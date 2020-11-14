 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Eat This Now |

The Top 10 Chicken Sandwiches in Greater Phoenix

Allison Young | November 14, 2020 | 6:00am
The Havasu Hot Chicken Sandwich from Famous 48,EXPAND
The Havasu Hot Chicken Sandwich from Famous 48,
Famous 48 Local Kitchen & Bar
AA

Chicken sandwiches can be thoughtful and thought-provoking layered masterpieces that pack and pair chicken with some unlikely bunkmates. Here are 10 greats that don't simply sub bird for burger, but celebrate and elevate the whole chicken sandwich category.

Havasu Hot Chicken Sandwich

Famous 48
8989 North Scottsdale Road, #608, Scottsdale


Famous 48 Local Kitchen & Bar offers a menu of items with an Arizonan nod, like the Sun Deviled Eggs and Four Peaks Nachos, but we want to talk about the hefty Havasu Hot Chicken Sandwich. This is a major slab of crispy fried chicken doused with house-made hot sauce. The handheld also holds lettuce, mayonnaise, and dill pickles. A brioche bun finishes this work of art.

What The Cluck? Where has this sandwich been all my life?
What The Cluck? Where has this sandwich been all my life?
Allison Young

Related Stories

What The Cluck?

Nocawich

777 South College Avenue, #105, Tempe
When you order “What The Cluck?” and the gal ringing you up sighs in delight and declares, “I eat it every day," you know you’re getting something special. And it is. That breast is loved before it hits the bun — brined overnight, dipped, drudged, and deep-fried until the exterior gets very crispy while the interior stays extremely juicy. And this is no puny piece of poultry. Exceptional marks continue for the bread and butter pickles, the creamy slaw and house-made Parker Roll — a slightly sweet bun glistening with a top coat of melted butter, honey, and flakes of sea salt. This Nocawich sandwich demands respect — and lots of napkins.

Oh Ingo's, you sure do know how to stack a chicken sammie.
Oh Ingo's, you sure do know how to stack a chicken sammie.
Allison Young

Crispy Chicken Sammie

Ingo’s Tasty Food
4502 North 40th Street


Is there a proper way to construct a chicken sandwich? Like art, sandwiches are subjective, but after tasting Ingo’s standout, we’ve flip-flopped to a firm yes. From the ground up it goes: spicy aioli, sliced Granny Smith apples, dill pickles, chicken schnitzel, and a smidge more aioli between a squishy-soft, sesame-topped bun. The minimal yet mighty toppings are thoughtfully built to capitalize crunch and thwart sogginess, plus each elevates the other. The spicy sauce plays off the sweet pickles plays off the sour crunch of the apples plays off the soft hug of the bun. That said, the chicken is the indisputable star, a piping hot boneless breast, pounded, schnitzeled, and deep-fried to tender, fall-apart perfection.

The famous crispy chicken sandwich from Worth Takeaway.
The famous crispy chicken sandwich from Worth Takeaway.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Crispy Chicken

Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street


Let’s deconstruct the crispy chicken sandwich at Worth Takeaway, shall we? The slab of chicken breast is deep-fried to seal in the juicy insides and coated in a honey Sriracha sauce. The house-made pickles pop but don’t overpower, the Bibb lettuce adds crunch, the mayo lends tang, and let's not forget the fresh-baked Proof ciabatta, a spongy, nook-filled cloud that encapsulates and elevates the saucy insides. The whole thing has a finger-licking dimension that bathes your mouth (and fingers) in a sweet-savory symphony. We hate to throw in a pun with such a legit sandwich, but the mess is definitely worth it.

Welcome Diner's Bumblebee chicken biscuit.
Welcome Diner's Bumblebee chicken biscuit.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Bumblebee

Welcome Diner
929 East Pierce Street


The proportions are all off. The Bumblebee almost looks lonely served on a big white plate garnished with two cubes of watermelon. But biting into this Southern-inspired biscuit behemoth from Welcome Diner in the Garfield 'hood makes it all right. To reach chicken sandwich stardom you have to get the chicken right — and this bird is absurdly good. Dressed in honey, the ethereal outside is golden brown, all cracked and craggy so the honey has plenty of hiding spots, while the moist insides are deeply satisfying. Layered with grainy mustard and pickles and topped and bottomed with a high-rise, gently flaking homemade buttermilk biscuit, each bite is like an indulgent, mouth-stretching sport.

The Phat Azz Samich from Lo-Lo's.EXPAND
The Phat Azz Samich from Lo-Lo's.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Phat Azz Samich

Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles
Multiple Locations


Yes, all the food is supersized and outlandish at Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles, but the novelly named Phat Azz Samich stands on its own. Delivered open-faced on a platter or basket with a hefty side of fries, even the two sturdy strips of bacon and mound of melty cheddar can't hide the chicken's herb-a-licous crunch. Topped off with ruby red tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and a bouncy brioche bun buttered and toasted just right, this chicken sandwich is a wide-mouth eat with soul and substance.

This OG chicken sandwich is worth the price of admission
This OG chicken sandwich is worth the price of admission
Allison Young

Hot & Spicy Chicken Sandwich

The Original Hamburger Works
2801 North 15th Avenue


Let’s start with the best part: price. This bad boy is under $9. The chicken is delivered fresh daily to The Original Hamburger Works, where it's butterflied, mesquite broiled over an open flame, and squirted with spicy sauce before getting slapped onto a toasted-just-right sesame bun. Then you're free to let loose on the toppings bar, a wagon-sized trough of fresh tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickles, jalapenos, mustard, mayo, and more, all housed in an actual wagon. Stack that sucker like a skyscraper and revel in the kitschy nostalgia of the place's trikes, wagons, and retro neon signs dangling from the walls.

Best Bar Food: 12 West Brewing Co.EXPAND
Best Bar Food: 12 West Brewing Co.
Lauren Cusimano

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

12 West Brewing Co.
12 West Main Street, Mesa


The menu at the cavernous 12 West Brewing Co. spot in downtown Mesa exceeds the usual bar food expectations, placing itself more at the legitimate gastropub level. And that's in part thanks to its warm sandwiches. The katsu chicken sandwich is a spiced, extra-crispy fried chicken thigh topped with Thai chili aioli sauce and nestled on a warm bun. And (if you like), it can come with those crunchy, piping hot Blap! Blap! fries. Just don’t forget to join it with a 12 West Extra Crispy brew — an ideal pairing.

Bird is the word at Rocket Burger & Subs.
Bird is the word at Rocket Burger & Subs.
Allison Young

Chicken Sandwich

Rocket Burger & Subs
12038 North 35th Avenue, #2


If you broke the ingredients down — fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo — this one could sound plain Jane, verging on McDonald’s territory. But seeing the chicken sandwich at Rocket Burger & Subs is believing. The toasty bun and crisp garnishes get points, but the star is inarguably the chicken. The hefty behemoth of breast is gloriously crisp, with peaks and valleys that could give the Grand Canyon a run for its money. As for atmosphere, there’s more substance than style going on at both the north Phoenix and Chandler locations, both of which are pared down, counter-service joints with plenty of retro pop flavors and no attitude. Wash the bird down with a sip of nostalgia and you’ll leave saying, I’m lovin’ it.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us
The cloud-like katsu chicken sandwich.EXPAND
The cloud-like katsu chicken sandwich.
Lauren Cusimano

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

Alter Ego
108 East University Drive, Tempe


The katsu chicken sandwich at Alter Ego stands out in one simple way: It’s sweet, like a savory dessert, where most everything else on the menu is salty and intense. The chicken is topped with agave, Asian pear cabbage slaw, and drizzlings of Gochujang sauce, but a bite into the sandwich puts up zero fight. It’s like a cloud between the halves of the Noble Bread bun, despite the weight in your hands.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on May 23, 2017. It was updated on November 14, 2020.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Allison Young has written about food, nutrition, and travel for Sunset, Women’s Health, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Mindbodygreen, and Prevention. Her local jam is food writing, where she happily eats her way across the Valley to discover the best hidden gems, hole-in-the-walls, pizza joints, and the latest Phoenix food trends. She also loves to pick Valley chef’s brains for their favorite food finds. On her website, TheGlitterList.com, she posts one thing she’s looking forward to each day, from food to books and podcasts.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.