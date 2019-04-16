Chag Sameach: What Phoenix Restaurants Are Doing About Passover

Passover, or Pesach, begins the night of Friday, April 19, and ends April 27. If you're celebrating or cooking during the week — or better yet, hosting a seder (the ceremonial dinner on the first two nights of the holiday) and don't want to spend hours in the kitchen — we've got you covered.

Valley eateries are offering shortcuts and tasty traditional dishes. Or if you want to skip the dishes and enjoy a kosher-for-Passover meal out on the town, the same goes.

Passover dinner offerings from AJ's include beef brisket with root vegetables. Jackie Mercandetti

AJ's Fine Foods

Multiple Locations



The bistro at AJ's Fine Foods is offering Passover dinners for purchase from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 19. Selections include roasted pistachio-crusted chicken breast with a rustic apple compote, tender braised beef brisket with natural root vegetables au jus, and grilled salmon served with an herb carrot orange zest. You can also check with your location to see the availability of potato pancakes, matzo ball soup, kugel, and apple-nut charoset (a fruit and nut mixture). Orders of six or more need to be reserved by April 16.

EXPAND Enjoy a home-cooked meal away from home at three Chompie's locations on April 19 and 20. Courtesy of Chompie's

Chompie's

Various Locations



Chompie's is providing three different ways to enjoy Passover — food-to-go options, holiday dishes available to order in during those eight days, and a special Passover dinner the first two nights. If you're hosting a big crowd, you might be interested in one of two meal packages serving eight people each. Individual meals are also available (with a minimum of six needed for takeout preorders), along with a la carte items like matzo ball soup, chopped liver, gefilte fish, and brisket.

At the restaurant, you'll want to chow down on two different types of matzo brei (matzo fried with eggs) or snack on a Passover bagel with cream cheese. There are also numerous flourless desserts at the bakery. Dine-in and takeout are available, but expect crowds on April 19. On April 19 and 20, three locations (Paradise Valley Mall, Chandler, and Scottsdale) are hosting a Passover dinner from 5 p.m. to close. Think starter and choice of soup, entree, potato dish, and vegetable served with a matzo plate, wine or grape juice, and dessert. Reservations are recommended.

EXPAND The Chicago-style restaurant and deli is accepting to-go order for items like matzo ball soup and potato salad through April 16. Jim Louvau

Goldman's Deli

6929 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



Goldman's Deli has a special menu just for Passover to-go orders. Choose from entrees like brisket and roast chicken combined with sides like smoked whitefish and egg salad. Call in your order from 2 to 5 p.m. or stop inside before April 16 with your completed order form. Hours for Passover are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18 to 20.

EXPAND Shelves are stocked with all the Passover treats and products you can think of at Imperial Market & Deli. Imperial Market & Deli/Facebook

Imperial Market & Deli

737 East Glendale Avenue



Imperial Market & Deli is the place to stock up on Passover goodies to last you the entire eight days. Their Pesach SuperStore has a variety of items, from different types of matzo and cheeses to frozen dinners, ice cream, soda, and even Passover pizza. You can also order food for your seder if you're not exactly in the cooking mood. Fill out the order form and fax or hand deliver it to Imperial Market by April 16. Orders can be picked up April 18 and 19. Selections include classics like gefilte fish, kugel, and stuffed cabbage.

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 North 16th Street



During the week of Passover, Miracle Mile Deli is serving up a true feast — beef brisket, steamed vegetables, a dill pickle, and of course, a cup of matzo ball soup, perfect for all your holiday cravings with no kitchen to clean up.

New York Bagels 'N Bialys Multiple Locations



The Passover meal at New York Bagels 'N Bialys is a super deal at $23.95 per person. You'll get chopped liver, charoset, matzo ball soup, half a roasted chicken or brisket of beef, a choice of a potato latke, potato kugel, or noodle kugel, and a choice of tzimmes or green bean almandine. A day's notice for dinner orders is welcome. The deli will also have many individual Passover and by-the-pound items.

EXPAND Co-owners Chris Gruebele and Julia Chugerman serve up the imaginative plant-based grub at Verdura. Sam McGee

Verdura

5555 North Seventh Street, #108



The new-to-town vegan spot is offering an Easter brunch on April 20 featuring Passover specials. Stop into Verdura for a seitan brisket with mushroom gravy and a root vegetable mash for $15.

Veneto Trattoria

6137 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



The Italian restaurant is serving a special Passover spread on the evenings of April 19 and 20. On the menu at Veneto Trattoria will be matzo in a traditional honey marmalade, a Venetian-style matzo ball soup, a choice of chicken, sole, or lamb, and a traditional Pesach almond cake. Early reservations are recommended at 480-948-9928.