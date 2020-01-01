 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Bloody Maria from Barrio Café with chile de árbol.EXPAND
The Bloody Maria from Barrio Café with chile de árbol.
Barrio Café

10 Places to Get Your Bloody Mary Fix in Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | January 1, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

There's no more iconic breakfast drink than the bloody mary (yes, we are fully ignoring the mimosa and coffee). And while many places can whip one up, there just a few versions naturally standing out. These 10 savory morning cocktails are worth seeking out any time of day, even if you aren't in need of a hair-of-the-dog tonic. But be warned: Not all of these are available all the time.

Barrio Café

2814 North 16th Street


Of all the bloody marys on this list, this is the only one without any vodka — instead there's Herradura Silver tequila. The Bloody Maria from Barrio Café is a spicy drink, topped with a lime wedge and a chile de árbol that's trimmed with a spicy salt rim that runs about halfway down the glass.

The much talked-about bloody mary at Hambone Sports Bar in Mesa.EXPAND
The much talked-about bloody mary at Hambone Sports Bar in Mesa.
Lauren Cusimano

Related Stories

Hambone Sports Bar

903 East Main Street, Mesa


Word has traveled far about the phenomenal bloody mary at this unassuming Mesa pool hall. Longtime bartender Mel makes a mean drink, and her personal bloody mary concoction deserves all the chatter. The spicy drink comes in a standard pint glass topped with fresh lime, olives, and a shrimp. The light rail runs right past Hambone Sports Bar, so feel free to have a few.

A bloody mary flight from Oink Café.
A bloody mary flight from Oink Café.
Oink Café

Oink Café

1701 East Warner Road, Tempe


The Tempe location of Oink Café offers six bloody marys: the Classic, the Braveheart (made with Scotch whiskey), the Bloody Maria, the Spicy Thai (heavy on the Sriracha), the Verde Mary (the only green drink on this list), and the Oink Bacon bloody mary. If you can’t possible choose, Oink offers a bloody mary flight of four of the available six.

The Rula Bula bloody mary is under the Tempe pub's Hair of the Dog specials.EXPAND
The Rula Bula bloody mary is under the Tempe pub's Hair of the Dog specials.
Lauren Cusimano

Rúla Búla Irish Pub

401 South Mill Avenue, Tempe


What would a weekend stroll along Mill Avenue be if it didn’t have a good hair-of-the-dog stop or two? And Rúla Búla — the classic Tempe Irish pub and restaurant — should definitely be one of them. The Rula Bula bloody mary can be found on the brunch menu under the Hair of the Dog specials. It comes topped with lemon, lime, olive, and a splash of Guinness, just for good measure. Brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend.

Try the Tito’s Texas bloody mary with a touch of Frank's RedHot at Rustler's Rooste.EXPAND
Try the Tito’s Texas bloody mary with a touch of Frank's RedHot at Rustler's Rooste.
Rustler's Rooste Steakhouse

Rustler's Rooste Steakhouse

8383 South 48th Street


At one of the Valley’s best-known Western theme restaurants, Rustler's Rooste, has the Tito’s Texas bloody mary. This savior is served in a Kerr wide-mouth Mason jar and dressed with a salted rim, olive, lime wedge, and leafy stalk of celery. Your bartender will likely encourage you to try it with a splash of Frank's RedHot, and we suggest you comply.

Scramble in Scottsdale has the Bacon Infused Bloody and the Rattlesnake.EXPAND
Scramble in Scottsdale has the Bacon Infused Bloody and the Rattlesnake.
Scramble

Scramble, A Breakfast and Lunch Joint

Multiple Locations


One of the ultimate bright-and-sunny brunch places, Scramble offers two bloody options: the Bacon Infused Bloody (house-made bacon-infused vodka, applewood-bacon strips, tomato juice, Worcestershire, horseradish, celery, olives, and fresh lime) and the Rattlesnake (jalapeno-infused vodka, sliced habanero and jalapeno peppers, tomato juice, Worcestershire, horseradish, celery, olives, and fresh lime).

Pop uptown for the Stock & Stable bloody mary.EXPAND
Pop uptown for the Stock & Stable bloody mary.
Stock & Stable

Stock & Stable

5538 North Seventh Street


The brunch menu at The Colony's anchor restaurant offers food, yes, but just as important, it lists the signature Stock & Stable bloody mary. You’ll get a tall glass of morning relief dressed with a celery stalk, and skewered lime, olive, and onion. The drink is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Crafted bloody marys from Twisted Grove Parlor + Bar.
Crafted bloody marys from Twisted Grove Parlor + Bar.
Twisted Grove Parlor + Bar

Twisted Grove Parlor + Bar

8220 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale


Brunch at Twisted Grove is up and running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. That means for one day only you can grab the Crafted Bloody Mary. It contains a house-made mix with 360 Vodka — ordered spicy or not. And what's more, you can add bacon for an extra buck.

An early-drinker's drink at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe.EXPAND
An early-drinker's drink at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe.
Lauren Cusimano

Yucca Tap Room

29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe


The ultimate morning drink meets the ultimate morning bar at Yucca Tap Room. They don’t get fancy here with the house bloody mary, but it gets the job done. Opening daily at 6 a.m., the mix of vodka, tomato juice, olive, fresh lime, and more vodka is available at the Yucca Tap Room 20 hours a day, seven days per week.

A perfectly reasonable bloody mary from Hash Kitchen.EXPAND
A perfectly reasonable bloody mary from Hash Kitchen.
Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations


For the unfamiliar, Hash Kitchen is the spot for bloody marys, and that's due entirely to its 60-item, build-your-own bloody mary bar. Pick your own house-infused vodka flavor, then your scratch-made bloody mary mix, then your salt. Then, you top, with options including everything from pickles, olives, bacon, and vegetables to beef jerky and fried ravioli.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on July 14, 2017. It was updated on January 1, 2020.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >