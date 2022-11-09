Charcuterie and Sparkles are on the Menu at This New Phoenix Bakery

click to enlarge Sparkles are part of the motto at Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co.

6007 North 16th Street

602-837-8899

doschrisaz.com

“Leave a little sparkle wherever you go!” That's the motto of Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co., a Phoenix company that celebrated the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar store on October 1.The company was founded by a couple whose sparkling personalities are so in sync, that they share the same name. Chris Jeremy Barbara and Chris Joseph Barbara embarked on their journey towards opening a business five years ago. Simple date nights with charcuterie later evolved into an annual friends and family party called Bottles and Boards. Then, downtime during the pandemic inspired the duo to take the leap.“Chris and I have always wanted to start a business. And so during the pandemic, it dawned on us, ‘Why not?'" Chris Jeremy says.“I was furloughed, so all I was doing was baking, trying new recipes, and then he’d taste test and help me create what we have here. And we just perfected that over that time,” Chris Joseph says.When they first started Dos Chris', they sold their wares from home. Next, the duo opened a stand at the Uptown Farmers Market, where customers began asking about catering. The demand grew to the point the business needed a home of its own.Now located at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, the cozy storefront boasts bakery items like Kindness Cakes, Hawaiian Dream cupcakes, signature chocolate chip cookies, and charcuterie boards filled with meats, cheeses, and florals that are edible or safe to touch.Drawing inspiration from mid-century modern design, and with a storefront that literally, sparkles — the owners manually added gemstones to the walls for extra glimmer — Dos Chris' creates unique charcuterie boards that have both quality ingredients and are a feast for the eyes.All of their meats and cheeses are imported or sourced from local farms. And their designs look like they belong in an art museum, with intricate geometric patterns made from pickles, crackers, fruits, and vegetables. The creations are both mesmerizing and delicious.“We like mid-century modern, of course, it’s our whole vibe," Chris Joseph says, explaining that they take inspiration from paintings, sculptures, architecture, and even rugs.“We make sure that even if it’s just a small board, it is pleasing to the eye, and it's a design, it's creative. It's not just your meat over here, your cheese over here, it's a pattern," he continues.Along with creating aesthetically pleasing treats, part of the Dos Chris mission is to spread "that kindness that's missing" in the world, Chris Jeremy says.And they do that one bite at a time through their made-fresh-daily Kindness Cakes. The small, four-inch mini cakes feature messages frosted on the top, spelling out encouraging words like "You're worthy", "You're enough", or "You're beautiful.""It's just a reminder for yourself, or for someone that is going through something, or just because. You can just eat the cake and enjoy it,” Chris Joseph says.And if you have a hankering for a late-night cupcake, Dos Chris has you covered. The owners call their business a reverse bakery, meaning it's open from noon until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, and until 6 p.m. on Sundays.With the holidays approaching, it's busy season for bakeries and caterers. Dos Chris' encourages customers to get their orders in as soon as possible, with a minimum of 72 hours' notice required. Walk-ins are welcome, but in-store options will only be available while supplies last.Customers can pre-order at the store or online, and select a date and time to pick up treats at the store."If you don't see your date on our website, this means we are at capacity for the date,” Chris Joseph says.Some holiday cupcake flavors to look forward to include hot chocolate, pumpkin, pecan, peppermint, and gingerbread.Pick-up times on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve will be available during a limited window, perfect for adding a little sparkle to the holiday season.Thanksgiving Eve: Noon to 7 p.m. Open to the public.Thanksgiving Day: Noon to 1 p.m. Closed to the public, only open for Charcuterie Board pre-orders.Christmas Eve: noon to 1 p.m. Closed to the public, only open for Charcuterie Board pre-ordersChristmas Day: Closed