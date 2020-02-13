 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Get the Triple S cocktail for a cent if you shred your ex at From the Rooftop.EXPAND
Get the Triple S cocktail for a cent if you shred your ex at From the Rooftop.
Lauren Cusimano

7 Anti-Valentine's Day Events in Greater Phoenix

Natasha Yee | February 13, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

It is upon us: the Hallmark tradition for lovers with chalky hearts inscribed with cheeseball messages, oversized bears presenting boxes of chocolate cordials, and many dozens of overpriced red roses.

Valentine's Day is great, assuming you weren't broken up with recently, or still trying to get over your toxically masculine ex, or single and just not into it. Actually, come to think of it, there are a lot of reasons Valentine's Day is not all that great. If February 14 is a rose-colored hell for you, skip it in lieu of these Valley hangs and watering holes.

Arizona Center

455 North Third Street


If going to an anti-Valentine's Day party sounds worse than celebrating with chocolates, roses, and your ex's plethora of dietary restrictions, grab a picnic blanket and head to the Arizona Center for an outdoor screening of Dirty Dancing. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Grotto, and food vendors will be on deck with plenty of snacks available for purchase. Receive a free blanket if you are one of the first 50 groups to arrive, and you might meet a cuddle buddy to snuggle up with — or maybe even do some dirty dancing of your own.

There will be drag, but there will also be the spicy molcajete salsa at Crescent Ballroom.EXPAND
There will be drag, but there will also be the spicy molcajete salsa at Crescent Ballroom.
Lauren Cusimano

Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue


So you hate love, and feel the need to drink your past relationships away with lots of other sweaty, brokenhearted people with bad dance moves. Love Hangover at Crescent Ballroom is the event for you. The AZ Gender Outlawz will be cranking the tunes while Pandora DeStrange prances around the stage in all of her drag queen glory. The best part? You can sneak in an order of the chips and spicy molcajete salsa, and maybe a few cans of Papago Orange Blossom Ale. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m., on Friday, February 13. General admission is $15.

From the Rooftop

222 East Portland Street


From the Rooftop, atop Cambria Hotel in downtown Phoenix, has hating Valentine's Day down to a science. Print a photo of your ex (go to Walgreens or something, because it must be printed), shred it up, and redeem it for a one-cent cocktail on Friday, February 14. Kill two birds with one stone, cutting your ex out of your life and getting litty. The newest rooftop bar in Phoenix has plenty of booze (try the Triple S with habanero-infused Agave De Cortas mezcal) and views, the perfect combination for bad decision-making. Just please don't jump.

Pick your poison this Valentine's Day.EXPAND
Pick your poison this Valentine's Day.
Hula’s Modern Tiki

Hula's Modern Tiki

Multiple Locations


The Black Heart Social Club Martini and the Lovestruck, a gin-based concoction, are just two of the cocktails Hula's Modern Tiki will be pouring up at its Anti-Valentine's Day event, which starts at 11 a.m. in Phoenix and Scottsdale. After 6 p.m., bottles of rosé or prosecco can be enjoyed for $15, and select bottles of wine are half off. Bring a photo of your ex and cathartically set it aflame in the "Pele’s Fire Pit of Revenge" at the Phoenix location.

Jake's Unlimited

1830 East Baseline Road, Mesa


Drink, work up a sweat, and forget about your relationship woes (or lack thereof) at a free Glow Yoga Valentine’s Day LOVE SESH at Jake's Unlimited in Mesa from 7 to 9 p.m. Drink specials include $4 well drinks, $5 house wines, and $6 specialty cocktails. The black-light paint will provide some interesting ambiance, whether your preferred position is down dog or missionary. Ages 16 and up can enjoy the 60-minute yoga flow led by Mackenzie Sweeney.

Sumorita at SumoMaya to fuel those dancing legs.EXPAND
Sumorita at SumoMaya to fuel those dancing legs.
Grace Stufkosky

SumoMaya

6560 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Couple shmouple. At SumoMaya, the DJ arrives at 6 p.m. and the cocktail list includes libations like My Bloody Valentine. It's free to get in, and parties of six or more will receive a complimentary bottle of bubbly to keep the party going strong. Maybe you'll meet the partner of your dreams, or maybe you'll have really bad sex with a crunchy stranger in Birkenstocks who uses baking soda as deodorant. Definitely keep your options open.

Urban Axes

402 South First Street


If you would rather risk a blade to the face than ring your booty call for a Hail Mary Valentine's date, Urban Axes is the place to be (though you'll have to sign an insurance waiver guaranteeing no legal action if you are injured by a crazy drunk wielding an axe). For a mere $22.50, you can leave the mushy stuff at the door and channel your inner viking. The fun goes from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, and your first drink is included — but maybe go easy on the booze here. 

 
Natasha Yee is a freelance writer and yoga teacher who likes to explore the city. She considers the thesaurus her best friend.

