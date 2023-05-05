Navigation
Beer

Award-winning Mexican brewery to open its first U.S. taproom in Chandler

May 5, 2023

Since opening in 2016, Buqui Bichi has grown to include four taprooms in Mexico, with three more in the works. Its Chandler location is the first in the U.S. Buqui Bichi Brewing
An award-winning Mexican craft brewery will open its first U.S. taproom in Chandler later this spring.

In 2016, Buqui Bichi Brewing started in Hermosillo, Sonora in a country whose beer scene has been defined by large brewers and brands like Modelo and Corona.

Ramon Osuna saw the pull of craft beer firsthand when he moved to Colorado in 2006. He began homebrewing in his basement in 2013 and his brother Luis followed suit, buying a homebrew kit in Tucson. After a few brews, they started mapping out a business plan, aiming to bring craft beer options to Mexico.

“Buqui Bichi was conceived with the idea of being able to share beer styles in Mexico that have not been available,” says Luis, the brewery's CEO. Buqui Bichi has since grown to include four taprooms in Mexico, with three others in the works. In 2022, the brewery was named Mexico’s best large brewery by Copa Cerveza, a competition that recognizes Mexican brewers.

“That idea of sharing our beer, our food, and our experience continues and (Chandler) is just an extension,” Luis says.
click to enlarge
Buqui Bichi’s taproom will feature 12 taps. Their standard brews range from a kolsch – their take on a traditional Mexican lager – to a hazy IPA.
Buqui Bichi Brewing

The Osunas noted their excitement to bring their taproom experience to the U.S. “Buqui bichi” is a common expression in Sonora, Ramon says, explaining that it has roots in an indigenous language, and means “little guy running around without his clothes on in the middle of the summer.” They wanted to capture the phrase and the playfulness of it with their brewery.

The owners initially considered expanding to Tucson, but finding the right location and local partner was key. That took them further north to Chandler where they will join a downtown corridor with other craft beer draws including The Perch Brewery, The Sleepy Whale beer bar and bottleshop, and “brewstillery” Quart Haus. The Buqui Bichi team includes local partner Martin Hurtado, co-owner of Miel de Agave in downtown Phoenix and El Taco Santo in Ahwatukee.

Buqui Bichi’s taproom will feature 12 taps. The brewery's standard brews range from kolsch – a take on a traditional Mexican lager – to a hazy IPA. The brewers try to use Sonoran ingredients in their beers, such the local coffee used for Talega, a coffee stout. In the summer, the kolsch, Banquetera, is infused with pitaya or dragon fruit.

The taproom will also serve food that Luis describes as Mexican-American, with dishes including sopes and hamburgers. Luis says the atmosphere will reflect Sonoran hospitality. The company's taprooms in Mexico are industrial style, featuring cement floors, brickwork, and large, vibrant murals.

click to enlarge
Mexican craft brewer Buqui Bichi Brewery, based in Hermosillo, Sonora, is set to open its first U.S. taproom in Chandler.
Buqui Bichi Brewing
Buqui Bichi beer is currently distributed in Arizona, and the team has built friendships with Arizona brewers, joining them for collaboration brews and at beer festivals and hosting them at Buqui Bichi's festival in Hermosillo. With that and the proximity to Sonora, the Osunas hope some folks may recognize their beer, but Ramon and Luis concede opening a taproom in the U.S. is totally different.

“It’s going to be a learning experience,” Ramon says.

Still, the brothers are looking forward to introducing Arizona drinkers to Mexican craft beer. They hope to open in June.

“We’re taking this opportunity and challenge,” Luis says. “I joke that Mexicans are very much known for boxers and doing good mainstream beer … and now we’re doing it craft, and that’s what makes a difference.”

Buqui Bichi

Opening Soon at: 303 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler
buquibichi.com
Sara Crocker
