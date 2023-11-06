 Chef José Andrés comes to Tempe Wednesday. Here's how to see him speak. | Phoenix New Times
Chef José Andrés comes to Tempe Wednesday. Here's how to see him speak

The restaurateur and humanitarian will discuss food security and resilience with ASU Gammage Artist in Residence Kristina Wong.
November 6, 2023
Celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés will join ASU Gammage Artist-in-Residence Kristina Wong for a conversation about food security on Wednesday.
Celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés will join ASU Gammage Artist in Residence Kristina Wong for a conversation about food security on Wednesday as part of the 2023 Celebration for Resilience.

Andrés, a restaurateur and Nobel Peace Prize nominee for his work to provide meals to those affected by natural disasters through World Central Kitchen, will share his insights on how to create more equitable access to fresh, healthy food in urban areas.

"The right use of food can end hunger," he said in an announcement from Arizona State University. "All of the food farmers grow, restaurants cook and people eat, it starts with hardworking farmworkers in the fields — many of them immigrants. Ensuring America’s food security should be bipartisan.”

Joining him on stage is Wong, a comedian, Pulitzer Prize finalist in Drama and a self-described “food bank influencer.” She has partnered with World Harvest to provide groceries for members of the actors' and writers' unions during the strikes.

“The joke was I don’t even have a personality anymore, I just talk about this place,” she says of her love for the Los Angeles food bank.

As she's explored food insecurity, Wong says she realized how "(food) goes into every issue," as other elements like access to affordable housing, health care, child care and other factors impact people's ability to afford food.

"We have to get more at the root of what (food insecurity) is, and a lot of it is that people cannot afford to live,” she says.

Throughout her study, Wong has traveled from World Harvest to the Navajo Nation and Washington, D.C. Those experiences will be the focus of her upcoming one-woman show. When she sits down with Andrés on Wednesday, the duo will discuss his work and global issues that factor into food security.

ASU's Knowledge Exchange for Resilience is hosting the conversation with Andrés to honor this year’s Resilience Fellows, people from the university and the surrounding community who lead initiatives ranging from heat-resilience strategies to mobile food pantry outreach.

The evening will culminate in the announcement of this year’s Resilience Prize winner. The award recognizes a group or organization in Arizona that has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to building community resilience through data, partnerships and systems change.

"Having Chef Andrés share insights from his work with World Central Kitchen is a testament to the transformative power of food," Elizabeth Wentz, director of the Knowledge Exchange for Resilience, said in the announcement. "We believe his message will spark positive change and inspire proactive resilience-building in communities."

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be hosted at ASU Gammage in Tempe. Tickets for the event start at $25 and may be reserved online. ASU cautions that the event is anticipated to sell out.

A Celebration for Resilience, featuring Chef José Andrés, interviewed by Kristina Wong

Wednesday
ASU Gammage
1200 S. Forest Ave.
Tickets start at $25 on Ticketmaster
