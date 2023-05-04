Navigation
Baked Goods

Where to find British food in Phoenix for King Charles' coronation

May 4, 2023 6:30AM

Three tiers of delicious treats at the English Rose Tea Room.
As Britain and the world get ready for a monumental weekend filled with pomp and pageantry, we're stocking up on snacks.

The coronation ceremony, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will officially crown King Charles III alongside the Queen Consort, Camilla. It will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Revelers across the U.K. will flood the streets of London, and undoubtedly head to the pub thereafter for some good British grub. If a concert is more your style than a coronation ceremony, get your British snacks ready for Sunday night's  Coronation Concert, a show headlined by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Take That, and others.

The coronation will be aired in the U.S. on CBS, CNN, ABC, Fox, and BBC America. It will also be available to stream on most major streaming services.

For those looking to commemorate the event with classic British foods here in metro Phoenix, here are five restaurants and cafes perfect for marking the occasion.

Valley Tea Rooms

Multiple Locations
Some of the most obvious spots to celebrate around the Valley are metro Phoenix's tea rooms. The English Rose Tea Room, located in Carefree, is hosting a special event to mark the occasion complete with a "Royal Enclosure" aka a big tent, where the coronation will be shown throughout the day. Customers will be treated to a Royal Afternoon Tea, live music and entertainment including a town crier, and a royal souvenir gift bag. Tickets cost $75 and are available online. Other Valley tea rooms where customers can find traditional sips and snacks include The Pink Door Tea House in Glendale, Crowning Glory Tea Room in Fountain Hills and Drink Me Tea Room in Tempe.

George & Dragon on Central Avenue is a midtown Phoenix classic.
George and Dragon

4240 N. Central Ave.
For a city as large as Phoenix, there are surprisingly few British pubs. But the best, and longest-running (it opened in 1995), is the George and Dragon on Central Avenue. Start your meal off with a Scotch egg or a sausage roll and then celebrate the coronation with a hearty plate of bangers and mash, some classic fish and chips, or England's national dish, spicy chicken tikka masala. Say cheers to the new king with a pint of Boddingtons or a black and tan and end on a sweet note with a brick of sticky toffee pudding.


The curry chicken wrap at Copper Star Coffee is the closest thing we've found to Coronation Chicken in Phoenix.
Copper Star Coffee

4220 N. Seventh Ave.
As tradition goes, each coronation day includes a special coronation dish. This year, the official dish is a coronation quiche nicknamed as "Quiche Le Reign," after the famous French Quiche Lorraine. The classic, yet admittedly quite boring dish, quickly garnered online mockery. But the last go around, at the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the occasion was marked with Coronation Chicken. This typically cold, curried chicken salad can be served in sandwiches, atop salads, or on its own. In metro Phoenix, Copper Star Coffee makes a curried chicken wrap that comes surprisingly close to the crowned classic, complete with golden raisins for a burst of sweetness that cut through the savory curry.


The Great Gadsby Bakery's European and Banoffee pies.
The Great Gadsby Bakery

1030 S. Gilbert Road, #101, Gilbert
For Brits who miss home, the Great Gadsby Bakery in Gilbert is a little slice of heaven. Walk in on a weekday and the buttery aroma of freshly baked sausage rolls welcomes you, solidifying your lunch order. A pastry case brimming with British treats patiently waits as you pick your selection. We never come away with less than a full box of pastries, mix-and-matching mini bakewell tarts sweet with raspberry jam and frangipane, sticky toffee pudding cupcakes, mini banoffee pies and heafty chunks of Millionaire's Shortbread. The Great Gadsby is popular and can sell out, so we recommend stocking up early.

Cornish Pasty Co. serves a wide range of flavors, including this version of a Cubano.
Cornish Pasty

Multiple Locations
If you're looking for a very specific food item straight from the coasts of Cornwall, head to Cornish Pasty. But don't be surprised to see this pub has taken the traditional stuffed pastry concept and ran with it, creating far-from-Cornwall flavors like the Cubano and Carne Adovada. Nevertheless, you can get a classic filling such as steak and potatoes or lamb and mint, a pint of Guinness, and a dark pub to enjoy it in. 
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
