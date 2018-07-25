We Cook an Arizona Steak That Was Dry-Aged for 100 Days

Arcadia Meat Market, in the middle stages of developing its dry-aged steak program, just cut into a few steaks aged for about 100 days. You can dry-age steak for 14 days or 21 days. You can dry-age steaks for 30 or 45 days. But once you get beyond 45 days, meat gets weird.

The way to dry-age a steak is to store it uncovered in a cold but not freezing room. A few things happen as the days wing by. One, meat loses moisture, resulting in denser flavor and texture. Two, enzymes alter connective tissues, deepening tenderness. Three, bacteria work strange magic, imbuing meat with nuances of barnyard funk that intensify as the aging marches on.

A steak aged for two weeks will get softer, and its flavors will concentrate. A steak aged for three or four weeks will start to show funk. You might draw the line at 45 days, depending on your taste for earthiness.