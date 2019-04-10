Four Viewing Parties Will Watch Chef Nick LaRosa's Debut on Chopped

Do you watch Food Network’s Chopped? Of course, we all do. Isn’t it exciting when you catch a local chef from Phoenix on the scene (or realistically on your phone when heading home on a Southwest flight)? And it’s more exciting when that chef’s restaurant throws a viewing party for the episode. And it’s downright thrilling when that chef has four associated eateries — equaling four viewing parties.

What we’re trying to say is this — Nook Kitchen Downtown, Nook Kitchen Arcadia, Dilly Dally, and The Bar are hosting viewing parties to celebrate chef Nick LaRosa’s Chopped debut on Tuesday, April 16.

Both LaRosa and other members of the Blueprint Hospitality Group (of which LaRosa is a partner and executive chef) will be popping around to all four spots on the big night before finally settling at Nook Arcadia.

The one-night-only tour has a tight schedule: 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Nook Kitchen Downtown, 5:45 to 6:10 p.m. at The Bar, 6:15 p.m. at Dilly Dally, and 6:30 p.m. at Nook Kitchen Arcadia. And if you’d like to catch them, reservations are strongly recommended at Nook Kitchen Downtown and the Arcadia location.

For those unfamiliar, Chopped is reality cooking show that pits four chefs against each other to compete for $10,000. Each episode has a specific theme, which is explained by the stone-faced host Ted Allen and evaluated by a panel of celebrity chef judges. New episodes air Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Arizona time on Food Network.

For more information, see the Nook Kitchen website.