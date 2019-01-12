A Barrett-Jackson 2019 Visitors' Guide: Best Dining and Drinking in the Phoenix Area

Barrett-Jackson starts Saturday, January 12, and runs till next Sunday, January 20, at Westworld of Scottsdale. Not only is this a big deal every year, but 2019 is expected to be the largest auction in Barrett-Jackson history. That means for the next week, a lot of people are going to be in search of a good restaurant, or just a place to have drinks, all over the Valley.

Good thing we're in the business of making that easier for everyone on the hunt for good breakfast, lunch, or dinner suggestions, local beer, and some authentic Mexican food. And if the weather holds up, you're especially encouraged to eat out on the patio. Read on for our recommendations.

Want to try some of the best restaurants in Phoenix?

Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants

The Phoenix area is fast becoming a foodie's paradise. There are so many choices, we figured you'd need a little help deciding where to spend your valuable dining dollars. Read on to find out where's the best steak, the best patio dining, the best Italian food, the best place to take kids, the best seafood, the best food truck and even the best restaurant restroom. We guarantee by the time you get to the end of this list you'll be hungry, so make those reservations as quickly as possible. These places fill up fast.

EXPAND Yes, we are a pizza town. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Our Best Pizza Places

We may be biased, but we think Phoenix is one of the best pizza towns in the entire United States. And if you think we're crazy, may we suggest 11 pizza places in the Valley that will back up our claim. From the nearby LAMP Pizzeria in Scottsdale to downtown's Cibo (one of the many restaurants in town with a great patio) to the world-famous Pizzeria Bianco, we think Phoenix's pizza restaurants are sure to impress.

Korean eats at Drunken Tiger and other suggestions for ethnic restaurants. Jackie Mercandetti

Our Best Ethnic Restaurants

You can take a gastronomical trip around the world without ever leaving the Phoenix area, from England to China, Italy to Vietnam, and France to the Middle East, and of course to all parts of Mexico, we are blessed with an abundance of ethnic restaurants in the Valley. Here are our favorites.

Aioli gourmet burgers, anyone? Jordyn Carias

Our Best Specialty Dishes

Want to know where to find the best pizza in the Valley? Who makes the best horchatas? The best burger or the best grilled cheese? We don't have any problem with telling you where to go to find any of them. Here are the best specialty dishes in metro Phoenix.

The Hazz, Lorenza, and carne asada tacos at Ta'Carbon in Phoenix. Patricia Escarcega

Our Best Mexican Dishes

East side, west side, and smack dab in the middle: Everywhere you turn in the Phoenix area there are great Mexican dishes. From burros and birria to tacos and tamales, we've put together our choices of where to find the 32 best Mexican dishes in the Valley. Call it a treasure map.

You have to try Arizona Distilling Co. beer while you're here. Robert Isenberg

Our Favorite Beers, Bars, and Booze

Here are our choices of where to find the best bartender, the best tequila, the best whiskey, the best wines, the best cocktails, the best selection of beers, and even the best sake (hint, it's made here, not in Japan). However, if you take our recommendations a little too seriously, you may also want to check out this list of the best dishes to help you deal with that hangover.





EXPAND An omelet made with house-smoked steelhead trout. It's what's for breakfast. Chris Malloy

The Best of Food Critic Chris Malloy's Breakfast Beat

Phoenix New Times food critic Chris Malloy spent almost a year sampling the best breakfast spots in metro Phoenix. These are his seven favorites.