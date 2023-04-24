Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

Arizona Wilderness to Open a Third Valley Brewery and Restaurant

April 24, 2023 9:05AM

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. has locations in downtown Phoenix and Gilbert. A new brewery and restaurant is set to join the mix in 2024.
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. has locations in downtown Phoenix and Gilbert. A new brewery and restaurant is set to join the mix in 2024. Lauren Cusimano
Fans of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. have something to look forward to next year, as the Gilbert-based company is set to open a third location in 2024. Located at 1428 East McDowell Road, the building will house the company's brewing operations along with a new restaurant and taproom.

"There's a fair amount of approvals we'll need to get and construction that'll need to happen before the space is fully open to the public," Zach Fowle, head of marketing for Arizona Wilderness, says in a statement to Phoenix New Times. "However, the brewhouse and fermenters will all be in operation before the restaurant/taproom side is open, so we hope to be brewing a little earlier than that."

The new location is situated in Phoenix's Miracle Mile district, a historic area that was one of the Valley's most desirable places to shop, eat, and walk in the 1940s and '50s.

click to enlarge
A selection from inside the Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. downtown location.
Lauren Cusimano
The brewery's co-owners, Jonathan Buford and Patrick Ware, purchased a 10,000-square-foot adaptive reuse building that formerly housed a commercial florist.

“We think buying old buildings and refurbishing them is way better for the environment and better for the community,” Buford tells New Times, nodding to the brewery's overall mission of conservation and sustainability.

Since opening its first Gilbert location in September 2013, Arizona Wilderness has won numerous local and national awards, including Best New Brewery from RateBeer.com and Best Brewery from New Times.

click to enlarge
Menu items from Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.'s downtown beer garden.
Lauren Cusimano
As the company expands throughout the Valley, Arizona Wilderness is doubling down on its commitment to sourcing locally. At the new location, the owners are aiming for 100 percent of the menu's ingredients to come from vendors in the state.

“Always working with farmers is a big part of the philosophy at Wilderness,” Buford says.

The new location will also see Buford and his team recapturing carbon dioxide emitted during the brewing process. Once captured, Arizona Wilderness plans to use the carbon dioxide for other brewery operations, like pushing beer through the lines in the taproom.

"We should be able to collect enough carbon dioxide to supply all of our locations, creating an entirely closed loop," Fowle says.

The new location won't include a beer garden, like the sprawling outdoor patio at the downtown Phoenix brewery, Fowle says. It will be more similar to the original Gilbert brewpub, including a restaurant and taproom attached to the brewing space. The new spot is tentatively scheduled to open next fall.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Cassie Brucci is a freelance writer covering food, beverage, and culture. She's lived in the Valley off and on since she was 4 years old and has never met a sandwich she didn't like.
Contact: Cassie Brucci

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation