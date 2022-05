Don't Miss These May Food and Drink Events in Greater Phoenix

click to enlarge The Tuna Trio Bowl at Koibito Poke. Koibito Poke

click to enlarge Peacock Wine Bar has a killer bruschetta board and, of course, lots of wine. Peacock Wine Bar

click to enlarge Brunch at The Montauk goes well with watching the Kentucky Derby. The Montauk

click to enlarge Customers shopping at the old farmers' market location. Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

click to enlarge The famous pastrami sandwich at Miracle Mile Deli. Joanie Simon

click to enlarge The Canal Club bar is an Insta must. The Canal Club

click to enlarge Pita Jungle is known for its hummus. Lauren Cusimano

Three tiers of delicious treats at the English Rose Tea Room. English Rose Team Room/Facebook

click to enlarge Match Market & Bar is serving up South Korean food for the Passport Series. Allison Young

click to enlarge Los Sombreros is offering menus at $33, $44, and $55 per person. Los Sombreros

It's Gonna Be May, and we're exciting for all the food and drink events coming up this month. From a day celebrating all things hummus to a-themed afternoon tea, a brand-new location for a popular farmers' market, Arizona Restaurant Week, and more, you won't be short on things to do. Check back for updates.Teacher Appreciation Week takes place every year in early May (though our educators deserve praise all the time), and several Valley restaurants are offering special deals. Koibito Poke is giving teachers 25 percent off their entire order with proof of an educator ID at all its locations, while Eat Up Drive In will take 15 percent off teachers' orders with proof of ID.May the Fourth be with you at Peacock Wine Bar as you decorate cutesugar cookies with the help of Mae's Cookie Jar. You'll create six treats with step-by-step instructions; tickets are $40 and include all the supplies needed. There will also be a $4 glass of wine special.Enjoy the full Kentucky Derby experience at The Montauk . The restaurant will extend the party out into the parking lot so you can watch the iconic horse race while enjoying live entertainment from local DJs, brunch, and more. Dress in your best derby hat and outfit; photographers will be there to capture all the fun. There will also be classic Derby cocktails like mint juleps and a Chandon spritz.The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market is headed for a new location, in the south parking lot of the Phoenix Bioscience Core, near Fifth and McKinley Streets, just a few blocks from the market's former spot. More than 80 farmers and vendors will be selling fresh produce, artwork, food, and more. There's free public parking available on the northeast corner of Fifth and McKinley; free and metered street parking; and limited-time parking validation for the Fillmore Parking Garage. Stop by the market from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Miracle Mile Deli turns 73 on May 10, and you can enjoy some good food on that day while giving to a good cause. Enjoy a pastrami, brisket, or corned beef sandwich with a draft beer or slice of pie for $19.49 (the deli opened for the first time in 1949). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Colten Cowell Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps sick children feel like superheroes. The restaurant will also be giving away $100 gift cards every hour from 12 to 7 p.m. The Canal Club does rum tastings as part of its Rum Society every second Wednesday of the month. May focuses on Selva Ray Rum. Tickets are $35 and include rum samplings, light bites, and a speciality cocktail. You'll also get 25 percent off at The Canal Club for the rest of the evening.International Hummus Day is May 13, and Pita Jungle is celebrating by giving guests a free small hummus dip with that purchase of an entree during happy hour (3 to 6 p.m.). Choose the classic hummus, roasted bell pepper, the cilantro jalapeño, or the hummus trio. This offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations.is out in theaters on May 20, and the English Rose Tea Room is putting on a special event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate. Dress in your best 1920s or ’30s costume to enjoy the formal afternoon tea. There will be Downton-inspired gifts, music, photo opportunities, and the chance to win tickets to see the movie. Save your spot now by calling 480-488-4812.The Passport Series is back at the Found:RE Phoenix . You'll take a figurative trip to another country and get stamps in your (fake) passport. May will take you to South Korea with a themed party at the pool. The event is free to attend, with South Korean-themed food and drink available for purchase from Match Market & Bar. Arizona Restaurant Week happens twice a year, and it's back this month. Restaurants from all over the state serving a variety of cuisines offer pre-fixe dinners for $33, $44, or $55 per person or couple. You can go to as many as you like over the nine days, and some eateries may be offering food to go. Check the website, as new restaurants and menus are added every day.