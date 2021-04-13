10 High-Class Happy Hours Without Sky-High Prices in Greater Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

"Fancy” isn't what comes to mind when most people hear the words “happy hour." But in Phoenix there are several high-class eateries and drinkeries that'll let you indulge without overindulging your wallet — provided you stop by in between specific hours of the day. At these establishments, you can sample beef tartar, truffle fries, and fancy finger foods while sipping stiff cocktails and bubbly for a fraction of the price. It’s truly the best of both worlds. So, without further ado, here's where to head in the Valley for high-class happy hours without the high prices.

Jade Bar at the Sanctuary Hotel 5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley

4 to 10 p.m. daily

Happy hour at Jade Bar is a scene. Bartenders mix and garnish drinks with bravado. Patrons sip and eye-flirt, looking fabulous while surrounded by the green glow from the jade onyx bar and the panoramic views of Camelback Mountain. You may come for the happy hour pours — all eight of Jade’s specialty cocktails are just $9; ditto for the butter burger, a stacked Angus beef behemoth on a billowy house-made bun that might just be the best burger you've had in a while — but you’ll stay for the vibe.

Claps for taps at Citizen Public House. Citizen Public House

Citizen Public House 7111 East Fifth Avenue. Scottsdale

4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday



The bar at Citizen Public House, a four-sided centerpiece, is perfect for people watching, an ultimate gathering spot. Sidle up during happy hour for a half-priced draft beer, featured wine ($6), or one of the stiff barrel-aged cocktails Citizen is known for ($8). Pours are generous and the bar bites — heirloom popcorn bathed in bacon fat ($3.50), beer cheese fondue ($6), and carne asada tacos with charred tomatillo salsa ($12) — are flavorful. Tuesday through Thursday raises the bar with raw oysters. Slurp, sip, and savor the “Social Hour” vibe.

EXPAND The elevated bar at Geordie’s at Wrigley Mansion. Wrigley Mansion

Geordie’s and Jamie’s Wine Bar at Wrigley Mansion 2501 East Telawa Trail

3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, all day Wednesday



Don’t let the opulent surroundings of Geordie’s and Jamie's Wine Bar fool you. The Wrigley Mansion haute spots offer some of the best happy hour drink deals in town. Whether you pick swanky Jamie’s and its plush modern velvet banquettes, mahogany walls, and opulent chandeliers, or go with glamorous Geordie’s and its pillared bar and unmatched views of midtown and Piestewa Peak, you can sip $5 well cocktails and beers (including local SanTan and Huss selections), and half-priced premium wines with your pinkie out. Bonus: Happy hour on Wednesday is all day long.

Happy prices at Toro's happy hour. Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar

Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar 7020 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale

2 to 5 p.m. daily



If you’re looking for a reason to knock off work early and head to happy hour, Toro has it. In the late afternoon, the renowned restaurant at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort serves up a pan-Latin/Asian menu at a fraction of its regular prices. Order blistered shishitos with chipotle aioli ($7), carnitas tacos with caramelized pineapple salsa ($8), and signature sushi rolls ($8). Drinks come with the same flair — think rum-forward cocktails like the Zombi Rum Punch ($7), a pineapple, lime, hibiscus sip that tastes like the tropics in a tumbler.

EXPAND Linger over an Italian red at Fat Ox. Fat Ox

Fat Ox 6316 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. daily



Chef Matt Carter’s swanky Italian eatery, Fat Ox, offers “Aperitivo Hour” — a 120-minute stretch in the bustling bar and lounge that lets you sample some of the best Italian food in the city. Indulge in delicacies like beef tartare with black garlic ($12), veal meatballs with polenta and parmesan ($10), and handmade pappardelle pasta with pork sugo and burrato ($18) while sipping an old fashioned with house-made bitters (cocktails are $12) or an Italian red (wines are $9). Salut!

Mix Up's patio can transport you. Royal Palms Resort and Spa

Mix Up 5200 East Camelback Road

4 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday

Mix Up at Royal Palms Resort and Spa feels like a holiday. As soon as you walk through the property’s archway, you enter a Mediterranean microcosm of trees, twinkling candlelight, fountains, and flora. Take a seat in the airy courtyard or the moody bar area and drink in the romance — along with an Italian Paloma. Mix Up's garden-to-glass signature cocktails are bright and bountiful and only $10, while bar bites like asparagus fries, cheese and charcuterie, and beef empanadas are 50 percent off. Cheap holiday.

The see-and-be-seen patio at Weft & Warp. Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows

Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen 6114 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. daily



Picture a sleek patio overlooking a packed pool of bronzed bodies, perhaps a DJ spinning tunes, while the waitstaff delivers sliders, ceviche, and parmesan truffle fries to a fashion-forward crowd. That’s “Sundowner Hour” at Weft & Warp, an oasis within an oasis at Andaz Resort. The whole place feels like upscale spring break, with its snazzy surroundings and palm tree appeal, which makes the happy hour brews (starting at $5), wines and bubbles ($8), and prickly pear margaritas ($9) go down even easier.

Kasia's Tagarashi Dry Rub Wings, $2 off on happy hour menu. Anthony Terbush

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse 14344 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

4 to 5 p.m. daily and 4 to 6:30 p.m. daily



Don’t you hate it when happy hour leaves you hungry? You won't have to worry at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse, a teppanyaki temple in north Scottsdale with not one but two happy hours. During "Teppan Happy Hour" from 4 to 5 p.m., select teppanyaki dishes are fired up at a discount. That includes items like soy-glazed tofu ($15) and the New York strip ($29), served with a chef show and an army of accompaniments like shrimp, mushroom soup, house salad, fried rice, seasonal vegetables, and Dole Whip Hawaiian pineapple frozen yogurt. The “Kasai Happy Hour” stretches until 6:30 pm and includes $2 off all appetizers, cocktails, beer, and wine, plus sushi specials.

EXPAND Don't miss the Hours of Tranquility. Jacob Tyler Dunn

House of Tricks 114 East Seventh Street, Tempe

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily



The patio at House of Tricks, the quintessential date night spot in Tempe, reaches The Secret Garden-like levels of charming. Embraced by twisting trees, trellises, and plenty of plants, you can’t help but feel the romance. To match the serene setting, happy hour is aptly named “Hours of Tranquility” — a two-hour affair at the elegant outdoor bar that lets you indulge in plates of cast iron baked burrata cheese ($10), house-smoked salmon ($14), Korean-style baby back ribs ($15), and a cocktail list you’ll fall in love with (starting at $12). It’s an expensive cheap date.

EXPAND The bar area at Francine. Jackie Mercandetti Photography

Francine 4710 North Goldwater Boulevard

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily



Happy hour at Francine is relegated to the bar — not that that’s a punishment. The sleek, elegant, marble-topped wraparound matches the rest of the restaurant: It's elegant, elevated, and delightfully bougie. Happy hour plates are just as pretty. Picture a South of France-inspired menu of burrata and beets, eggplant mezza, and crispy calamari ($12 each), with plenty of $10 wine choices to wash them down. Owned by celebrity chef Laurent Halasz and overseen by local French-trained executive chef Brian Archibald, Francine is rightfully located in Fashion Square’s luxury wing.