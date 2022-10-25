Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World

One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
Best British Pub: Crown Public House
333 East Jefferson Street
602-368-4344
Depending on when you enter Crown Public House, you may find yourself surrounded by a gregarious pack of Liverpool football fans. The bar is home to the official local supporters' group of Liverpool, which is how you know it's a legit British pub. You don't even need to show up with anyone — just sit down, order a pint of Guinness or perhaps one of the many local beers Crown offers, and you'll immediately start making friends. Chat with the regulars while enjoying some pub food; we like the poutine and the spicy bourbon barbecue wings. The convivial atmosphere keeps us coming back to Crown, and we're sure you'll find it just as welcoming as we do. Just don't wear blue on game day.
Best Irish Pub: The Dubliner
3841 East Thunderbird Road
602-867-0984
The luck of the Irish runs strong at the beloved Dubliner Irish Pub. The bar has been doling out good times since Seamus McCaffrey (yes, that Seamus McCaffrey) opened it in 1985, and the decor is green around every corner. The north Phoenix neighborhood hangout is allegedly the first bar in town to offer Guinness on tap — how's that for Irish pub street cred? Besides Guinness, The Dubliner has plenty of Irish brews and spirits on tap, as well as a full menu of Irish and American comfort food. We love the carb-heavy Dubliner Potato Bites, mashed potato balls stuffed with cheese and bacon and served with sour cream and jalapeños, and the popular fish and chips platter. Check the event calendar on the website for events like ladies' night on Wednesdays, all-you-can-eat fish on Fridays, and live music on weekends. The atmosphere is fun and friendly anytime you show up, but visit on St. Patrick's Day for a wild celebration.
Best German Restaurant: Haus Murphy's
5739 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
623-939-2480
When you're craving a plate of schnitzel or bratwurst with a side of sauerkraut or spätzle, the obvious choice is Haus Murphy's. It's got an outstanding menu, homey German decor, and shots of German spirits that will have you wishing you'd donned your lederhosen for a spirited night of polka tunes. You can sit inside at long tables or head outside to enjoy the biergarten with its strings of lights and rows of hanging flags, but you don't have to get a big meal to experience a taste of Germany in Glendale. We love getting a giant pretzel with a 32-ounce beer, or skipping ahead to a dessert of apple strudel or Black Forest cake. And we feel great taking our vegetarian friends knowing they'll have options, as well. Naturally, it's our go-to destination for Oktoberfest, because we know the food, drink, and celebratory atmosphere will transport us not just to another country, but to a whole other world.
Best Italian Restaurant: Andreoli Italian Grocer
8880 East Via Linda, Scottsdale
480-614-1980
There aren't many restaurants that can say that they've been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and that their chef has been nominated for a James Beard Award. But you know who can? Andreoli Italian Grocer in Scottsdale. The cozy neighborhood joint just wants you to enjoy its delicious, authentic Italian food, whether it's by sitting in the red-ceilinged dining room, picking up takeout either at the counter inside or at the drive-thru window, or grabbing a refrigerated meal from the cold case. The rich, meaty fusilli with pork rib meat got a well-deserved spotlight on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and the Gnocchi alla Corsara, house-made potato gnocchi with pesto, cream, and tomato sauce, is another standout. You can also take meats, cheeses, desserts, and dry goods home to make your own Italian creations.
Best French Restaurant: Le Sans Souci
7030 East Bella Vista Drive, Cave Creek
480-488-2856
Assuming you don't live in or near Cave Creek, it may take you a while to get up to Le Sans Souci. But we promise the drive is worth it. Open since the '90s, Le Sans Souci (it means "without worry") serves authentic French fare during brunch, lunch, and dinner in its cozy, tiled dining room. We always want to start with the onion soup, preferably topped with melted cheese and a small piece of bread. The Crepes Delice, two crepes packed with mushrooms and crab in a bechamel sauce, is rich and filling, or if we're craving something more casual, the croque monsieur sandwich takes us back to afternoons in Paris cafes. And with a dessert menu that offers classic delights such as crème brûlée and cherries jubilee, we always leave Le Sans Souci full and satisfied.
Best Caribbean Restaurant: Ms. Martha's Caribbean Kitchen
1820 West Northern Avenue
602-675-2212
First thing you should know about Ms. Martha's Caribbean Kitchen: Check the hours before you go. This hidden gem only stays open till 6 p.m. on several nights of the week, so if you're looking to enjoy some Caribbean food for dinner, you'll want to show up early to grab some takeout. Second thing you should know about Ms. Martha's: The food is outstanding. The brown stew chicken meal features fall-off-the-bone poultry made savory with a melange of herbs and spices, and the customer-favorite oxtails are impossibly rich and meaty. We like the entrees served with Ms. Martha's rice and beans, or possibly the fried plantains. And don't forget to start with one of the meat pies. There's so much to explore on the menu that repeat visits are a must.
Best Vietnamese Restaurant: Pho Thanh
1702 West Camelback Road
602-242-1979
The first indication that Pho Thanh is the place to be is the packed parking lot. Wedge your car in wherever you can, and head inside. Through the doors, you'll be welcomed by a bustling room filled with tables of families sharing plates, friends slurping noodles from rich broth, and servers packaging food to go. Start your meal with an order of banh hoi chao tom, or ground shrimp skewered with a stick of sugarcane, served as deconstructed spring rolls. Soak rice paper shells in water until pliable enough to wrap around the shrimp, fresh veggies, and aromatic mint leaves. The best way to tackle the rest of the menu is by sharing. Bring a group and dig in to the best Vietnamese food you'll find in Phoenix.
