5 Best Restaurants in Mesa Right Now

Craving something savory from northeastern China? How about fresh pasta, or a killer roast beef? You can satisfy all those cravings with a trip to Mesa. This East Valley suburb has some of our top dining destinations, including standouts for Chinese cuisine, Italian staples, and Latin American eats.

EXPAND Campanelle with basil-lemon pesto at Osteria in Mesa. Jackie Mercandetti

Osteria

5609 East McKellips Road, Mesa

Osteria brings some much-needed culinary firepower to northeast Mesa. Owners Jeff and Alec-Lauren Golzio and chef Tony Snyder have fashioned a modern Italian restaurant with the laid-back airs of a refined neighborhood cafe. The menu features a compelling assortment of antipasti, pasta, wood-fired pizzas, salads, and entrees. The fresh pasta menu is a highlight, especially the campanelle, served with bright, ultra-fresh basil pesto. In a city chock-full of great Neapolitan-style pizza, chef Snyder’s wood-fired pies are notable in their own right, especially pies like his salsiccia, featuring spicy homemade fennel sausage.

EXPAND There may not be enough to share when it comes to Chili Salt Chicken Wings at Asian Cafe Express. Tom Carlson

Asian Cafe Express

1911 West Main Street, Mesa

It's small and it's certainly no-frills, but Asian Cafe Express is nevertheless one of the best-loved Chinese restaurants in town. Opened by chef Michael Leung and his wife in 2005, this Mesa restaurant has become known for its unique BYOS (bring your own seafood and the chefs will cook it) policy and for its impressive menu with more than 300 items. Leung prides himself on offering customers Hong Kong-style cuisine, including favorites such as clams in black bean sauce, pickle and pork noodle soup, and salted fish and chicken fried rice. And did we mention the affordable price point? Many of the dishes will set you back less than $10.