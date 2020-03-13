The 25 Best Drink-Related Instagram Accounts in Greater Phoenix

We recently featured some of the best Instagram accounts of the Phoenix food world — the Valley's best chefs, restaurants, and pastry shops.

Today, we’re highlighting the best drink-related Instagram accounts with a focus on cocktails, coffee, wine, and the beer-making world. Start hydrating now.

@driftwoodcoffeeaz



If you weren’t a fan of craft coffee before, you will be after spooling through @driftwoodcoffeeaz. Get a good look at that iced cookie butter latte, a fresh and fizzy coffee soda, or something made with Japanese organic matcha. The Peoria coffee shop also shows off some beautiful mugware, local art, and a few smiling team members.

@thunderbirdloungephx



It’s hard to keep up with the busy event calendar over at Thunderbird Lounge, possibly (surely) the hottest new bar in Phoenix. But if you’d like to try, follow @thunderbirdloungephx. See what’s going on during those Sunday Fundays, see what TV show the topic for Trivia Tuesdays is, or just get a look at that stunning back patio at sunset.

@adventurous_stills



The objective of this account is right in the name — adventure. The Tempe distillery Adventurous Stills was dreamed up after a group of friends went camping near Fossil Creek. They say they wanted to bottle that feeling, and you can watch them do it at @adventurous_stills. See hooch called Peralta Bourbon, Papago Dark Rum, and Lost Dutchmen Rye Whiskey, if that’s any indication of the type of adventures this craft spirit team goes on.

@thewildernesshumans



It’s all beers and burgers over at @azwilderness but if you want to see the real dudes behind the brewing company, check out @thewildernesshumans. Follow along as Jonathan Buford and Patrick Ware road trip throughout the state, drink beer across the country, and sneak in shots of cute pups when they can.

@mezcal.carreno.us



There’s a great story behind Mezcal Carreño, the 90- to 92-proof mezcal created by two friends who wanted to release a family booze recipe. There’s also a great Instagram account, @mezcal.carreno.us. The bubble-bottled “hacienda to table to Arizona” finds its way into special-event dinners, food festivals, and even a mezcrawl or two.

@little_rituals_bar



Last month, the James Beard Foundation announced semifinalist nominees for its 2020 awards. And our own little fourth-floor cocktail lounge from the same team behind @bitterandtwisted_az was nominated for Outstanding Bar Program. Like to know why? Give @little_rituals_bar a follow. Or better yet, check out our review of Little Rituals.

@cidercorps



Ciders photograph well, and if you don’t believe us, spool through @cidercorps. Cider Corps is a veteran owned, family operated craft cidery in historic downtown Mesa, and it does a good job if keeping it’s Instagram updated. Get alerts for all-day happy hour on Wednesdays, ogle the mango cider slushie, or check out other camera-friendly flavors like Grapefruit Grenade, SerGINt Pomegranate, and Earn Your Blues, Berry.

@centurygrandphx



We’ve recently called Century Grand, the new train-themed cocktail lounge and restaurant overseen by the same guys who run its neighbor @undertowphx, one of the most exceptional food and drink experiences in town. And we can prove it. Just visit @centurygrandphx. Get an eyeful of the Colfax, CA, or any of the other stop-inspired cocktails, or see what wine steward Penny Nichols is putting into a few glasses.

@azukarcoffee



Last year, we gave Azukar Coffee the Best of Phoenix award for Best Mexican Coffeehouse. And our choice can be supported by spooling through @azukarcoffee. The Cafécito posts caffeinated concoctions like the Dulce Miel, other drinks made with Firecreek Coffee, and whatever may be on the event calendar for that week.

@wrenhousebrewing



Everyone’s favorite beer shop has an Instagram account to match the hype. Fans of Wren House Brewing Company can follow @wrenhousebrewing for shots of dark pours like the Komaz, colorful options like the Lady Banks, and our personal favorite, the Hydrolager. Plus shots of the day’s draft list are frequently posted.

@hiddentrackbottleshop



Downtown’s and uptown’s own wine and craft beer shop has its own well-updated Instagram account at @hiddentrackbottleshop. The team behind Hidden Track Bottle Shop documents products from small producers and to the rare finds, alerts followers to upcoming tastings, and the latest from the awesome series #historicdistrictwines.

@songbirdcoffeehouse



Think of the coziest, homiest, most adorable coffee shop, then see if what you’ve envisioned aligns with what you find at @songbirdcoffeehouse. Songbird Coffee & Tea House, the downtown coffee house just south of Roosevelt Row, posts latte art to local art, all with the hopes that you’ll #drinklocal.

