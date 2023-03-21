Best Bites: This Lucha Libre-Themed Restaurant Serves Knockout Vegan Quesadillas

Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!
The vegan quesadillas at Dilla Libre are so convincing that on first glance, it seems like the server has mixed up the order and delivered a meal from the wrong side of the menu.
A crispy skirt of golden cheese sticks out of the over-stuffed tortilla, melting with gooey goodness and an impressive cheese pull. A little stamped toothpick, however, indicates that the dish is, in fact, entirely plant-based.
Dilla Libre started out more than a decade ago, when the food truck titled Luncha Libre started rolling around town. Fast forward nearly 15 years and the concept has grown to include permanent locations in North Phoenix and South Scottsdale which both serve two menus. One is packed with all of your classic Mexican restaurant meats and cheeses, including carne asada, carnitas, chipotle chicken, and shrimp.
Flip the laminated menu over for a full selection of vegan options. Some dishes include meat substitutes such as Beyond carne asada and chickpea chorizo, while others celebrate vegetables, making tempura fried cauliflower, fried potatoes, black beans, and fresh pico de gallo the stars of the show.
As the name of the restaurant suggests, the specialty is quesadillas — massive, overstuffed tortillas folded around a mountain of fillings — but tacos, burritos, and bowls are also available. The Vegan Napoleon Dynamite, made with Beyond carne asada, tater tots, vegan crema, pico, and vegan cheese, makes for an especially hefty meat-free burrito.
Chips and salsa served upon arrival and an order of Buffalo sauce-dunked fried cauliflower bites gave an indication that this little restaurant goes big on spice, and the quesadilla was certainly no different. Order a cool glass of horchata or a refreshing margarita to have on standby.
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 East Northern Avenue
602-399-4024
Dilla Libre Dos
8018 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale
480-947-5100