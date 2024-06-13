Cool off this summer with 10 road trip-worthy food and drink events

If heading to Arizona’s higher elevations is part of your playbook to pass these dog days, our neighbors to the north have plenty of events lined up to keep you well-fed, watered and entertained.
As you start mapping out your summer road trips, mind the potential road closures on Interstate 17, and check out these 10 food and drinks events happening in northern Arizona this summer.
Beach Yoga and WineJune 15
3445 S. Grapevine Way, Camp VerdeYou don’t have to leave Arizona to dip your toes in the sand. Down Dog Sedona will host an all-levels yoga class at the confluence of the Verde River and Oak Creek on the grounds of Alcantara Winery. After the class, guests are invited to feel the cool water of the river and then sample wine in the winery’s tasting room. The $30 ticket includes the class, mat rental and a $10 tasting credit at the winery.
Flagstaff Beer FestivalJune 22
2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, FlagstaffSample beers from more than 40 breweries for a good cause. The Flagstaff Beer Festival will feature local Valley brewers including PHX Beer Co., SanTan Brewing Co., Saddle Mountain Brewing Co., Walter Station Brewery and Wicked Rain. You’ll also find fellow Arizona brewers such as Pine’s THAT Brewery and Flagstaff’s Historic Brewing Co. and Grand Canyon Brewing Co., as well as national and international brewers, distillers and cideries. Non-alcoholic options and food vendors will also be on hand. Tickets range from $10 to $85. Proceeds benefit Flagstaff STEM City, which works to increase science, technology, engineering and math literacy and business in the area.
Mother Trucker Dinner Market
Second and fourth Saturdays, June 22 to Sept. 14
211 W. Aspen Ave., FlagstaffTwice each month, food trucks pull up alongside other Flagstaff Community Market vendors for this special dinner and shopping event. Mother Trucker follows the community market's bimonthly Urban Flea Market, running 4 to 8 p.m. outside of Flagstaff City Hall. In addition to food trucks and artisan food and crafts for sale, there will be live music to guide diners through the market.
Arizona Highland Celtic FestivalJuly 20 to 21
2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, FlagstaffThe Arizona Highland Celtic Festival will celebrate with food, drink, music and cultural experiences at Fort Tuthill County Park. Festivalgoers can sample whiskey, Celtic gin and beer. Previous cultural experiences have highlighted Celtic home baking. Tickets start at $20 for adults, are $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children aged 5 and younger.
Prescott Fine Art and Wine FestivalAug. 3 and 4
120 S. Cortez St., PrescottStroll through the Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott to see the juried art exhibition and sip wine in the garden. The Prescott Fine Art and Wine Festival is free to attend, and will also feature an array of food and vendors, artist demonstrations and live music.
40th Annual Flagstaff Chili FestivalAug. 3 and 4
51 N. Thorpe Road, FlagstaffArizonans will bring the heat at this chili cook-off. For $10, you can sample and vote on your favorite chili – categories include traditional red, homestyle and chili verde. Or, if you want to compete for bragging rights and a cash prize, cooks can enter through July 21. In addition to lots of chili, drinks and a food truck will also be available, along with entertainment from a strolling musician. Proceeds from the event benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Flagstaff.
Second Annual Jerome Wine, Food and Flower FestivalSept. 13 to 15
Locations around Jerome Jerome will be abuzz with unique wine tasting events, special chef dinners and floral exhibitions in mid-September. Local chefs, bakers and mixologists will create dishes, treats and drinks that pay homage to the theme, “Yellow: Celebrating Vincent Van Gogh.” Among the weekend’s special events is a food and wine tasting hosted at The Little Daisy that will showcase culinary and boozy delights from around Arizona. There will also be "A Night in Venice" masquerade dinner, where attendees can dress to impress and sample a decadent seven-course meal. And, during "The Great Chef Takeover," guests will experience some of the ghost town’s historic buildings and residences transformed into a restaurant for the night. Events are individually ticketed. More information and passes are available here.
Grape Train EscapeSaturdays through Sept. 14
300 N. Broadway, ClarkdaleTake in the views of the Arizona wilderness with a train ride and wine tasting on the Verde Canyon Railroad's Saturday evening tours. Featured wines rotate each week, showcasing viticulture from around the world. Upcoming rides will showcase wines from Argentina, Spain and New Zealand. Those looking to try more local wine will also find ride dates focused on the grapes grown and fermented here in Arizona. Tickets are $149, which includes indoor seating, charcuterie boxes and samples of five wines, and may be purchased online.
Fiddle and Food Truck FestivalSept. 20 to 22
1000 W. Country Club Drive, Payson Bring a lawn chair and your appetite for the Fiddle and Food Truck Festival in Payson’s Green Valley Park. As host to the Arizona State Fiddling Championship, the event showcases some of the state’s most talented players alongside an array of food trucks and a beer garden.
Farmers MarketsLocations and dates varyIn the summer, many Valley farmers markets pivot by moving indoors, updating hours or simply taking a break during the hottest months. If you head for the hills, there are plenty of farmers markets where you can find fresh produce and locally made goods.
In addition to its bimonthly food truck meetup and fleat market, Flagstaff hosts a weekly farmers market on Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon outside of Flagstaff’s City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., through October. The market has been going since 2000, with farmers and vendors selling fresh produce, honey and more.
Munds Park Market in the Pines features a roster of makers selling handcrafted items, baked goods and snacks, as well as fresh produce. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 14 near the Munds Park RV Resort, at 17620 N. Munds Ranch Road.
Payson Farmers Market features 50 vendors whose food comes from within 100 miles. Through Sept. 14, the market hours are 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Sawmill Crossing Plaza, located at 816 S. Beeline Highway.
In Prescott, the farmers market’s summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, located in the Miller Valley parking lot at 900 Iron Springs Road. In addition to browsing vendors, which include farmers, ranchers, bakers, coffee makers and more, there are occasional special events. On June 29, watch The Eatery at Yavapai College chef Kevin Walsh will make and serve bites from seasonal market items.
The Sedona Community Farmers Market occurs on Sundays at the Wells Fargo Bank Parking lot, located at 2201 W. State Route 89A. For the summer season, hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Shoppers can find produce, fresh baked breads and pastries, breakfast items, chair massages and more.