Best Thai Restaurant: Glai Baan
2333 East Osborn Road
602-595-5881
If we were on death row and had to pick a local dish to be our last meal, Glai Baan's sumptuous and creamy panang curry would be near the top of our list. A rich and flavorful medley of beef, peppers, basil, and bamboo shoots, it tastes as good as it smells (and it smells like a dream). It's a dish that the restaurant has run out of on more than one occasion, and for good reason. It's a testament to Glai Baan's deep bench of delicacies that their curry is just the tip of their flavor iceberg. This little shop on Osborn has a bevy of soups, side dishes, finger foods, and street-style noodles to fill your appetite. Just don't ask the staff what a son-in-law egg is. Be an adult and Google it so they don't have to explain it for the 6,000th time.
Best Korean Food: Stone Tofu House
1870 West Main Street, Mesa
480-361-0523
Stone Korean Tofu House is the type of place that both pleases tofu lovers and convinces tofu skeptics. It may look like an average chain restaurant in a shopping center parking lot, but this spot specializes in bubbling, bright red soups that stain your mouth and satisfy your soul. Servers bring black clay pots of the boiling stuff to the table, and deliver a little bowl of raw eggs. Crack an egg directly into the soup, and stir until it cooks. The soups come filled with house-made tofu along with dumplings, veggies, and assorted seafood and meats. Other essential dishes include beef bulgogi, a dish of marinated ribeye, and four different kinds of bibimbap. Sit inside or on the small patio, where you can watch the light rail sail by while you dig into a steamy soup.
Best Japanese Restaurant: Hana Japanese Eatery
5524 North Seventh Avenue, Phoenix
602-973-1238
There's more to Japanese food than just sushi, but Hana Japanese Eatery does that, too, and does it with style and flair. Hana has been creating authentic Japanese dishes for 15 years, led by Lori Hashimoto and her family. The chicken tatsuta-age and ika kara-age are battered in potato starch and fried, a technique used by Japanese cooks for lighter, crispier breading — and the taste makes all the difference. The uni (sea urchin), a Japanese delicacy, with quail egg will provide an out-of-this-world experience with a creaminess that will blow your mind. If you love sushi, don't skip the restaurant's signature Hana Pride roll, a cucumber-wrapped creation incorporating six varieties of seafood with pickled burdock root, avocado, asparagus and sprouts.
Best Chinese Restaurant: Chou's Kitchen
1250 East Apache Boulevard #101, Tempe
480-557-8888
Tucked into a plaza on Apache Boulevard and Dorsey Lane, and conveniently located right across the street from a light rail stop, Chou's Kitchen is nestled in the heart of Tempe and is the go-to place for northeastern Chinese food. Since 2011, Sunny and Lulu Zhao have been bringing traditional flavors from the Dongbei region to those seeking tastes of the far East. ASU students and anyone else seeking hearty portions are happy to chow down on Chou's large lineup of stir-fried noodles, hot pot in clay pots, and orange chicken dishes. We love the eggplant with potatoes and jalapeños, and the pan-fried beef pies are not to be missed, but we love Chou's most of all because they're one of the few places in town to get soup dumplings (traditionally known as xiao long bao). They're on the menu as Steam Juicy Pork Dumplings, and we can't get enough of them.
Best Indian Restaurant: The Dhaba
1872 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe
480-557-8800
The Dhaba is the Valley's go-to place for Indian cuisine, a Tempe mainstay where you can find a wide range of delicious, family-style dishes. The name comes from traditional, modest roadside cafes on the subcontinent. But The Dhaba elevates it to something memorable. Even the basics are stylish. There are seven varieties of basmati and biryani rice dishes. The nine kinds of naan bread are amazing, especially the Kashmiri version, which incorporates pistachios and cashews. The rest of the menu is extensive, with lots of different curry dishes, paneers, saags, and appetizers. Upshot: You can live a long time and not get through the full menu. There's something for everyone and every dish is delicious. If you have a sensitive palate, and smoke comes out of your ears at the mere thought of a chili pepper, The Dhaba will let you pick your spice levels on a scale of one to 10. It's the kind of place to break naan with good friends or to load up on takeout for special events and savor the leftovers for days.
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Haji-Baba
1513 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe
480-894-1905
In Arabic, haji baba refers to a person with an adventurous spirit, and we'd like to think that such individuals would eat at the popular Tempe joint. Haji-Baba is an unpretentious eatery with a walk-up counter for grabbing kabob pitas and hummus to go, and a dining room if you prefer that the delicious food come straight to your table. Chicken shawarma is sliced right off the spit and served alongside long-grain, fragrant basmati rice, and chicken, beef, and lamb kabobs are cooked over an open flame. Plus, you can fill up for not much money, since the menu is priced well and portions are generous. Grab some baklava at the end of the meal or take a stroll around the market for European chocolates and Middle Eastern goods for the pantry. Bonus points if you take home some French feta cheese for later.
Best African Restaurant: Authentic EthioAfrican
1740 East McDowell Road
602-252-2286
It's impossible not to feel a festive vibe when you walk into Authentic EthioAfrican. Opened by husband and wife Anduale Hassan and Elsabet Tiruneh a decade ago on McDowell Road and 18th Street, fans have always come for the affordable Ethiopian food: slow-cooked doro wat, beef tips singing with spice, freshly fried sambusas stuffed with lentils, fragrant kitfo made with minced raw meat, and celebratory vegan platters circled with spicy stews. After a six-month renovation, the bigger, jazzier space is a draw, too. Filled with wood carvings and art work straight from Ethiopia, the space offers wood-lined walls and tables topped with colorful mesob baskets. They also offer an Ethiopian coffee ceremony and live music on holidays, plus have added a full bar and bar seating, so you can wash down massive rounds of injera with a draft beer or colorful cocktail.