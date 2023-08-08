This Chandler ramen restaurant now serves a taste of Hawaii

moved to the metro Phoenix area last year from Hawaii and is bringing a taste of the islands and his heritage to the Valley.



In March, Zha fused his Hawaiian barbecue creations with chef Alex Feng's menu at Nishikawa Ramen. Together, the two chefs run the popular East Valley fusion spot on Ray and Cooper roads. "Hoomaka hou" means new beginnings in the Hawaiian language and represents chef Turbo Zha's quest at Hawaiian BBQ Nishikawa Ramen in Chandler. Zha moved to the metro Phoenix area last year from Hawaii and is bringing a taste of the islands and his heritage to the Valley. "I stayed on the Big Island, Maui, and Oahu for 13 years," Zha says, explaining that he moved to Hawaii from China in 2006. "During that time, I went to school, and I worked in different restaurants, including L&L Hawaiian Barbecue."



click to enlarge Chef Turbo Zha (left) lived in Hawaii for 13 years after moving there from China. In March, he fused his Hawaiian barbecue creations with chef Alex Feng's menu at Nishikawa Ramen. Mike Madriaga



"I brought this kalua pork recipe from Hawaii to Phoenix, also, our chicken katsu," Zha says.



At Zha's restaurant, the kalua pork is served with two scoops of rice, a scoop of macaroni salad and veggies. The platters are called plate lunches, or in Hawaiian, pā mea ʻai, and often include a combination of Asian and American food.



One Hawaiian dish served at the restaurant is kalua pork, a slow-cooked pork that is shredded and has a tinge of smokiness. In Hawaii, traditional kalua pork is cooked in an imu, a deep pit in the soil lined with banana tree leaves and ti leaves. While the preparation is different at his Chandler restaurant, Zha worked to ensure the flavor remains. "I brought this kalua pork recipe from Hawaii to Phoenix, also, our chicken katsu," Zha says. At Zha's restaurant, the kalua pork is served with two scoops of rice, a scoop of macaroni salad and veggies. The platters are called plate lunches, or in Hawaiian, pā mea ʻai, and often include a combination of Asian and American food.





The Hawaiian entrées come in varieties of meat, poultry and seafood and the restaurant serves white fish, breaded shrimp and giant prawns.



"You know, in Oahu island, you can see a lot of shops and they sell giant prawns," Zha says. "I make it with a little butter where I stir fry the garlic and the prawns. I brought that recipe in from China, but it was (already) popular in Hawaii."



On the menu, it's listed as the Chef's Special and costs $15.95.



click to enlarge Other popular Hawaiian entrees Zha serves are barbecue chicken and beef. Mike Madriaga



Other popular Hawaiian entrees Zha serves are barbecue chicken and beef. While Zha grills food in the kitchen at the restaurant, back in Hawaii, he'd head outdoors to cook yakiniku — Japanese barbecue or grilled meat.



Chicken katsu, a recipe that originated in Japan and is popular in the Aloha State, is a deep-fried breaded chicken fillet served with katsu sauce. Zha's recipe is made with a soy sauce base, a hint of ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar, providing a sweet and tangy flavor. "I cannot tell you the secret ingredient," he jokes. The platter costs $12.95. A plate lunch with two or more entrées is called a mixed plate in Hawaii. At Hawaiian BBQ Nishikawa Ramen, it's called a Hawaiian Favorite. Zha also makes kalbi short beef ribs which are marinated in savory and sweet Korean barbecue sauce and then grilled to tender, juicy, bite-sized pieces. Korean for rib, galbi or kalbi is a staple in Korean spots around the Valley, but Zha's partner Feng uniquely serves kalbi in another cooking style.