chicken, house-made cheese, cabbage, and greens on injera from Authentic Ethio African Spices. Chris Malloy

Authentic Ethio African 1740 East McDowell Road

Despite an awning striped with the green, yellow, and red of Ethiopia's flag, Authentic Ethio African is hiding in plain sight on 18th Street and McDowell Road. Inside, you'll likely see wide, chestnut-colored pancakes. These are the Ethiopian flatbread known as injera, and they are the heartbeat of Ethiopian cuisine. Authentic Ethio offers numerous combo platters that feature preparations served on injera. Plant options include split peas, lentils, collards, and cabbage and carrots with turmeric. Animal options include chicken, beef, and fish. Authentic Ethio also sells uncooked Ethiopian specialties to go: coffee beans, lentils, flax seeds, turmeric, and other spices. You shouldn't expect full-service comforts in this nook that specializes in takeout, but there is great food to be found under the striped awning.

The doro wat at Cafe Lalibela. Tom Carlson

Cafe Lalibela 849 West University Drive, Tempe

Mom always got after us when we ditched the knife and fork to eat with our fingers, but we got our comeuppance when we discovered Ethiopian cuisine, traditionally scooped up by hand with moist, spongy bread called injera. At Café Lalibela, the food's so tasty that one could call it finger-licking good, but as it turns out, taking the expression literally is bad manners in Ethiopian culture. No worries, though — the sourdough flavor of injera is truly addicting, and we're happy to tear off big pieces of it to grab at yawaze yebeg tibs (spicy cubes of pan-fried lamb) and kye sega wat (tender beef simmered in spices). Café Lalibela's vegetarian specialties are amazing, too, from garlicky collard greens to flavorful lentils and peas. Turns out mom was actually on to something when she made us eat our veggies.

Goat: one of the two most popular meats in Somalia. Chris Malloy

Waamo 5050 East McDowell Road

“If you’re going to invite somebody in your home in Somalia, you cook goat,” says Basheir Elmi, owner and host of Waamo. For his signature goat dish, he cooks “everything except the neck and head.” Elmi, who came to the U.S. from Somalia in the 1980s, recalls the oven-roasted goat of restaurants in Somalia, describing meat “falling apart” by the time it reached his table. Some pieces of his goat have that melting texture, some don’t. With many different parts of the animal in the mix, each bite varies. Look for the marrow inside split bones. Slurping it brings a rush of intense flavor. This goat is great for that flavor, a window into a far part of the world.

