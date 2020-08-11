Now Closed: Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches in Chandler

Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches — recently listed as one of our top 100 restaurants in the Phoenix area — has closed due to COVID-19.

The Chandler market and superior sandwich shop was run by owners Oren and Diana Molovinsky, who sourced their fruit, eggs, and other produce from their own 3.5-acre farm and sold it in a farmstand-style retail area.

The hyper-local breakfast-and-lunch spot opened in May 2018. In mid-July, as the pandemic worsened, it closed. The Molovinskys had posted they would soon announce a reopening date. But it seems Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches is now closed for good.

"We have closed Farmboy permanently," Oren Molovinsky tells Phoenix New Times. "We look forward to continuing to educate our community on local farm products and small batch producers through our farm in Chandler."

The owners hope to open a market this fall at Molovin Farms. For potential updates on that, keep an eye on the Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches Facebook page.