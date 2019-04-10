 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4
Catch chef Nick LaRosa’s Chopped debut on Tuesday, April 16, at one of four spots.EXPAND
Catch chef Nick LaRosa’s Chopped debut on Tuesday, April 16, at one of four spots.
Courtesy of Blueprint Hospitality Group

Four Viewing Parties Will Watch Chef Nick LaRosa's Debut on Chopped

Lauren Cusimano | April 10, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Do you watch Food Network’s Chopped? Of course, we all do. Isn’t it exciting when you catch a local chef from Phoenix on the scene (or realistically on your phone when heading home on a Southwest flight)? And it’s more exciting when that chef’s restaurant throws a viewing party for the episode. And it’s downright thrilling when that chef has four associated eateries — equaling four viewing parties.

What we’re trying to say is this — Nook Kitchen Downtown, Nook Kitchen Arcadia, Dilly Dally, and The Bar are hosting viewing parties to celebrate chef Nick LaRosa’s Chopped debut on Tuesday, April 16.

Both LaRosa and other members of the Blueprint Hospitality Group (of which LaRosa is a partner and executive chef) will be popping around to all four spots on the big night before finally settling at Nook Arcadia.

Related Stories

The one-night-only tour has a tight schedule: 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Nook Kitchen Downtown, 5:45 to 6:10 p.m. at The Bar, 6:15 p.m. at Dilly Dally, and 6:30 p.m. at Nook Kitchen Arcadia. And if you’d like to catch them, reservations are strongly recommended at Nook Kitchen Downtown and the Arcadia location.

For those unfamiliar, Chopped is reality cooking show that pits four chefs against each other to compete for $10,000. Each episode has a specific theme, which is explained by the stone-faced host Ted Allen and evaluated by a panel of celebrity chef judges. New episodes air Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Arizona time on Food Network.

For more information, see the Nook Kitchen website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >