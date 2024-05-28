This bartender turned beverage director is a Valley cocktail pro to watch

Cibor has trained and worked her way up at some of the Valley's leading cocktail bars including UnderTow.





Although this is her first time creating a bar program independently, Cibor's got plenty of folks in her corner. Asher notes that she excels at asking insightful questions and is armed with the knowledge needed to “put out one of the best bar programs.”



“I’m excited for what she’s going to do,” he adds.



click to enlarge Another original cocktail on the menu is In the Mood for Love. It consists of gin, red bell pepper, raspberry, Génépy and lemon juice. Cassie Brucci Building community, one drink at a time Outside of her working hours, Cibor is an active participant in



“It’s a great way to support the community,” she says.



Community is central to Cibor, who credits guest interactions as one of her biggest career motivators. She savors connecting with someone over a cocktail and enjoys chatting with the diverse group of guests she encounters.



“Sometimes I come home after my shift, and I'm like, ‘Wow, I had a lot of really great conversations with people tonight,’” Cibor says. “That's just the best feeling.”



Her people skills are palpable to those who know her personally. When MacMillan called Gilbert to get his thoughts on Cibor before hiring her, Gilbert was sure she was right for the job. He credits her ability to foster a good culture both in front of and behind the bar.



“She can create an environment where people can come in and learn, and also where people are going to want to come back to,” he says. “I don’t think we could have found anybody better.”



The cocktail menu at Tell Your Friends features nine original creations, 10 classics and a punch bowl.When asked about her favorites, Cibor mentions the One Time Thing, a play on a Manhattan. It's a cognac-based cocktail with banana liquor, amaro and sherry. She notes that while it "sounds super dessert-y, it's not overly sweet.""I think it will be pretty popular," she says.Cibor estimates that it will be "at least three to four months" before she takes the lead on any new research and development, but already has an aesthetic vision to match the bar's sultry interior.