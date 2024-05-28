This bartender turned beverage director is a Valley cocktail pro to watch

One seldom meets a service industry veteran who prefers creating chemical compounds over calculating a simple math equation, but Ashley Cibor would choose the former any day.
“I always joke that when people put ‘Math’ in the tip line, I can’t do that. But I can make aspirin from scratch. That doesn’t seem correct,” she says with a laugh.
Once you learn that Cibor was a former biochemistry major, it actually seems quite correct.
In 2014, Cibor moved to Arizona from Rhode Island to attend Arizona State University. She quickly realized this was a place she could see herself calling home.
“I stayed because people are a lot nicer. The sun makes people happy,” Cibor says.
In between classes, she began working as a host at downtown Chandler speakeasy The Ostrich, eventually making her way behind the bar. She was later hired at UnderTow, one of the Valley's top bars, where she worked in multiple roles. Most recently, she has earned the title of beverage director at the new North Scottsdale cocktail bar, Tell Your Friends.
The underground speakeasy, which officially opened on May 23, features a diverse lineup of cocktails alongside bar bites created by celebrity chef Beau MacMillan and nightly live music performances.
It’s an exciting move for Cibor, who took home the top prize at last year’s Tiki Oasis Bartender’s Battle. After almost a decade of working as part of the crew, she’s getting the chance to steer her own ship, albeit in a different direction than she anticipated.
Cibor notes that during her undergrad studies, she envisioned attending medical school to become a reconstructive plastic surgeon. Even though her career took a different path, she says her chemistry background lends itself nicely to her current profession.
“It’s made it easier for me to learn recipes and think of an idea in my head,” she says. “They both go hand in hand.”
In the manager position, she worked closely with Jason Asher, co-founder of Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment, on the research and development portion of the menu. This step involved a deep dive into each ingredient needed to create any given drink.
Asher recalls being impressed with her quick learning ability, as well as her overall desire to continuously seek out new ingredients to elevate a cocktail while still making it accessible to guests.
“She has an understanding of how to be more intentional with the flavor as opposed to the ingredient,” Asher says.
While Cibor credits much of her success to the teachings of both Asher and his wife, Kailee Asher, the former director of marketing and PR at Barter & Shake, she started to crave new opportunities.
As luck would have it, MacMillan needed someone to take over the beverage director role at Tell Your Friends after the original candidate resigned.
“It was like fate,” she says.
Because Cibor was hired closer to the grand opening date — she started around one month ago — the bar menu was already in the works. MacMillan tapped Valley cocktail veteran and fellow former UnderTow bartender Keifer Gilbert as a consultant for this concept.
Although Gilbert and Cibor never worked together at UnderTow, Gilbert notes that they both went through the same early-career training, which made for a seamless transition.
“I come directly from Jason (Asher), in terms of learning. And she’s in the same boat,” Gilbert says. “We were speaking the same language from the get-go.”
"It was like fate"Before stepping into her new role at Tell Your Friends, Cibor spent five years at Valley tiki hotspot UnderTow, starting as a bartender and working her way up to bar manager.
In the manager position, she worked closely with Jason Asher, co-founder of Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment, on the research and development portion of the menu. This step involved a deep dive into each ingredient needed to create any given drink.
Asher recalls being impressed with her quick learning ability, as well as her overall desire to continuously seek out new ingredients to elevate a cocktail while still making it accessible to guests.
“She has an understanding of how to be more intentional with the flavor as opposed to the ingredient,” Asher says.
While Cibor credits much of her success to the teachings of both Asher and his wife, Kailee Asher, the former director of marketing and PR at Barter & Shake, she started to crave new opportunities.
As luck would have it, MacMillan needed someone to take over the beverage director role at Tell Your Friends after the original candidate resigned.
“It was like fate,” she says.
Because Cibor was hired closer to the grand opening date — she started around one month ago — the bar menu was already in the works. MacMillan tapped Valley cocktail veteran and fellow former UnderTow bartender Keifer Gilbert as a consultant for this concept.
Although Gilbert and Cibor never worked together at UnderTow, Gilbert notes that they both went through the same early-career training, which made for a seamless transition.
“I come directly from Jason (Asher), in terms of learning. And she’s in the same boat,” Gilbert says. “We were speaking the same language from the get-go.”
A vision for the future
The cocktail menu at Tell Your Friends features nine original creations, 10 classics and a punch bowl.
When asked about her favorites, Cibor mentions the One Time Thing, a play on a Manhattan. It’s a cognac-based cocktail with banana liquor, amaro and sherry. She notes that while it “sounds super dessert-y, it’s not overly sweet.”
“I think it will be pretty popular,” she says.
Cibor estimates that it will be “at least three to four months” before she takes the lead on any new research and development, but already has an aesthetic vision to match the bar's sultry interior.
“I envision a lot of nice glassware and beautiful, crystal-clear ice, maybe with some flowers in it,” Cibor says.
Although this is her first time creating a bar program independently, Cibor's got plenty of folks in her corner. Asher notes that she excels at asking insightful questions and is armed with the knowledge needed to “put out one of the best bar programs.”
“I’m excited for what she’s going to do,” he adds.
“It’s a great way to support the community,” she says.
Community is central to Cibor, who credits guest interactions as one of her biggest career motivators. She savors connecting with someone over a cocktail and enjoys chatting with the diverse group of guests she encounters.
“Sometimes I come home after my shift, and I'm like, ‘Wow, I had a lot of really great conversations with people tonight,’” Cibor says. “That's just the best feeling.”
Her people skills are palpable to those who know her personally. When MacMillan called Gilbert to get his thoughts on Cibor before hiring her, Gilbert was sure she was right for the job. He credits her ability to foster a good culture both in front of and behind the bar.
“She can create an environment where people can come in and learn, and also where people are going to want to come back to,” he says. “I don’t think we could have found anybody better.”
17797 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Building community, one drink at a timeOutside of her working hours, Cibor is an active participant in local bar programs and competitions, stating she loves the camaraderie that stems from meeting others in the profession. She'll often attend even if she's not competing, especially if she has teammates competing locally.
Tell Your Friends
Tell Your Friends