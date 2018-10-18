Devour Culinary Classic Announces 2019 Chefs Lineup

Devour Culinary Classic, our Best of Phoenix 2018 winner for Best Culinary Festival, will be returning to the Desert Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 23, and Sunday, February 24, 2019. The festival just released the lineup for its 10th anniversary celebration, and it's a doozy.
The 2019 Devour will bring Tamara Stanger (Cotton & Copper), Silvana Esparza (Barrio Cafe), and Jeff Smedstad (Elote Cafe) as the three VIP chefs, plus a real who's who of other local talent.
Stanger took to Instagram to share how honored she was to be selected, writing, "absolutely honored to be asked to be a part of this year’s VIP lineup representing cuisine in Arizona, next to iconic chefs [like] Chef Silvana and Jeff Smedstad for the 10th Anniversary of the best culinary festival in the southwest. These two have been on the forefront, dramatically changing the face of Arizona food. Not long before these efforts are recognized globally."
Devour will also bring chefs from Aioli Gourmet Burgers, Otro Cafe, Cafe Lalibela, Gallo Blanco, Beckett's Table, Southern Rail, Clever Koi, The Larder + The Delta, Hula's Modern Tiki, Sweet Republic, and more. To see the full list of talent, head to Devour's website.
Tickets to the popular festival will go on pre-sale to members on November 1, and to the general public on November 9. Set your calendars because these tickets tend to sell out fast.