@sofarsogoodphx



Drinks like Fuck Nazis and The Booty Shaker should have most people running for the bar, but in case you still need convincing, check out @sofarsogoodphx. Posts from So Far, So Good aren’t frequent, but they are stunning, and will certainly inspire cocktail fans to head for the back of The Churchill for a round.

@windsoraz



Windsor has a great brunch and atmosphere, sure, but many are regulars here because of the cocktails. Most of the elaborate libations posted at @windsoraz come with a full description of the drink’s ingredients — not that you wouldn’t want to leave it to the profession. Scroll down to the If Looks Could Kill, the Devotion & Desire, or My Last One. And in case you didn’t know, all cocktails are $5 till 5 p.m. everyday.

@carlys_bistro



This account knows how to keep drinkers flying through the doors found right off Roosevelt Row. At on @carlys_bistro, Carly’s Bistro posts favorite cocktails like the bloody mary, mojito, colorful margaritas, and the beloved Carly’s Colada. Plus a few shots of the staff, some surrounding murals, and a pretzel plate to boot.

@luanas_coffee_and_beer



We recently told you how Luana’s Coffee Yard owner Aaron Schofield returned to HobNob's Food and Spirits, where he was once an employee, and took over. He now runs Luana’s Coffee and Beer in the 1903-built house restaurant — formerly the popular Willow House to some of us. Keep up with his latest coffee creations, plus some food and cocktails, at @luanas_coffee_and_beer.

@theshopbeerco



Beer lovers in Tempe know where to go — The Shop Beer Co. It’s a ways off Mill Avenue, clean and quiet, with an expansive patio area. The team here is constantly pumping out new brews, which you can keep track of at @theshopbeerco. Ride over now (there’s a good bike rack, too) so a sip of Rice, Rice Baby, and hope a food truck is also there waiting.

@lingerlongerloungeaz



Sometimes (all times) drinking and dancing is a winning combination. And if you’d like to know of your next opportunity to do this, follow @lingerlongerloungeaz. Linger Longer Lounge will definitely keep you up to date on the next themed dance night (hello, entire night dedicated to Tears for Fears) and what drink specials go along with it.

@thewhiningpigarcadia



Wanting an after-work glass of wine is no easy feeling to ignore. So if you’d like to start planning now, check out the draft list most likely posted at @thewhiningpigarcadia. And if you’re nowhere near Arcadia, there’s about a half-dozen other locations scattered through the Valley (and easy to find on IG).

@thedirtydrummer



An authentic honky tonk that keeps its Instagram updated sounds like a juxtaposition, but that’s exactly the kind of trail being blazed over at @thedirtydrummer. The Dirty Drummer posts cocktail specials, happy hour announcements, and hopefully soon, the next Outlaw Country Brunch.

@santanspirits



SanTan is known for its beer, sure, but now it’s time to embrace the spiritual side. We mean follow @santanspirits. The Spirit House (physically attached to SanTan Brewing Co. in downtown Chandler) posts videos of a cocktail’s intricate creation process, plus finished drinks, stunning mocktails, and giveaways.

@cobraarcadebar



Here’s our token arcade bar listing. Fans of Cobra Arcade Bar in downtown Phoenix need to follow @cobraarcadebar to see what video game-themed cocktails are on special, who’s DJing, and/or what kind of party may be happening here in general.

@lovecraftphx



This "ale house, bottle shop, and smoke kitchen" in north Phoenix puts on a killer, Best of Phoenix-winning happy hour. It runs from 3 to 6 p.m. on the daily, and if you’d like to know the special of the day beforehand, follow @lovecraftphx. However, there are always more than 130 craft beers here, as well as New Mexican cuisine, so there’s a good chance you’ll be happy here no matter when you arrive.

@mercbaraz



It’s hard to resist a place with a bio like, “Est 1996, just a bar.” The simple yet upscale MercBar treats your Instagram feed to elegant shots of handcrafted cocktails like the Ramos Gin Fizzes and the Pretty in Pink Manhattan. Plus, snacks photograph well here too (think a rocks glass full of Goldfish crackers in all seriousness). Press “Follow” at @mercbaraz.

@theostrichbar



Underground bars are on the uptick in greater Phoenix, and that’s in part due to the success of The Ostrich Bar. This subterranean cocktail lounge is in the original basement of Chandler’s historic Crowne Plaza San Marcos Resort. Says so right in the bio at @theostrichbar. Here, scroll for some of the most stunning tiki drinks in town.