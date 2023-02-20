Navigation
This Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Serves Classic Comfort Food Minus the Meat

February 20, 2023 6:30AM

There is something for everyone at Green New American Vegetarian. Emily Thomas
As soon as you walk into the Tempe location of Green New American Vegetarian, you're hit with a fun and whimsical vibe. There's a buzz among patrons standing in line surveying the menu and an entire wall filled with colorful car doors, a rainbow menagerie that automatically screams that this restaurant is something different.

And it's different in a good way.

For 18 years, Green New American Vegetarian has served vegan and vegetarian comfort food. While plant-based food may more commonly be associated with health food than comfort, owner Damon Brasch recognized there was a need for good vegan eats when he moved from the midwest to Phoenix. The concept of the restaurant almost started by accident.

"A lot of my friends were playing in bands and were vegan and none of them had really anything to eat," he says. "I would set up shop in my friend's house and cook for various bands that were rolling through town."

click to enlarge
Breakfast and brunch options are also available.
Emily Thomas
And then in 2005, he decided to launch his own restaurant. The aim was to satisfy everyone, including those who prefer meat, Brasch says. He admits his father-in-law is a meat and potato guy, but loves the food at Green.

"You know, frequently, meat lovers enjoy the food. That's the biggest compliment we could ever get. And that's definitely what we set out to do," Brasch says.

However, it hasn't always been easy to convince meat-eaters to give his food a shot, Brasch says. One year during the Arizona Culinary Festival, Brasch interacted with a Northern Arizonan cattle owner, dressed in a cowboy hat and a belt buckle. He stopped and looked at the vegan buffalo wings and immediately said, "What the hell is this?"

When he was told that the wings were vegan, the cowboy responded, "I've raised cattle for a living. I am not eating anything vegan."

He ultimately tried the wings and Brasch recalls seeing this meat-loving man's face change. After a few bites, he remarked, "that is pretty damn good."

click to enlarge
Green New American has a cool and colorful vibe at its locations in Tempe and central Phoenix.
Emily Thomas
At that moment, Brasch knew he had something special in Green and its mission. In 2011, Brasch opened his second location in Phoenix when he realized "there were people who were clamoring for it and really wanting this concept on a different side of town."

The menu at both locations features buffalo wings, of course, served with a homemade ranch sauce. Biting into the wing, the consistency and texture are satisfying and the sauce has a tangy, spicy kick. Snack on the wings as an appetizer, or bulk up the meal with a side of fries. Green's fries are hot, thin, and crispy.

They make a natural pairing with one of Green's burgers, made any way you want. A fan favorite is the Big Wac. It consists of two "meat" patties with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, pickles, Green's special sauce, and a sesame bun.

Other options include the Chicago Cheesesteak made with seitan steak. Similarly, there is a chicken equivalent in the Secret BBQ Sammie that features a special barbecue sauce and caramelized onions.

These entrees are enjoyable, not only because you don't miss the meat, but because the sauces that Green uses aren't found anywhere else.

click to enlarge
Green features a variety of burgers and sandwiches made with mock meat.
Emily Thomas
Brasch credits the many different variations of his dishes to his staff. Recently, he has delegated duties to his executive chef, Alex Chevalier, and to his staff, who he says, "come up with the most unique craft cocktails."

"For many years, it was mostly my wife, Katherine, and I, but now as we get older, the younger crew is definitely carrying that torch and they're doing an amazing job at it," he says.

The pandemic did slow business down, but loyal customers kept the business afloat, Brasch says. He ultimately thinks the success of his restaurants — the secret sauce — is "the wonderful people around us. We have a great community and we're very fortunate to take all that and toss in 50 percent luck."

Whether you call it luck or skill, Green New American Vegetarian continues to draw customers in for its exceptional plant-based food.

Green New American Vegetarian

2240 North Scottsdale Road, #130, Tempe
480-941-9003
greenvegetarian.com
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
Contact: Rudri Patel

