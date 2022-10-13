Pick a Bowl, Grab Lunch, and Fight Hunger At This Downtown Phoenix Event

click to enlarge Community members browse through artisan bowls at the Empty Bowls event. Waste Not

"The empty bowl signifies the more than one million Arizonans who struggle with food insecurities," according to a Waste Not press release.

Waste Not began in the Scottsdale area in 1987 and has been part of the local community ever since. The nonprofit organization takes perishable food from food businesses all over the Valley and then delivers it to agencies that feed those in need, simultaneously reducing landfill waste. Last year, the organization "rescued nearly 3.45 million pounds of food," according to its website.



Resorts, catering companies, restaurants, and many local events like the WM Phoenix Open are permitted to donate to nonprofits like Waste Not through the



"We have worked with the Phoenix Open for the last decade or so. Scottsdale in particular has many large events, so we take that food and bring it to areas of high need," Bryant says. "We will also be working with the Super Bowl in 2023 for the third time after partnering with them in 2015 and 2008." Resorts, catering companies, restaurants, and many local events like the WM Phoenix Open are permitted to donate to nonprofits like Waste Not through the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act "We have worked with the Phoenix Open for the last decade or so. Scottsdale in particular has many large events, so we take that food and bring it to areas of high need," Bryant says. "We will also be working with the Super Bowl in 2023 for the third time after partnering with them in 2015 and 2008."



click to enlarge Local artisans donate their bowls to the Empty Bowls event through the Arizona Clay Association. Waste Not



There are also smaller Empty Bowls events throughout the year, Bryant says. For anyone who is unable to make the Friday gathering at the Arizona Center, Empty Bowls will be at the Granite Reef Senior Center on Saturday, November fifth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Folks may also donate to Waste Not's initiatives or sign up to donate excess food through the nonprofit's website.



The 32nd Annual Empty Bowls Event

Friday, October 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Arizona Center

455 North Third Street

arizonacenter.com wastenotaz.org Friday, October 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.The Arizona Center 480-941-1841

Empty Bowls is a global grassroots movement led by artists around the world who partner with food-related charities. The annual event in Phoenix, which drew about 350 attendees and sold over 900 bowls last year, takes place every October. The Arizona Clay Association is providing over 1200 bowls this year, so there are plenty of vivid colors and styles to choose from.There are also smaller Empty Bowls events throughout the year, Bryant says. For anyone who is unable to make the Friday gathering at the Arizona Center, Empty Bowls will be at the Granite Reef Senior Center on Saturday, November fifth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Folks may also donate to Waste Not's initiatives or sign up to donate excess food through the nonprofit's website.