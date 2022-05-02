Don't Miss These May Food and Drink Events in Greater Phoenix

It's Gonna Be May, and we're exciting for all the food and drink events coming up this month. From a day celebrating all things hummus to a Downton Abbey-themed afternoon tea, a brand-new location for a popular farmers' market, Arizona Restaurant Week, and more, you won't be short on things to do. Check back for updates.
Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6
Multiple Locations
Teacher Appreciation Week takes place every year in early May (though our educators deserve praise all the time), and several Valley restaurants are offering special deals. Koibito Poke is giving teachers 25 percent off their entire order with proof of an educator ID at all its locations, while Eat Up Drive In will take 15 percent off teachers' orders with proof of ID.
Wednesday, May 4
Peacock Wine Bar
1525 North Gilbert Road, c108, Gilbert
480-590-1586
peacockwinebar.com
May the Fourth be with you at Peacock Wine Bar as you decorate cute Star Wars sugar cookies with the help of Mae's Cookie Jar. You'll create six treats with step-by-step instructions; tickets are $40 and include all the supplies needed. There will also be a $4 glass of wine special.
Saturday, May 7
The Montauk
4360 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-994-1888
themontaukaz.com
Enjoy the full Kentucky Derby experience at The Montauk. The restaurant will extend the party out into the parking lot so you can watch the iconic horse race while enjoying live entertainment from local DJs, brunch, and more. Dress in your best derby hat and outfit; photographers will be there to capture all the fun. There will also be classic Derby cocktails like mint juleps and a Chandon spritz.
Saturday, May 7
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
720 North Fifth Street
602-625-6736
downtownphoenixfarmersmarket.org
The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market is headed for a new location, in the south parking lot of the Phoenix Bioscience Core, near Fifth and McKinley Streets, just a few blocks from the market's former spot. More than 80 farmers and vendors will be selling fresh produce, artwork, food, and more. There's free public parking available on the northeast corner of Fifth and McKinley; free and metered street parking; and limited-time parking validation for the Fillmore Parking Garage. Stop by the market from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Miracle Mile Deli
4433 North 16th Street
602-776-0992
miraclemiledeli.com
Miracle Mile Deli turns 73 on May 10, and you can enjoy some good food on that day while giving to a good cause. Enjoy a pastrami, brisket, or corned beef sandwich with a draft beer or slice of pie for $19.49 (the deli opened for the first time in 1949). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Colten Cowell Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps sick children feel like superheroes. The restaurant will also be giving away $100 gift cards every hour from 12 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
The Canal Club at the Scott Resort and Spa
4925 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-424-6095
thecanalclubaz.com
The Canal Club does rum tastings as part of its Rum Society every second Wednesday of the month. May focuses on Selva Ray Rum. Tickets are $35 and include rum samplings, light bites, and a speciality cocktail. You'll also get 25 percent off at The Canal Club for the rest of the evening.
Friday, May 13
Pita Jungle
Multiple Locations
pitajungle.com
International Hummus Day is May 13, and Pita Jungle is celebrating by giving guests a free small hummus dip with that purchase of an entree during happy hour (3 to 6 p.m.). Choose the classic hummus, roasted bell pepper, the cilantro jalapeño, or the hummus trio. This offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations.
Saturday, May 14
English Rose Tea Room 201 Easy Street, #103, Carefree
480-488-4812
carefreetea.com
Downton Abbey: A New Era is out in theaters on May 20, and the English Rose Tea Room is putting on a special event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate. Dress in your best 1920s or ’30s costume to enjoy the formal afternoon tea. There will be Downton-inspired gifts, music, photo opportunities, and the chance to win tickets to see the movie. Save your spot now by calling 480-488-4812.
Passport Series
Saturday, May 14
Found:RE Phoenix Hotel
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
foundrehotels.com
The Passport Series is back at the Found:RE Phoenix. You'll take a figurative trip to another country and get stamps in your (fake) passport. May will take you to South Korea with a themed party at the pool. The event is free to attend, with South Korean-themed food and drink available for purchase from Match Market & Bar.
Friday, May 20, to Sunday, May 29
Multiple Locations
arizonarestaurantweek.com
Arizona Restaurant Week happens twice a year, and it's back this month. Restaurants from all over the state serving a variety of cuisines offer pre-fixe dinners for $33, $44, or $55 per person or couple. You can go to as many as you like over the nine days, and some eateries may be offering food to go. Check the website, as new restaurants and menus are added every day.