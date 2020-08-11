 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches in Chandler has permanently closed.EXPAND
Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches in Chandler has permanently closed.
Chris Malloy

Now Closed: Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches in Chandler

Lauren Cusimano | August 11, 2020 | 5:00am
Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches — recently listed as one of our top 100 restaurants in the Phoenix area — has closed due to COVID-19.

The Chandler market and superior sandwich shop was run by owners Oren and Diana Molovinsky, who sourced their fruit, eggs, and other produce from their own 3.5-acre farm and sold it in a farmstand-style retail area.

The hyper-local breakfast-and-lunch spot opened in May 2018. In mid-July, as the pandemic worsened, it closed. The Molovinskys had posted they would soon announce a reopening date. But it seems Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches is now closed for good.

"We have closed Farmboy permanently," Oren Molovinsky tells Phoenix New Times. "We look forward to continuing to educate our community on local farm products and small batch producers through our farm in Chandler."

The owners hope to open a market this fall at Molovin Farms. For potential updates on that, keep an eye on the Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches Facebook page.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

