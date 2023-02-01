February Food and Drinks Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix

February is going to be popular in the Valley and not just for the obvious reasons. Yes, there's Valentine's Day, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and the Super Bowl, but there are also multiple tasting events, wine festivals, and even a Mardi Gras jazz brunch. Here are your February food and drink events.
Saturday, February 4
Source at Epicenter at Agritopia
3150 East Ray Road, Gilbert
Source, the brainchild of the founder of Thai Chili 2 Go and the chef behind Pa'La is now open in Gilbert. The Mediterranean concept is offering 20 percent off food, bottled wine, baked goods, and items from the marketplace during its grand opening on Saturday, February 4. A DJ will play some tunes and guests will be entered into a contest to win free bread for a year.
Saturday, February 4
Garden Bar Phx
822 North Sixth Avenue
602-824-2385
When thinking about pairing drinks with chocolate, wine might automatically come to mind. But at Garden Bar, mezcal is getting the tasting treatment. The smoky alcohol will be matched up with chocolate from around the world at this event at Garden Bar Phx, presented by chocolate expert Michelle Zimmerman of Curating Taste and mezcal master Abel Arriaga of Compa Spirits. Tickets cost $75 plus fees and include six tastings, a glass made by a local artist, and a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich from Fates Bread Co.
Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival
Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5
Kierland Commons
15205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale
480-348-1577
A two-day art and wine festival is taking over Main Street at Kierland Commons. More than 100 artists will display their work, and there will be wine and beer tastings. Tickets for the wine tasting are $35 online and $40 at the gate on Saturday and $30 online and $40 at the gate on Sunday. Beer tastings are available for $20 each day. Each admission includes 10 tasting tickets and a commemorative wine or beer glass.
Thursday, February 9
Chompie's
Multiple Locations
Lovers of bagels and lox, rejoice. Chompie's locations around the Valley will be offering a Lox Box for $24.99 on National Bagel and Lox Day. The box comes with two plain, sesame, and everything bagels; 8 ounces of smoked salmon, and an 8-ounce container of cream cheese. The special is available all day long.
Sustainable Bluefin Tuna Dinner
Thursday, February 9
Bisutoro Sushi Bar Grill
2502 East Camelback Road, #119
602-560-0033
Tuna can be eaten in many different ways, and this dinner at Bisutoro Sushi Bar Grill will highlight five unique preparations. Start with nigiri followed by sashimi, yakitori, crudo, and temaki. Each course will be paired with a different beverage, although the full bar menu will also be available. The event starts at 6 p.m., but attendees can arrive at 5:30 p.m. for a 30-minute social hour with complimentary cocktails and appetizers. Tickets are $200 per person.
Saturday, February 11
Abundant Space
10824 North 71st Place Scottsdale
Get ready for Valentine's Day with friends or a loved one with this charcuterie-making class at Abundant Space, hosted by My Bella Tavola Charcuterie. Learn which meat and cheese pairings go well together and make a decorative salami rose. Tickets are $85 and include a sampling of the pairings and refreshments.
Donut Daze
Thursday, February 16
O.H.S.O. Brewery and Distillery
Multiple Locations
O.H.S.O.'s signature doughnut and beer pairing event is back. A cinnamon roll-flavored porter, a peanut chocolate stout, and an apple fritter amber are just some of the beers on tap, and each comes with a corresponding doughnut sample. There's no ticket purchase needed, but spots can be reserved ahead of time. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs for as long as supplies last.
Mardi Gras Jazz Brunch
Sunday, February 19
The Grill Kitchen and Bar at the Boulders Resort
34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Scottsdale
480-595-4668
Good food and jazz are on deck at this Mardi Gras brunch at the Grill Kitchen and Bar. Some of the available dishes include gumbo, a Cajun seafood boil, and beignets. A New Orleans band will also perform live, and the event costs $112 per person. For reservations, call 480-595-4668.
Monday, February 20
Kitsune Brewing Co.
3321 East Bell Road, Suite B5
602-245-8593
Bacon and beer go surprisingly well together, and Kitsune Brewing Co. and Munchy Mouth food truck are sharing some perfect pairings. The event will take place at the brewery and includes four 5-ounce pours, a bacon board with munchies, and a pint for the discussion after. Tickets go on sale on February 18.
Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26
Singh Meadows
1490 East Weber Drive, Tempe
480-225-7199
This two-day festival at Singh Meadows celebrates wineries from around Arizona and benefits The Joy Bus, a local nonprofit that delivers fresh meals to those fighting cancer. There will be food and live music, and those not into wine can grab some beer. All beer profits will go to Horses Help, an organization that focuses on the therapeutic power of horses. The beer tasting is $20 plus fees per person both days, while the wine tasting is $35 plus fees on Saturday and $30 plus fees on Sunday.