4
Chupacabra Taproom resides in a 900-square-foot, 1949 brick building in downtown Mesa.EXPAND
Charles Barth

First Look: Chupacabra Taproom in Downtown Mesa

Lauren Cusimano | July 16, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

If you want a beer, particularly one of those painstakingly produced craft beers, a good place to go is downtown Mesa. There's Desert Eagle Brewing, Oro Brewing, and now, Chupacabra Taproom. The latest installment to the east Valley city’s center-scape beer scene has been open for about a month now.

The first thing you'll notice upon approaching the beer and wine bar is the beautiful brick building, followed closely by the brand-new sidewalk patio, a small cluster of fenced-in picnic tables in view of Main Street along Robson. You imagine busy, cool nights on this sidewalk in your future, the hum of conversation lit from the glow of the taproom inside all a given.

Inside, you'll notice everything, because the small taproom is 900 square feet, housed in a straightforward 1949 brick building from Mesa's past. It holds a three-sides bar, stools and high tops, and a large table for groups. A small cart is packed with board games, and one corner has a few T-shirts for sale. Seating capacity is just over 30. The sidewalk patio seats about 12.

It's easy to get comfortable at the Chupacabra Taproom.EXPAND
Charles Barth

Chupacabra Taproom has 28 taps for craft beer, as well as red and white wines by the glass.

Beer options include Double Oatmeal IPA from Fate Brewing Co., K-Lax from 12 West, and Fayuca Rizing Xtra Pale Ale from Helio Basin. There are also options from nearby Cider Corps. And you can get beer by the can, including Pabst Blue Ribbon, Montucky Cold Snacks, and Not Really a Barleywine from Tombstone.

For those seeking drink specials, happy hour runs from open until 7 p.m. with $2 drafts, wines, and PBR.

Guests may also bring in their own food. Yes, Chupacabra Taproom is BYOF, meaning you may bring in takeout from one of the many surrounding restaurants in downtown Mesa. Food trucks are also scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Chupacabra Taproom.
14 North Robson, Mesa
480- 206-4370
Hours: 2 to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; noon to 1 a.m. Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

