Booze News: Dive Bikes for Palo, Free Beer for PPE, and New Local Wine Labels

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Cue George Jones. It’s finally Friday, and we have three sips of booze-heavy news to catch you up on the week’s events from the Phoenix drink world. Enjoy.

“Dive Bike” Sales Go Toward Dive Bar Bills

There’s been a lot of chatter lately about saving the Palo Verde Lounge (1015 West Broadway Road in Tempe). Count the staff at Bike Saviours Bicycle Collective (420 South Perry Lane, #3, Tempe) as among those who are helping that cause. “We 'built’ some dive bikes,” the collective announced in a recent post. “And just like our local dive bar, they ain't pretty but they go and they stop.” These dive bikes are selling for $50 a pop, with all proceeds going to Chuck, or, ahem, Charles Marthaler, Palo’s owner. Potential buyers can make an appointment via BSBC's website. And if you don’t need a beater rig but do want to help Palo, here’s the “S.O.B. — Save Our Bar Palo Verde” donation page.

Bring in your disposable masks, gloves, etc. Toss it in the box. Get a gift card worth the price of a pint. Four Peaks Brewing Company

Bring Your PPE to Four Peaks for a Free Beer



Four Peaks Brewing Company is participating in a neat recycling program for the rest of February called Pints for PPE. It's part of a partnership between The Brewers Collective (aka the craft beer department of Anheuser-Busch), the mega-popular recycling company TerraCycle, and 18 craft breweries across the country, including Four Peaks' 8th Street Pub (1340 East Eighth Street, #104, in Tempe). In short, bring your used PPE (disposable masks, gloves, etc.) to the pub, toss it in the TerraCycle box, and get a gift card worth $5.50 — the exact price of a pint at the bar.

EXPAND Introducing Chef Joey wine. The Maggiore Group

Two New Local Wine Labels

Yesterday was Drink Wine Day, and we hope this list was a helpful guide to this burg's independent wine scene. And now, guess what: two more local, private-label wines have dropped. First, chef Joey Maggiore of The Maggiore Group (Tomaso’s, The Sicilian Butcher, Hash Kitchen) started his own wine line. Red, white, sparkling, and dessert wines will be released under the label Chef Joey, and the first wine (a cabernet sauvignon) is available only to dine-in customers at The Sicilian Butcher, for $50 a bottle. And Pita Jungle has also released two varietals — a cabernet sauvignon and a chardonnay — under the name Jungle Vino. Bottles are now available at all Arizona Pita Jungle locations for $18, or $5 a glass during happy hour.