Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Cocktails

Don't Miss These May Food and Drink Events in Greater Phoenix

May 2, 2022 6:45AM

Pita Jungle is known for its hummus.
Pita Jungle is known for its hummus. Lauren Cusimano
It's Gonna Be May, and we're exciting for all the food and drink events coming up this month. From a day celebrating all things hummus to a Downton Abbey-themed afternoon tea, a brand-new location for a popular farmers' market, Arizona Restaurant Week, and more, you won't be short on things to do. Check back for updates.
click to enlarge The Tuna Trio Bowl at Koibito Poke. - KOIBITO POKE
The Tuna Trio Bowl at Koibito Poke.
Koibito Poke
Teacher Appreciation Week
Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6
Multiple Locations
Teacher Appreciation Week takes place every year in early May (though our educators deserve praise all the time), and several Valley restaurants are offering special deals. Koibito Poke is giving teachers 25 percent off their entire order with proof of an educator ID at all its locations, while Eat Up Drive In will take 15 percent off teachers' orders with proof of ID.
click to enlarge Peacock Wine Bar has a killer bruschetta board and, of course, lots of wine. - PEACOCK WINE BAR
Peacock Wine Bar has a killer bruschetta board and, of course, lots of wine.
Peacock Wine Bar
May the Fourth Be With You Cookie Decorating
Wednesday, May 4
Peacock Wine Bar
1525 North Gilbert Road, c108, Gilbert
480-590-1586
peacockwinebar.com
May the Fourth be with you at Peacock Wine Bar as you decorate cute Star Wars sugar cookies with the help of Mae's Cookie Jar. You'll create six treats with step-by-step instructions; tickets are $40 and include all the supplies needed. There will also be a $4 glass of wine special.
click to enlarge Brunch at The Montauk goes well with watching the Kentucky Derby. - THE MONTAUK
Brunch at The Montauk goes well with watching the Kentucky Derby.
The Montauk
Kentucky Derby Celebration
Saturday, May 7
The Montauk
 4360 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-994-1888
themontaukaz.com
Enjoy the full Kentucky Derby experience at The Montauk. The restaurant will extend the party out into the parking lot so you can watch the iconic horse race while enjoying live entertainment from local DJs, brunch, and more. Dress in your best derby hat and outfit; photographers will be there to capture all the fun. There will also be classic Derby cocktails like mint juleps and a Chandon spritz.
click to enlarge Customers shopping at the old farmers' market location. - DOWNTOWN PHOENIX FARMERS MARKET
Customers shopping at the old farmers' market location.
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
Grand Opening at New Location
Saturday, May 7
 Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
720 North Fifth Street
 602-625-6736
downtownphoenixfarmersmarket.org
The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market is headed for a new location, in the south parking lot of the Phoenix Bioscience Core, near Fifth and McKinley Streets, just a few blocks from the market's former spot. More than 80 farmers and vendors will be selling fresh produce, artwork, food, and more. There's free public parking available on the northeast corner of Fifth and McKinley; free and metered street parking; and limited-time parking validation for the Fillmore Parking Garage. Stop by the market from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
click to enlarge The famous pastrami sandwich at Miracle Mile Deli. - JOANIE SIMON
The famous pastrami sandwich at Miracle Mile Deli.
Joanie Simon
Miracle Mile Deli Day
Tuesday, May 10
Miracle Mile Deli
 4433 North 16th Street
602-776-0992
miraclemiledeli.com
Miracle Mile Deli turns 73 on May 10, and you can enjoy some good food on that day while giving to a good cause. Enjoy a pastrami, brisket, or corned beef sandwich with a draft beer or slice of pie for $19.49 (the deli opened for the first time in 1949). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Colten Cowell Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps sick children feel like superheroes. The restaurant will also be giving away $100 gift cards every hour from 12 to 7 p.m.
click to enlarge The Canal Club bar is an Insta must. - THE CANAL CLUB
The Canal Club bar is an Insta must.
The Canal Club
Rum Society
Wednesday, May 11
The Canal Club at the Scott Resort and Spa
 4925 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-424-6095
thecanalclubaz.com
The Canal Club does rum tastings as part of its Rum Society every second Wednesday of the month. May focuses on Selva Ray Rum. Tickets are $35 and include rum samplings, light bites, and a speciality cocktail. You'll also get 25 percent off at The Canal Club for the rest of the evening.
click to enlarge Pita Jungle is known for its hummus. - LAUREN CUSIMANO
Pita Jungle is known for its hummus.
Lauren Cusimano
International Hummus Day
Friday, May 13
Pita Jungle
Multiple Locations
 pitajungle.com
International Hummus Day is May 13, and Pita Jungle is celebrating by giving guests a free small hummus dip with that purchase of an entree during happy hour (3 to 6 p.m.). Choose the classic hummus, roasted bell pepper, the cilantro jalapeño, or the hummus trio. This offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations.
Three tiers of delicious treats at the English Rose Tea Room. - ENGLISH ROSE TEAM ROOM/FACEBOOK
Three tiers of delicious treats at the English Rose Tea Room.
English Rose Team Room/Facebook
Return to Downton Afternoon Tea Party
Saturday, May 14
English Rose Tea Room 201 Easy Street, #103, Carefree
 480-488-4812
 carefreetea.com
Downton Abbey: A New Era is out in theaters on May 20, and the English Rose Tea Room is putting on a special event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate. Dress in your best 1920s or ’30s costume to enjoy the formal afternoon tea. There will be Downton-inspired gifts, music, photo opportunities, and the chance to win tickets to see the movie. Save your spot now by calling 480-488-4812.

click to enlarge Match Market & Bar is serving up South Korean food for the Passport Series. - ALLISON YOUNG
Match Market & Bar is serving up South Korean food for the Passport Series.
Allison Young

Passport Series
Saturday, May 14
Found:RE Phoenix Hotel
1100 North Central Avenue
 602-875-8000
 foundrehotels.com
The Passport Series is back at the Found:RE Phoenix. You'll take a figurative trip to another country and get stamps in your (fake) passport. May will take you to South Korea with a themed  party at the pool. The event is free to attend, with South Korean-themed food and drink available for purchase from Match Market & Bar.
click to enlarge Los Sombreros is offering menus at $33, $44, and $55 per person. - LOS SOMBREROS
Los Sombreros is offering menus at $33, $44, and $55 per person.
Los Sombreros
Arizona Restaurant Week
Friday, May 20, to Sunday, May 29
Multiple Locations
 arizonarestaurantweek.com
Arizona Restaurant Week happens twice a year, and it's back this month. Restaurants from all over the state serving a variety of cuisines offer pre-fixe dinners for $33, $44, or $55 per person or couple. You can go to as many as you like over the nine days, and some eateries may be offering food to go. Check the website, as new restaurants and menus are added every day.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her fiancé. They're working on visiting every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 4.28.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation