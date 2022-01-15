Support Us

Art and Food Come Together at These Six Phoenix Restaurants

January 15, 2022 8:02AM

Lalo Cota mural sighting at Republica Empanada in Mesa.
Lalo Cota mural sighting at Republica Empanada in Mesa. Lynn Trimble
A handful of Valley restaurants display amazing works of art that you can appreciate while you enjoy an relaxing meal or drink. If you're looking to fuse food and art on your next outing, give these local restaurants a try.

Republica Empanada
204 East First Avenue, Mesa
Republica Empanada is home to exterior murals by local artists depicting everything from lowriders to cactus. Featured artists include Lalo Cota, Jon Garza, Frank Gonzales, Zarco Guerrero, and Mando Rascon.

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza surrounded by art inside Barrio Cafe.
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza surrounded by art inside Barrio Cafe.
Lynn Trimble

Barrio Cafe
2814 North 16th Street
Barrio Cafe shows artworks by local creatives including Tato Caraveo, Lalo Cota, Pablo Luna, and many more. Look for murals on the building, inside dining areas, and even in the restrooms. Find more murals on surrounding streets and alleyways, and changing exhibits inside a small gallery adjacent to the cafe.

Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North First Avenue
Fair Trade Cafe presents a new exhibition featuring local artworks every month, so you can always look forward to different styles of art. Recent displays have highlighted work by Carol Quijada, Jason Hugger, Champ Styles, Edgar Hernandez, and Harold Lohner.

Find walls filled with art at Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery.
Find walls filled with art at Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery.
Lynn Trimble

Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery
154 West Main Street, Mesa
Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery has walls brimming with works by local creatives, including several emerging artists you might not discover if you always stick to your beaten path. Leave time to explore the nearby Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum while you're in the area.

Sometimes you just want a cocktail with your art.
Sometimes you just want a cocktail with your art.
Match Market & Bar

Match Market & Bar
1100 North Central Avenue
Match Market & Bar is located inside FOUND:RE Phoenix, a boutique hotel filled with works by local artists. You'll see Pete Deise's flowing sculpture out front, Randy Slack's painting channeling Burt Reynolds and Britney Spears in the lobby, and a changing selection of artworks lining hotel walls.

Art spotted a while back inside a Pita Jungle in Mesa.
Art spotted a while back inside a Pita Jungle in Mesa.
Lynn Trimble

Pita Jungle
Various Locations
Pita Jungle spotlights works by different artists at various locations. On any given day, you might see art by Aja Rolland in Gilbert, art by Rick Ashcroft in Tempe, art by Tara Prescott in Chandler, or art by Beth Douros in Scottsdale.

Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts
Contact: Lynn Trimble

