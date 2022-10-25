Breakfast Bitch to Open A Second Phoenix Restaurant as Owner Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison





"We're not really buying new restaurants; we took over the old Golden Margarita," she tells Phoenix New Times. "It has more space and it's on the next block. It was a great opportunity to sever our relationship with the hotel, which has a more conservative vibe, while we have a big birthday thing happening about 10 times a day, at least."

click to enlarge Breakfast Bitch plans to open its new Roosevelt Row location on November 11. Natasha Yee Owner Facing 20 Years in Prison



The location at the Cambria Hotel will soon close and the restaurant is in talks with the property owner about a termination agreement, according to Hutsona."We're not really buying new restaurants; we took over the old Golden Margarita," she tells. "It has more space and it's on the next block. It was a great opportunity to sever our relationship with the hotel, which has a more conservative vibe, while we have a big birthday thing happening about 10 times a day, at least."





In 2008, Hutsona was sentenced to more than six years in prison for a separate case which also involved missing money, according to CBS 8 . Hutsona pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and tax evasion and was ordered to pay $484,439.79 in restitution, according to court documents.

"It's been pretty tough and I feel sometimes that I have so much to say, but I'm advised not to say anything," Hutsona says. "Things aren't always what they're blown up to be. We've worked really hard on our businesses and we're not operating them out of stolen money by any means. We're operating them out of blood, sweat, and tears."