Pick a Bowl, Grab Lunch, and Fight Hunger At This Downtown Phoenix Event

Listen to live music, peruse artisan ceramics, grab lunch, and support a good cause all in one go this Friday in downtown Phoenix.
On October 14, Waste Not, a nonprofit that connects Arizonans with food that would have otherwise gone to waste, will hold its 32nd annual Empty Bowls event. The gathering, hosted with the Arizona Clay Association, will take place at Arizona Center.
Local vendors and artisans will be on-site selling their handmade bowls for $20, which includes lunch from Salad and Go. Proceeds help alleviate food insecurity around the Valley. After an initial purchase, additional bowls sell for $10 each, according to Hillary Bryant, the executive director of Waste Not.
"We love being a part of our local community and involved in both helping the planet and helping people," Bryant says.
The Arizona Clay Association is comprised of clay artists who are "dedicated to fellowship, the arts, and supporting local causes," according to its website. It has helped Waste Not feed the people for over 25 years.
This is the third year that the popular and healthy drive-thru chain Salad and Go has donated food to the event, Bryant says. The eatery also regularly donates to Waste Not, providing meals to many around metro Phoenix.
"We partner with the entire Valley because some areas, like Scottsdale, have lots of excess food to donate and other parts of town like Central Phoenix, West Mesa, and Glendale have some of the greatest needs," Bryant says.
Resorts, catering companies, restaurants, and many local events like the WM Phoenix Open are permitted to donate to nonprofits like Waste Not through the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act.
"We have worked with the Phoenix Open for the last decade or so. Scottsdale in particular has many large events, so we take that food and bring it to areas of high need," Bryant says. "We will also be working with the Super Bowl in 2023 for the third time after partnering with them in 2015 and 2008."
On October 14, Waste Not, a nonprofit that connects Arizonans with food that would have otherwise gone to waste, will hold its 32nd annual Empty Bowls event. The gathering, hosted with the Arizona Clay Association, will take place at Arizona Center.
Local vendors and artisans will be on-site selling their handmade bowls for $20, which includes lunch from Salad and Go. Proceeds help alleviate food insecurity around the Valley. After an initial purchase, additional bowls sell for $10 each, according to Hillary Bryant, the executive director of Waste Not.
"We love being a part of our local community and involved in both helping the planet and helping people," Bryant says.
The Arizona Clay Association is comprised of clay artists who are "dedicated to fellowship, the arts, and supporting local causes," according to its website. It has helped Waste Not feed the people for over 25 years.
"The empty bowl signifies the more than one million Arizonans who struggle with food insecurities," according to a Waste Not press release.
This is the third year that the popular and healthy drive-thru chain Salad and Go has donated food to the event, Bryant says. The eatery also regularly donates to Waste Not, providing meals to many around metro Phoenix.
Waste Not began in the Scottsdale area in 1987 and has been part of the local community ever since. The nonprofit organization takes perishable food from food businesses all over the Valley and then delivers it to agencies that feed those in need, simultaneously reducing landfill waste. Last year, the organization "rescued nearly 3.45 million pounds of food," according to its website.
"We partner with the entire Valley because some areas, like Scottsdale, have lots of excess food to donate and other parts of town like Central Phoenix, West Mesa, and Glendale have some of the greatest needs," Bryant says.
Resorts, catering companies, restaurants, and many local events like the WM Phoenix Open are permitted to donate to nonprofits like Waste Not through the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act.
"We have worked with the Phoenix Open for the last decade or so. Scottsdale in particular has many large events, so we take that food and bring it to areas of high need," Bryant says. "We will also be working with the Super Bowl in 2023 for the third time after partnering with them in 2015 and 2008."
Empty Bowls is a global grassroots movement led by artists around the world who partner with food-related charities. The annual event in Phoenix, which drew about 350 attendees and sold over 900 bowls last year, takes place every October. The Arizona Clay Association is providing over 1200 bowls this year, so there are plenty of vivid colors and styles to choose from.
There are also smaller Empty Bowls events throughout the year, Bryant says. For anyone who is unable to make the Friday gathering at the Arizona Center, Empty Bowls will be at the Granite Reef Senior Center on Saturday, November fifth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Folks may also donate to Waste Not's initiatives or sign up to donate excess food through the nonprofit's website.
The 32nd Annual Empty Bowls Event
Friday, October 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Arizona Center
There are also smaller Empty Bowls events throughout the year, Bryant says. For anyone who is unable to make the Friday gathering at the Arizona Center, Empty Bowls will be at the Granite Reef Senior Center on Saturday, November fifth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Folks may also donate to Waste Not's initiatives or sign up to donate excess food through the nonprofit's website.
The 32nd Annual Empty Bowls Event
Friday, October 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Arizona Center
455 North Third Street
480-941-1841