This bartender turned beverage director is a Valley cocktail pro to watch

click to enlarge Cibor has trained and worked her way up at some of the Valley's leading cocktail bars including UnderTow. Cassie Brucci “It was like fate” Before stepping into her new role at Tell Your Friends, Cibor spent five years at Valley tiki hotspot UnderTow, starting as a bartender and working her way up to bar manager.



In the manager position, she worked closely with Jason Asher, co-founder of



Asher recalls being impressed with her quick learning ability, as well as her overall desire to continuously seek out new ingredients to elevate a cocktail while still making it accessible to guests.



“She has an understanding of how to be more intentional with the flavor as opposed to the ingredient,” Asher says.



While Cibor credits much of her success to the teachings of both Asher and his wife, Kailee Asher, the former director of marketing and PR at Barter & Shake, she started to crave new opportunities.



As luck would have it, MacMillan needed someone to take over the beverage director role at Tell Your Friends after the original candidate resigned.



“It was like fate,” she says.



Because Cibor was hired closer to the grand opening date — she started around one month ago — the bar menu was already in the works. MacMillan tapped Valley cocktail veteran and fellow former UnderTow bartender Keifer Gilbert as a consultant for this concept.



Although Gilbert and Cibor never worked together at UnderTow, Gilbert notes that they both went through the same early-career training, which made for a seamless transition.



“I come directly from Jason (Asher), in terms of learning. And she’s in the same boat,” Gilbert says. “We were speaking the same language from the get-go.”



One seldom meets a service industry veteran who prefers creating chemical compounds over calculating a simple math equation, but Ashley Cibor would choose the former any day.“I always joke that when people put ‘Math’ in the tip line, I can’t do that. But I can make aspirin from scratch. That doesn’t seem correct,” she says with a laugh.Once you learn that Cibor was a former biochemistry major, it actually seems quite correct.In 2014, Cibor moved to Arizona from Rhode Island to attend Arizona State University. She quickly realized this was a place she could see herself calling home.“I stayed because people are a lot nicer. The sun makes people happy,” Cibor says.In between classes, she began working as a host at downtown Chandler speakeasy The Ostrich, eventually making her way behind the bar. She was later hired at UnderTow, one of the Valley's top bars, where she worked in multiple rolesMost recently, she has earned the title of beverage director at the new North Scottsdale cocktail bar, Tell Your Friends The underground speakeasy, which officially opened on May 23, features a diverse lineup of cocktails alongside bar bites created by celebrity chef Beau MacMillan and nightly live music performances.It’s an exciting move for Cibor, who took home the top prize at last year’s Tiki Oasis Bartender’s Battle . After almost a decade of working as part of the crew, she’s getting the chance to steer her own ship, albeit in a different direction than she anticipated.Cibor notes that during her undergrad studies, she envisioned attending medical school to become a reconstructive plastic surgeon. Even though her career took a different path, she says her chemistry background lends itself nicely to her current profession.“It’s made it easier for me to learn recipes and think of an idea in my head,” she says. “They both go hand in hand.”