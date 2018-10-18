Devour Culinary Classic Announces 2019 Chefs Lineup

Devour Culinary Classic, our Best of Phoenix 2018 winner for Best Culinary Festival, will be returning to the Desert Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 23, and Sunday, February 24, 2019. The festival just released the lineup for its 10th anniversary celebration, and it's a doozy.

The 2019 Devour will bring Tamara Stanger (Cotton & Copper), Silvana Esparza (Barrio Cafe), and Jeff Smedstad (Elote Cafe) as the three VIP chefs, plus a real who's who of other local talent.